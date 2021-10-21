Jewish Settlers Steal Olive Harvesting Tools, Crops from Palestinian Lands

October 20, 2021

Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli soldiers, harass Palestinian olive harvesters in the Occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

Jewish settlers on Wednesday stole harvesting tools and olive crops from Palestinian lands in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settler activities, told WAFA that residents of Qaryout village, south of Nablus, noticed that the olive harvest tools were missing.


The farmers used the tools to pick the olives in their lands located near the illegal Jewish settlement of Shavot Rahel were missing.

Daghlas added that the Palestinian farmers managed to stop the Jewish settlers who were stealing their crops and kick them out of their lands.

Jewish settlers intensify their assault against Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season, considered one of the main sources of income for Palestinians. They often synchronize their raids and assaults with Israeli soldiers, who provide them with cover and protection.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

