Ghubeiri Municipality Files Lawsuit Against Geagea رئيس بلدية الغبيري في بيروت للميادين نت: دعوى قضائية ضد جعجع بأحداث الطيونة

20.10.2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Ghubeiri municipality in Beirut files a lawsuit against the Head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, in light of the Tayouneh ambush events.

Maan Al-Khalil, Head of Ghubeiri’s Municipality told Al Mayadeen that the lawsuit is the municipality’s right since one of its policemen, Mohammad Al-Sayed, was martyred during the incident and so was the wife of the police commissioner, referring to martyr Maryam Farhat. One other municipality employee was also injured.

Al-Khalil stressed that the lawsuit comes in the context of preserving the right of citizens to receive compensation, knowing that the incident caused huge harm and some people were forced to evacuate their houses.

The ambush left 7 martyrs and several injured after snipers opened fire on peaceful protesters against the politicization of the Beirut Blast investigation.

In a statement, the Lebanese Army announced arresting several members of the Lebanese Forces.

The number of detainees has reached 20, as some of the detained confessed to preparing for the Tayouneh ambush.

المصدر: الميادين نت

رئيس بلدية الغبيري في بيروت يعلن رفع دعوى قضائية ضد رئيس حزب القوات اللبنانية سمير جعجع والموقوفين ومن يظهرهم التحقيق متورطين في حادثة الطيونة.

رجل يسير بالقرب من الدماء في منطقة الطيونة بضاحية العاصمة بيروت الجنوبية في 14 تشرين الأول 2021 (أ ف ب)

تقدّمت بلدية الغبيري في بيروت بدعوى قضائيّة ضد رئيس حزب “القوات” اللبنانية، سمير جعجع، في أحداث الطيونة التي جرت الخميس الماضي، والموقوفين لدى الجيش اللبناني ومن يظهرهم التحقيق متورطين في الجريمة.

رئيس البلدية معن الخليل قال للميادين نت إن “الدعوى هي حقّ شخصي من قبلنا بسبب استشهاد الشرطي في البلدية محمد السيّد، وزوجة مفوّض الشرطة مريم فرحات، وجرح موظف آخر”. فضلاً عن الأضرار المادية التي لحقت بالمباني السكنية إثر إطلاق الرصاص من قبل القناصين وإغلاق عدد من المؤسسات في المنطقة.

وأكد أن الدعوى تأتي في سياق الدفاع عن الحق العام وحقوق المواطنين حفاظاً على الأمن الاجتماعي والاقتصادي، “لأن الحادثة تسببت بأذى معنوي كبير للأهالي بعد اضطرار بعضهم إلى إخلاء بيوتهم إثر عمليات القنص وتضررها نتيجة ذلك”، مشيراً إلى أن الدعوى هي لحفظ حق البلدية والحق العام وضمان الحصول على تعويضات للمواطنين.

وكان ارتفعت حصيلة الشهداء إلى 7 إثر إطلاق قنّاصين النار على محتجِّين سلميين ضدّ تسييس التحقيق في انفجار مرفأ بيروت.

وأعلن مصدر رفيع في الجيش اللبناني للميادين عن توقيف عدد من عناصر حزب القوات اللبنانية، فيما وصل عدد الموقوفين اليوم إلى 20، لافتاً إلى أن منهم من اعترف بالتحضير لأحداث الطيونة.

