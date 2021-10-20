Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (07 – 13 October 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

14.10.2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine

7 – 13 October 2021

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

5 Palestinians wounded, including 3 children, in the West Bank

Fishing boat confiscated and 8 IOF shootings at Palestinians’ fishing boats reported at the Gaza sea

IOF shoot at Gaza Municipal Crews putting out a fire at landfill in eastern Gaza

In 154 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 76 civilians arrested, including 22 children, and a woman

Two IOF incursions into eastern Gaza, and two Palestinians arrested while attempting to cross the Gaza border area

IOF arrest Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, head of the Supreme Islamic Council and preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and ban him from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for a week

3 houses demolished; graveyard bulldozed in occupied East Jerusalem

40 dunums of land received confiscation notice. Works stopped in lands in Hebron and Ramallah.

New settlement road constructed on a bypass road built on Palestinian lands in eastern Bethlehem

Settler-attack: olive trees cut, Palestinian civilians and vehicles assaulted in the West Bank

IOF established 56 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested one Palestinian on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse, and attacks on civilians, turning the West Bank into isolated blocks of land. Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in Hebron under Israeli military protection.

The Israeli settlement expansion works continued on Palestinian lands and properties. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip enters its 15th year under closure, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity

IOF wounded 5 Palestinians, including 3 children, in excessive use of force in the West Bank: 3, including a child, were wounded in IOF assault on Kafr Qaddum weekly protest; a child in an IOF incursion into Tamun; another child was shot by IOF soldiers in Silwad before arresting him – he was transferred to an Israeli hospital.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire 8 times at fishing boats in the Gaza Sea and confiscated 1. IOF opened fire twice on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza and shot at municipal crews putting out a fire at landfill in eastern Juhr al-Dik.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 154 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 76 Palestinians were arrested, including 22 children and a woman.

Demolitions:

Occupied East Jerusalem: two residential barracks demolished in Bab al-Shams; graveyard bulldozed; a dwelling dismantled in Abu Nowar Bedouin community.

Hebron: cease-construction notice served against a land in Yatta

Ramallah: lands bulldozed and cease-construction notice served in Ni’lin

Salfit: 40-dunums receive confiscation notice in Yasuf.

Bethlehem: new settlement road constructed on a bypass road built on Palestinian lands in eastern Bethlehem

Settler-attacks

Hebron: 100 olive tree seedlings cut in Tarqumiyah; shepherd assaulted in eastern ad-Dhahiriya.

Occupied East Jerusalem: Palestinian civilians, and a vehicle assaulted – one wounded, several windshields smashed in Beit Iksa.

Salfit: vehicles assaulted and vandalized

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement

The Israeli occupation authorities continued to ban the entry of dozens of goods, including construction materials, in collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the Israeli closure imposed on the territory entered its 15th year, without an end in sight that would fulfil Palestinians’ right to enjoy their economic, social, and cultural rights.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 03:00 on Thursday, 7 October 2021, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. The shooting continued until 05:30. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 02:00 on Friday, 8 October 2021, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, 24 September 2021, IOF stationed on the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, northern Qalqilya, suppressed a peaceful protest led by dozens of Palestinians. IOF chased the protestors and clashed with them; IOF fired bullets, tear gas canisters and stun grenades. As a result, 3 Palestinians, including a child, sustained bullet wounds in the back and extremities.

At approximately 08:00, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, and fired light bombs in the sky, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:00 on Saturday, 9 October 2021, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. The shooting recurred at 19:30 and 22:30. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Anas S. Mahmoud (17) and Obada M. Abu-Jum’a after assaulting both of them; IOF was forcing civilians out of Bab al-Amoud in Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians had gathered in Bab al-Amoud, protesting the ban on entering the area for the past 3 days. Meanwhile, IOF, mounted police, and canines, chased and assaulted Palestinians. Clashes broke out in the area, IOF fired sound bombs intensely, causing terror among the public.

At approximately 08:45 on Sunday, 10 October 2021, IOF stationed along Gaza border area opened in eastern Khuza’a, Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:15, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 02:15, on Monday, 11 October 2021, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30, IOF stationed along Gaza border area opened fire in eastern al-Qarara, Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:30, IOF stationed along Gaza border area opened fire at municipal crews putting out a fire in a landfill in eastern Juhr al-Dik, Gaza. They were forced to flee for safety.

Emad Helles, Head of Solid Waste Treatment Department at the Gaza Municipality, told PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 19:30, four employees of the Gaza Municipality went to the landfill located east of Wadi Gaza, accompanied by a construction vehicle and a municipal water vehicle to put out a fire that broke out there. After they arrived and as they were trying to put out the fire, an Israeli military SUV came and stopped inside the border fence, about 100 meters from their location. A number of soldiers got out of the SUV and opened fire at them. They were forced to flee, fearing for their lives. About an hour later, the municipal crews returned to the place after coordinating with the occupation authorities through the Palestinian Civil Affairs Office. Within two hours, the municipal crew managed to put out the fire.”

Helles also reported that military drones were flying over the area as the fire was being put out.

At approximately 20:00, IOF assaulted Palestinians in Bab al-Amoud for the 4th consecutive day, chased them in the neighboring areas and assaulted them amidst heavy firing of sound bombs. IOF evacuated the area with force and shut it completely with large police presence. IOF arrested Sultan M. Shwaiki (16) after assaulting him.

At approximately 04:00 on Tuesday, 12 October 2021, IOF moved into Tamun in Jenin. Palestinians gathered as IOF entered the village; the soldiers fired rubber and live bullets, tear gas canisters and stun grenades. As a result, a child sustained a live bullet in the left thigh; he was taken to hospital for treatment. Several other Palestinians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received treatment in the field.

At approximately 11:00, IOF gunboats in the southern Gaza sea confiscated a fishing boat (rowboat) and took it to an unknown location. According to fisherman, Ibrahim A. Miqdad (26), IOF confiscated his boat while anchored at 6 nautical miles. At approximately 17:00, he went into sea with two other fishermen to the location where they had anchored his confiscated boat. He said that the boat is used for lighting purposes, and the fishermen left it at sea as a mark of where they work. The boat had a generator, anchors, and flashlights on it.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed near Silwad entrance, northeastern Ramallah, opened fire at a child standing 100 meters away. They arrested him and took him to a hospital in Israel. The wounded child is 15-year-old Yanal Haytham Ameen Hamed.

At approximately 22:00, IOF assaulted Palestinians in Bab al-Amoud for the 5th consecutive day, chased them in the neighboring areas and assaulted them amidst heavy firing of sound bombs. IOF evacuated the area with force and shut it completely with large police presence. IOF fired sound bombs, and pumped sewage water at shops, vehicles, and passersby, making the whole area smell unbearably foul. Nonetheless, dozens of Palestinians gathered in protest to IOF practices. Meanwhile, several armed settlers came and provoked Palestinians, insulting them and threatening them. IOF assaulted the Palestinians violently, and arrested 4 children: Yehia Badran (16), Hamza al-Shaweesh (16), Mohammed Abu Snaina (16), and Montaser al-Hassouni (15).

At approximately 02:00 on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, IOF moved into Beit Ummar, northern Hebron, and raided Issa Ibrahim Ekhlail’s (24) house. They searched the house and withdrew later. The clashed with Palestinians in the area, fired tear gas and sound bombs at them; the locals threw rocks at the military reinforcements. As a result, several Palestinians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF soldiers deployed in the area, and smashed Rebhi Tumar Ekhlail’s windshield. IOF later withdrew.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 13 October, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 6 nautical miles and opened fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00, IOF assaulted Palestinians in Bab al-Amoud for the 6th consecutive day, chased them in the neighboring areas and assaulted them amidst heavy firing of sound bombs. IOF evacuated the area with force and shut it completely with large police presence. IOF fired sound bombs, and pumped sewage water at shops, vehicles and passersby, making the whole area smell unbearably foul. IOF stopped a vehicle near Musrara roundabout, assaulted the passengers and forced them out while assaulting them. IOF also chased a 16-year-old in the area, causing him to fall and break his leg.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 07 October 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF arrested Islam Mahmoud Shahwan (25), after raiding and searching his house in Hable village, south of Qalqilya.

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mahmoud Khalil Abu Tarboush (46), and his son, Mohammed (19), after raiding and searching their houses in ‘Azza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Adham Mohammed Abu Srour (16), after raiding and searching his house in Dawha, west of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested 3 civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Wadi al-Far’a village, south of Tubas governorate. The arrestees are: Abdul Naser Mustafa Abdul Raziq (56), his son Hussam (26), and Basheer Ghassan Abu Khaizaran (45).

At approximately 03:10, IOF arrested Yousef Ibrahim Mustafa Afana (22), after raiding and searching his house in Tal village, southwest of Nablus governorate.

At approximately 05:10, IOF arrested Hasan Mohammed al-Zaghal (23), after raiding and searching his house in Zububa, west of Jenin.

At approximately 06:00, IOF arrested Ra’fat Fawwaz al-Zaidani (28), after raiding and searching his house in Dayr Jarir village, northeast of Ramallah.

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested the activist Mohammed Abu al-Homos (55), while present in the Aqsa Mosque’s yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Mo’ayad Mujahed ‘Alqam (29), from Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, after stopping his vehicle in al-Mantara area while returning home from his agricultural land. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 18:05, IOF stationed at al-Jalamah military checkpoint, north of Jenin governorate, arrested Ahmed Bassam Kmeil (26), from Qabatiya, southeast of the city.

IOF carried out (9) incursions in Nablus and Jamma’in, southeast of Nablus governorate; Kafr Dan, west of Jenin; Sa’ir, Bayt Kahil, Yatta and Surif villages in Hebron; Beitunia, west of Ramallah governorate; and Jericho. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 08 October 2021

At approximately 00:55, IOF stationed at al-Hamra military checkpoint, north of Ramallah, arrested Izz al-Dein Emad Ghareeb, from Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin governorate, while passing through the abovementioned checkpoint.

At approximately 02:15, IOF arrested Nimir Talal Zakarnah (22) and his brother, Mohammed (24), after raiding and searching their house in Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin governorate.

At approximately 11:30, IOF arrested Mahmoud Zuhair Ishteiwi (26), while present in the Aqsa Mosque’s yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested (4) children from al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem, while present in the Aqsa Mosque’s yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The arrestees are: Mohammed Hamza Obaid (13), Montaser Naser Sabtah (15), Fares Ahmed Obaid (14) and Mohammed Alaa Obaid (14).

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Hisham al-Khateeb (32), after raiding and searching his house in al-Jadawil area in Bayt Jala, east of Bethlehem governorate.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Hebron and Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron governorate; and Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 09 January 2021

IOF carried out (15) incursions in Arraba, Zububa, Ti’anik, Rumana, Tayibe and ‘Anin villages in Jenin governorate; ‘Anata, Kafr al-Labad, Shufa and Far’un villages in Tulkarm governorate; Dayr Balut and Kafr Thulth in Salfit governorate; Halhul, Surif and Bani Na’im in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 10 October 2021

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested (4) children after raiding and searching their houses in Bayt Fajar. The arrestees are: Mousa Mohammed Dairiyyah (17), Reda Hisham Deiriyyah (16), Radi Mahmoud Deiriyyah (16), and Mohammed Rami Taqatiqah (15).

At approximately 06:30, a group of undercover “Mista‘arvim” (Israeli Special Unit dressed like Palestinian civilians) sneaked into Jenin, using a Tundra. Four Mista’rivim get out of the tundra carrying bags and stationed on Abu Bakr street, in the city center, and then arrested Bahaa Ibrahim Abu al-Yaja (30), from Jenin refugee camp, west of the city.

At approximately 08:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Saleem Sheikha, along with his daughter, Nada, after raiding and searching their house in Anata, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Ikrama Sa’eed Sabri (82), the Head of the High Islamic Supreme Council, after raiding and searching his house in al-Sawana neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

After releasing Sabri he stated that IOF stormed his house, arrested him, took him to Moscovia Investigation Center and interrogated him for 6 consecutive hours. He clarified that he was interrogated about his speeches in Bab al-Rahma prayer area (Golden Gate), as he was accused of calling for riots inside al-Aqsa Mosque. Sabri indicated that he denied all the charges against him and released on conditions that banning his entry to the Aqsa Mosque for a week.

At approximately 13:00, IOF summonsed Jamal ‘Amro (65), a specialist in the Jerusalem Affairs, for investigation at Moscovia Investigation Center in West Jerusalem, after raiding and searching his house in Thuri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Mus’ab Obaidiyyah (27), while present near al-Asbat Gate (Lions’ Gate), one of the Aqsa Mosque’s Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (10) incursions in Usarin, Bayt Wazan, Beit Iba and Sarra in Nablus governorate; Arraba, Silat al-Harithiya, ‘Anin, Tayibe, Rumana and Ti’anik villages in Jenin governorate. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 11 October 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Saleh Jamal Halabiya along with his brother, Jamal, after raiding and searching their house in Abu Dis village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Sufian Ahmed al-‘Amour (37) and Eissa Mohammed al-‘Amour (38), after raiding and searching their houses in Yatta, south of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Dayr Samet, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Dawoud Abdul Wahab al-Horoub’s (36) house, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:10, IOF arrested Issam Zeyad ‘Amer (23), after raiding and searching his house in Kafr Qallil village, southeast of Nablus governorate.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested (5) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Beita, southeast of Nablus governorate. The arrestees are: Ahmed Abdul Salam Rayyan (32), Arafat Mohammed al-Rafa (42), Rami Jamal Abu Ayyash (25), Ahmed Abdul Hadi al-Shurafa (28), and Suliman Anis Khudair (26).

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested (5) civilians, including a child, after raiding and searching their houses in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. The arrestees are: Mohammed Khader Sbeih (21), Saleh Rizq Mousa (22), Mohammed Hamad Sbeih (16), Ahmed Khaled Mousa (19), and Jehad Omar Salah (22).

Around the same time, IOF arrested Emran Riyad Haroun (26), after raiding and searching his house in Tulkarm.

At approximately 05:00, IOF arrested Anas Taqateqa (30), after raiding and searching his house in Umm Salmuna village, south of Bethlehem.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Tulkarm, Far’un, Tulkarm refugee camp and Nur Shams refugee camp, in Tulkarm governorate. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 12 October 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Jehad Omar al-Sir (22), after raiding and searching his house in al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Hisham Abdul Qader Dweikat (19) and Abdul Qader Kayed ‘Adili (30), after raiding and searching their houses in Beita, southeast of Nablus governorate.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Wissam Mousa al-Halayqa (39) and Abdullah Zayed al-Halayqa (38), after raiding and searching their houses in al-Shuyukh village, north of Hebron.

At approximately 04:30, IOF arrested Abdullah Ahmed Ikhlayil (25) along with his brother, Saif (22), after raiding and searching their house in Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

At approximately 03:05, Qassam Majd al-Barghouthi (30), after raiding and searching his house in Kaubar, north of Ramallah.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Mousa Mohammed Ladadwah (35), after raiding and searching his house in Abu Shukhaydam village, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 05:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Maher Zaytoun (13) and Jehad Kayed al-Rajabi (10), after raiding and searching their houses in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Ayham Sufian al-Hedra (13), after getting out of his school in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Nuba and Dura villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 12 October 2021

At approximately 00:30, IOF arrested Mahmoud Ali al-Douri (17) and Qusai Mousa al-Nouri (17), after raiding and searching their houses on al-Saf street in central Bethlehem.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Nedal Mahmoud Ibdah (44), after stopping him on a temporary military checkpoint established near Hares village, north of Salfit.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Ahed Yousef al-Shomali (22) and Ahmed Mohammed Nasri (28), after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Sahur, east of Bethlehem governorate.

At approximately 02:15, IOF arrested Murad Barakat Khudair (28), after raiding and searching his house in Beita, southeast of Nablus governorate.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Mousa Majed Daghlas (26), after raiding and searching his house in Burqa village, northwest of Nablus governorate.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolitions, Confiscations, and Notices

At approximately 08:00 on Thursday, 07 October 2021, IOF demolished 2 residential barracks belonging to Murad and ‘Omran Mohammed Za’atrah for the third time in al-Zanbah area known as Bab al-Shams village in Az-Za’ayyem village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

‘Abdel Qader Qleib, Mayor of Az-Za’ayyem village said that IOF demolished 2 residential barracks built of wood, tinplate and cloth belonging to Murad and ‘Omran for the third time in a year. He added that IOF demolished 2 dwellings belonging to the brothers first time on 14 December 2020 only 3 months after their marriage while in the second time their dwellings were demolished on 16 June 2021.

It should be noted that Bab al-Shams village was established in 2014 in az-Za’ayyem village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, upon a decision issued by the Palestinian Cabinet to challenge the Israeli settlement activity in the area. Days after establishing it and setting tents, IOF issued a decision to demolish the village.

At approximately 10:30, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle moved into Tal Ma’in area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. IOF deployed in the area, and the Civil Administration officer handed Sa’id Hamamdah a notice to stop construction works in his land, according to the Israeli Civil Administration’s claims that he infringed upon the monuments in the area. The Israeli authorities use different claims for the notices they handed to civilians to prevent them from building in Area C.

On Sunday, 10 October 2021, the Israeli municipality bulldozers continued excavation works in al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery adjacent to al-Yousifiyah Cemetery in al-Asbat Gate area in central occupied East Jerusalem. As a result, bones and bodies of those who were buried there appeared, enticing rage among civilians who gathered to stop the excavations there.

Head of the Islamic Cemeteries Committee in Jerusalem, Mustafa Abu Zahra, said that the Israeli occupation authorities have continued the razing and excavation works to turn al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery into a park. While working in the morning, bodies of Muslims buried there were exhumed, so parts of their bodies appeared. Abu Zahra added that the Israeli Antiquities Authority claimed when it arrived at the cemetery that the workers made a mistake as the instructions directed to them were to work on the site and lay sand without any razing work because it already knows there is a cemetery there. Abu Zahra explained that desecration of the cemetery is humiliating, shocking and unjustified. He added that it is clear that the attack on Al-Shuhadaa’ and Yousifiyah Cemeteries has been ongoing for years, until the excavation and razing works reached archaeological ruins close to the threshold of Bab Al-Asbat.

Therefore, tens of outraged civilians gathered to protest against the desecration of the cemetery in front of it and performed the Maghreb and ‘Ishaa at the entrance. After the protesters finished ‘Ishaa prayer, IOF attacked them and fired sound bombs at them to disperse them forcibly.

It is noteworthy that the al-Shuhadaa’ and al-Yousifyah cemeteries have been under systematic attack over the past years. In 2014, IOF prevented the burial at al-Shuhadaa’ cemetery and removed 20 graves of Jordanian soldiers who were martyred in 1967. Meanwhile, in November 2020, they demolished the wall of the cemetery adjacent to al-Asbat Gate, removed its archaeological staircase, closed the stairs leading to it, and built the street that leads from the gate to the Friday Market along the northern wall to Burj al-Laqlaq, under the pretext of excavation and maintenance works. It is noteworthy that the Islamic Cemeteries Committee resorted to the Israeli court and submitted documents proving that the cemetery belongs to the Islamic Endowments. At the time, the court issued a decision to ban any works in the cemetery, but after a while, a person was buried there; as a result, the grave was taken as an excuse to abolish the decision. In late July, the court’s judge responded to the Israeli municipality and Nature Authority’s request to resume razing the cemetery land after seven months of issuing a precautionary order to stop it. The Yousifiyah cemetery is one of the most famous Islamic cemeteries in Jerusalem. It is located to the north of Al-Asbat Gate and houses the graves of Palestinian families who live in Jerusalem. It also includes to the north al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, where the Jordanian soldiers martyred in 1967 are buried.

At approximately 07:00 on Tuesday, 12 October 2021, Israeli Civil Administration crews dismantled a dwelling belonging to Soliman al-Jahalin in Abu Nowar Bedouin Compound, east of al-‘Izzariya village, east of occupied East Jerusalem, for the second time and confiscated it.

Al-Jahalin said that Civil Administration and Israeli police moved into the area and closed it. They dismantled his dwelling built of tinplate and wood for the second time, and then confiscated it. He added that he lived in the 45-sqm dwelling with his wife and 6 children.

It should be noted that the occupation authorities have sought for years to empty the Bedouin compounds of their residents in East Jerusalem to implement its settlement projects and turn the eastern West Bank into a complete Israeli settlement area.

At approximately 10:00, IOF backed by military vehicles and a bulldozer and accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration vehicle moved into southern Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. IOF deployed in the area while the bulldozer levelled part of an agricultural land. The Civil Administration officer handed notices to stop construction works under the pretext of unlicensed building.

Affected Person Family Children Female Notified Facility Area Munir Mnawar Ahmed ‘Orabi 6 3 3 A plot of land, where sand piles were put 100 sqms Ahmed ‘Awad Ahmed Mustafa 5 3 2 Retaining walls 160sqms

Ahmed Mustafa said that last year IOF demolished in the same area around 600 meters of retaining walls around a 4-dunum plot of land although he prepared the legal papers necessary for the construction license and received a receipt from the Israeli Civil Administration. Today after building the walls again, IOF handed him another notice for the same land.

On Wednesday, 13 October 2021, IOF’s vehicles levelled lands in ‘Osh Ghorab area in Beit Sahour, east of ‘Osh al-Ghorab in Beit Sahour to build a new settlement road leading to the bypass road on the eastern village land.

Director of the Wall and Settlement Commission in Bethlehem, Hasan Ibreijiyeh, said that the settlement road connects ‘Osh Ghorab area with bypass road established on eastern Bethlehem that leads to the settlement established there and connecting it with Har Homah Settlement established on Abu Ghoneim Mount area, east of occupied East Jerusalem. Breijiyeh added that the settlement road of 670 meters will annex around 2 dunums from Beit Sahour., and that the settlement project in the area will threaten the surrounding areas of 100 dunums, noting that the area has been declared as a military zone where Palestinians are denied access.

At approximately 18:00, the Israeli occupation authorities notified to confiscate tens of dunums from Yasuf village lands, east of Salfit, in favor of Tafouh settlement expansion at the expense of the village.

Head of the village council, ‘Abdullah ‘Abiyah, said that the Israeli authorities notified a number of villagers to confiscate 40 dunums of 160 dunums in favor of the expansion works in Tafouh settlement and gave them a month to appeal. The Israeli authorities changed this land from agricultural to residential area for the Israeli compounds in 2016 in the eastern area of the village

Settlers’ attacks on civilians and their property:

On Thursday morning, 07 October 2021, a group of settlers from “Telem” settlement established on the Palestinian lands of al-Teeba area in Turqomiya, northwest of Hebron cut more than 100 olive seedlings planted 3 years ago in a land belonging to ‘Aziz Jamil Ja’afrah. Ja’afrah planted the seedlings after the settlers uprooted olive seedlings from his land in August 2020. Only 12 dunums of the land were reclaimed out of 40 dunums, which belonging to the family, within the lands declared by the occupation authorities as State Property in 1982 and where Palestinians are not allowed to reclaim their lands.

At approximately 01:00 on Friday, 08 October 2021, a group of Israeli settlers attacked a vehicle belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Samrin (18) when he was with his 4 cousins on Yafa Street in West Jerusalem. They assaulted him with a sharp tool, causing deep wound in his hand.

Mahmoud Samarin, Mohammed’s father, said that his son was with 4 of his cousins heading at 01:00 from Silwan to Yafa Street in Wedt Jerusalem to buy lunch when a group of settlers intercepted their vehicles and attacked his son by stabbing him with a sharp tool 3 times and damaged the vehicle. Samarin said that his son sustained a deep injury in his hand that required 30 stitches. Samarin said that he went to the Hadassa al-‘Isawiya Hospital to see his son, but he was surprised that the medical crews there did not take care of his son and decided to discharge him from the hospital although he was very tired. When they were on their way out from the hospital to go home, his son fainted, so he took him back to the hospital. He added when they were at the Emergency Department with his brother, ‘Alaa’, the medical crews there asked them to leave; they were treated in a very humiliating way and pushed out of the department. When the father refused leaving his son unconscious alone, the emergency crew called the hospital security, who assaulted the father and his brother. Few minutes later, police raided the department, arrested and assaulted them and along with Mahmoud’s cousins, Mohammed Issa Samarin and Mohammed Ziad Samarin; there were beaten and electrically shocked. They were then taken to Salah al-Deen police station and after hours they were tried and it was decided to release them on bail of 500 shekels for each and house arrest for 3 days.

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 09 October 2021, a group of Israeli settlers broke the windows of civilians’ cars in Beit Iksa village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

Mayor of Beit Iksa, Sa’adah al-Khatib, said that settlers of Har Shamwil settlement complex established on the village lands broke windows of 5 vehicles parked near the gates separating the village lands from occupied East Jerusalem. The cars’ owners are forced to park there before going to their workplaces. Sa’adah added that the settlers have sought to isolate the area and to be used by the villagers. He said four months ago there was a similar incident when settlers burnt four vehicles in the same area, broke their windows and punctured the tires.

At approximately 16:00, settlers from Sham’ah settlement established on the Palestinian lands that were confiscated from eastern Ad-Dhariya village, south of Hebron, assaulted Sa’id Mahmoud Khdeirat (44) when he was herding his sheep in the pastoral lands near Zanouta village, forcing him to leave the area under threat. They chased him and one of them pushed him to the ground. A number of villagers then arrived and took him to a clinic in Ad-Dhariya village.

At approximately 05:00 on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, a group of settlers assaulted Palestinians’ vehicles parked at the western entrance to Merda village in Melh al-Ghoul neighborhood in Salfit. The settlers punctured some of the vehicles’ tires and wrote racist slogans on vehicles and walls.

Dr. Manif al-Khafsh said that at the Dawn prayer, residents of Melh al-Ghoul neighborhood woke up to see that their vehicles were attacked by settlers while they were asleep. Their tires were also punctured while hostile slogans were written on the vehicles and walls. The vehicles belong to Hussam Hassan ‘Abdullah Suleiman, Yasser Ibrahim Ibdah, Sa’eed ‘Awad Ibdah, Shawkat Shawqi Abu Baker and his two brothers, Nader and Imad.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

The Israeli authorities continued to impose collective punishments against the people of the Gaza Strip, including tightened restrictions on imports and exports, causing a serious deterioration in Palestinians’ enjoyment of their economic and cultural rights.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 56 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested one of them. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Here follows PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem:

On Sunday, 10 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint in al-Sheikh ‘Anbar neighborhood in al-Tour neighborhood.

On Monday, 11 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at Joret al-‘Inab Intersection in Silwan village.

Ramallah:

On Friday, 08 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh and al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya villages.

On Sunday, 10 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint under ‘Ein Yabrud Bridge.

On Monday, 11 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints on the main road leading to al-Jalazone refugee camp near Beit El settlement and on al-Dalb Valley Road near Ras Karkar village.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 07 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern Jericho entrance.

IOF also tightened its military restrictions at al-Hamra military checkpoint, north of Jericho, blocking traffic.

On Saturday, 09 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the ‘Ein Dyouk village intersection and at the northern entrance to Jericho.

Bethlehem

On Thursday, 07 October 2021, IOF established closed al-Container checkpoint and reopened it after 30 minutes, blocking traffic, IOF also established 3 military checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Fajjar and Teqoa villages and ‘Aqbet Hasnah area.

On Friday, 08 October 2021, IOF tightened restrictions at the Container checkpoint and blocked traffic. IOF also established 4 checkpoints at Janata, Teqoa and Beit Fajjar villages and in ‘Aqbet Hasnah area.

On Sunday, 10 October 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Teqoa, Beit Fajjar, Nahalin and Wadi Foqin villages.

On Monday, 11 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints in ‘Aqbet Hasnah area and at the entrance to Teqoa village.

On Tuesday, 12 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Nahalin village.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 07 October 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at entrances to Beit Ummar, Sa’ir and Bani Na’im villages.

On Friday, 08 October 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to northern Yatta, Beit ‘Awwa, Bani Na’im villages and southern Hebron.

On Saturday, 09 October 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Fawwar refugee camp, Surif village, Western Hebron and Beit ‘Aynoun Road.

On Monday, 11 October 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar, al-Hadab, Beit ‘Aynoun, al-Fawwar refugee camp and southern Hebron.

On Wednesday, 13 October 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to western Hebron, Surif village and northern Yatta.

Jenin:

On Friday, 08 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at ‘Arraba village Intersection in Jenin.

On Saturday, 09 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at ‘Arraba village Intersection in Jenin.

On Monday, 11 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at Kufeirit village intersection in Jenin.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 07 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Bita village in Nablus.

On Friday, 08 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the Shavi Shamron intersection and at Deir Sharaf Intersection in Nablus.

On Monday, 11 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at al-Moraba’ah intersection in Nablus.

Qalqilya:

On Saturday, 10 October 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at entrance to the entrances to Qalqilya, Seer, ”Azoun, Kafr Thulth and ‘Izzbt-Atabib villages in eastern Qalqilya.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Jerusalem, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Freedom of movement, Gaza, Home demolition, IOF, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian detainees, Settlers Attacks |