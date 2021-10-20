Terrorist Attack Targets a Bus in Damascus Kills 14 and Injures 3 Others

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI OCTOBER 20, 2021

A terrorist attack shook the city center of Damascus targeting a bus at the busiest President’s Bridge intersection on the Shoukry Al-Qouwatly Road at the morning peak time.

The explosion was caused by detonating 2 IEDs (improvised explosive devices) plastered on the bus, the bomb squad managed to defuse a 3rd IED.

A Syrian military spokesperson detailed in a statement:

At approximately 6:45 this morning, during the passage of a military overnight bus in the city of #Damascus near the President’s bridge, the bus was targeted by a terrorist attack with two explosive devices that were previously attached to the bus, which led to the death of fourteen martyrs and a number of wounded, the engineering personnel dismantled a 3rd device that fell off from the bus after the explosion.

The video is also on BitChute.

US-sponsored terrorists prefer to target buses carrying soldiers on their way home when they’re mostly unarmed or in relaxed attention and disregarding the area where they carry out their explosions, they prefer to cause casualties among the civilians as well to spread panic and fear as well, rarely would the US-sponsored Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists attack Syrian Army soldiers face to face, only when one of their anti-Islamic Wahhabi suicide bombers would blow himself up in an armored vehicle.

The Minister of Interior in Syria vowed to ‘pursue the terrorists who committed this heinous crime wherever they are’ hinting that not only the Syrian state will defeat the terrorists inside the country, it will also go after their sponsors around the world by all means allowed by international law.

The escalation of terrorist attacks against the Syrian state and the Syrian people is expected after the US and its evil camp of ‘democracy and freedoms exporters’ failed to win in Syria despite the hundreds of billions of dollars they wasted and the tens of thousands of terrorists they used, even their own bombing of the country throughout the past 10.5 years in order to ‘bring up a democracy they approve’ instead of the popular president who overwhelmingly won the 2014 and 2021 elections.

All the sacrifices by the Syrian people throughout the decade of blood and fire waged against them will not go in vain now after managing to change the world’s power balance for the first time since the same US-led camp managed to dismantle the USSR 3 decades ago, these terrorist attacks will only prove how desperate and weak the empire has reached in pushing its goals and ‘the price is worth it’ for knocking off the USA as the only superpower in the global arena, it’s becoming closer now.

