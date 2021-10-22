Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (14 – 20 October 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 21, 2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine

(14 – 20 October 2021)

IOF kill Palestinian child allegedly for throwing Molotov cocktails at settlers’ vehicles in Bethlehem.

4 Palestinians wounded in Qalqilya and occupied East Jerusalem

In 104 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 100 civilians arrested, including 26 children, and 3 journalists (1 woman)

Vehicle confiscated and sums of money confiscated in IOF raid onto Palestinian homes in the West Bank

31 commercial establishments bulldozed and 2 Palestinians forced to self-demolish their properties in occupied East Jerusalem

3 under-construction houses demolished, demolition notices served to several other houses; 10 tents and 2 street bulldozed in the West Bank

Settler-attacks: 1 Palestinian wounded and 335 olive trees damaged in occupied East Jerusalem and Ramallah

IOF established 43 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 2 Palestinians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse, and attacks on civilians, turning the West Bank into isolated blocks of land. Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in Hebron under Israeli military protection.

The Israeli settlement expansion works continued on Palestinian lands and properties. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip enters its 15th year under closure, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF killed a Palestinian child and wounded 4 civilians in excessive use of force in the West Bank: on 14 October 2021, IOF killed 16-year-old Amjad Usama Jalal Abu-Sultan from southeastern Bethlehem and detained his body. IOF also arrested another child that accompanied Abu-Sultan; it was alleged that the children were throwing Molotov cocktails at settlers’ vehicles west of Bethlehem. No eyewitnesses were available to refute or confirm the occupation’s narrative. However, given the nature of the crime site near a military checkpoint, the situation could have been handled using less force in accordance with proportionality and necessity shooting standards. PCHR also documented 2 Palestinians sustaining wounds in IOF assault on Kafr Qaddum weekly protest, and 2 others during a raid in occupied East Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, 1 IOF shooting at fishing boats was documented in the Gaza Sea, and another on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 104 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 100 Palestinians were arrested, including 26 children and 3 journalists (1 female). IOF also confiscated a vehicle and sums of money during raids to civilian homes in the West Bank.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF arrested 2 Palestinians, including 1 child, while attempting to cross border area in eastern Rafah.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 11 incidents

Occupied East Jerusalem: 30 commercial establishments bulldozed and 2 Palestinians forced to self-demolish their properties: a house in al-Tur neighborhood, and part of another in Wadi al-Joz; car wash demolished, and foundations of a retaining wall n Silwan.

Ramallah: 10 residential tents bulldozed, as well as, 2 tents used for sheep, and other facilities in al-Mughair.

Bethlehem: 3 houses received demolition notices in Al Maniya; house foundations and agricultural land razed in Khlail al-Loz.

Hebron: 2 under-construction homes demolished in Ska and Farsh al-Hawa.

Tubas: 1.6km long street bulldozed

Jenin: paved street connecting Yabad and Moryha villages bulldozed.

Settler-attacks:

Occupied East Jerusalem: Palestinian civilian assaulted and his vehicle assaulted with rocks.

Ramallah: 335 olive trees cut and destroyed

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued to ban the entry of dozens of goods, including construction materials, in collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the Israeli closure imposed on the territory entered its 15th year, without an end in sight that would fulfil Palestinians’ right to enjoy their economic, social, and cultural rights.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 11:45 on Thursday, 14 October 2021, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles, pumped water at them and opened heavy fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:30, IOF opened fire at two Palestinian children in Bir Una, Beit Jala, allegedly for throwing Molotov cocktails at settlers’ vehicles. As a result, a child was killed and another arrested.

An hour after the shooting, IOF informed the Palestinian liaison that Amjad Usama Jalal Abu-Sultan (16) was killed and his body was detained. They also informed them that Mohammed Khalil al-Arouj (16) was arrested, without providing information on his health.

IOF announced in a press statement that two persons were shot at for throwing Molotov cocktails at settlers’ vehicles near Beit Jala. Israeli media said that the Israeli military ambushed Palestinians who threw Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles travelling on the road connecting Jerusalem and “Gush Etzion” settlement, killing one and arresting the other.

PCHR could not locate eyewitnesses to refute or confirm the occupation’s narrative. However, given the nature of the crime site near a military checkpoint, the situation could have been handled using less force in accordance with proportionality and necessity shooting standards.

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, 15 October 2021, IOF stationed on the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, northern Qalqilya, suppressed a peaceful protest led by dozens of Palestinians. IOF chased the protestors and clashed with them; IOF fired bullets, tear gas canisters and stun grenades. As a result, 2 Palestinians sustained bullet wounds in their extremities.

At approximately 16:00 on Saturday, 16 October 2021, IOF stationed along Gaza border area opened fire in eastern Rafah at nearby agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00, IOF assaulted Palestinians in Bab al-Amoud for the 9th consecutive day, chased them in the neighboring areas and assaulted them amidst heavy firing of sound bombs. IOF evacuated the area with force and shut it completely with large police presence. IOF fired sound bombs, and pumped sewage water at shops, vehicles, and passersby, making the whole area smell unbearably foul. IOF brought in units of the Mounted Police and canines to entice fear among the protestors; 3 children were arrested and detained at the surveillance office at Bab al-Amoud, they were beaten and dragged, before being taken to al-Bareed police station. The arrestees are: Waseem Barani (14), Mustafa Salim (16), and Mosab al-Abeed (16).

At approximately 15:30 on Monday, 18 October 2021, IOF assaulted Palestinians in the surrounding of Bab al-Amoud, Sultan Suliman St, and al-Msurara area, for the 2nd consecutive week. bombs. IOF evacuated the area with force and shut it completely with large police presence. IOF fired sound bombs, and pumped sewage water at shops, vehicles, and passersby, making the whole area smell unbearably foul. IOF brought in units of the Mounted Police and canines to terrorize the community; journalist Ahmed Abu-Sbaih (23) was pushed, dragged on the ground, and beaten; as well as Journalist Nisreen Salem (24) who was covering the attacks; her mother, Lamiaa (54) and sister, Sajida (21) were also pushed and assaulted. It should be noted that this attack in Bab al-Amoud area lasted for several hours were dozens of Palestinians suffocated/lost consciousness due to the bad smell. Dozens of civilians, including children, were beaten with clubs. 9 Palestinians were detained, including 2 journalists (1 woman).: Ahmed Abu-Sbaih (23), Nisreen Salem (24), Anan Hamouri, Rebhi Kafrani, Mohammed Abu-Dawoud, Yaser Quraish, Mohammed Jamjoum, and Islam al-Rajbi.

At approximately 04:00 on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, IOF arrested Bassem M. Zayed (23) after raiding his home in Qalandia refugee camp. Dozens of Palestinians gathered on rooftops and in the alleys, threw stones at IOF vehicles. IOF fired rubber bullets at them, wounding 2 Palestinians, one in the foot and the other in the back. They were treated at hospital; their wounds were minor.

At approximately 16:00, IOF assaulted Palestinians celebrating Prophet Mohammed’s birthday in Bab al-Amoud, with heavy and arbitrary shooting of sound bombs to evacuate the area. Mounted police assaulted women, children, and elderlies. They pumped sewage water at passersby and shops. Clashes erupted and lasted for hours, IOF fired live bullets at the protestors and assaulted Rami al-Razem (20) after dragging him on the ground and tearing his clothes, he was beat and punched. Women, children, and passersby were all assaulted, wounding an elderly woman, and 3 civilians. IOF arrested 23 Palestinians, including 17 children, who were all assaulted:

Abdulnaser Afana, Rami al-Razem, Izzeldin al-Reshq, Ibrahim al-Mohtaseb, Ahmed Izheiman, Ali Abu-Hedwan, Malek al-Shalaby, Suliman Owaisat, Mahmoud al-Salayma, Majd Abu Amer, Moustafa Baya, Malek Hamamra, Mahmoud Nemr, Miran Burqan, Ihab Badr, Noureddine Abu-Nijma, Baraa Omaira, Ahmed Abu-Dawoud, Mohammed Anaty, Ahmed Shehada, Amir al-Khatib, Mahmoud Hamamra, Adam Jaber

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 14 October 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Ali Asafra (33), after raiding and searching his house in Beit Kahel, northern Hebron.

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mosab Hussein Rabee (26) after raiding and searching his house in Beit Anan, northwestern occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Mousa Abu-Eid (46) and Abbas Lafy Mansour (27), after raiding and searching their houses in Bidu, northwestern occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Omar Abu-Rateb (21) and Ramez al-Shomali (23) after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Sahour, eastern Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested 8 Palestinians, including 1 children, after raiding and searching their houses in Aroub refugee camp, Hebron.

At approximately 05:20, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians, including 1 children, after raiding and searching their houses in Beita, Nablus. IOF confiscated Hamed al-Sarawy’s vehicle (he is imprisoned by Israel). The arrestees are: Majd Saleh, a ranked Palestinian National Security officer, Hamed al-Sarawy (28), and Adel Kronfola (31).

At approximately 08:00, IOF arrested Momen Hashim (22) after raiding his house in the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Nehad Zghair (43) after raiding his house in the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem. after hours of investigation, he was delivered a travel ban and his passport was confiscated. He was later released.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Yusuf al-Reshq (21) after raiding his house in the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem.

Friday, 15 October 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Fadel Rabei (50) after raiding his house in al-Tawana, Hebron. The arrest followed a complaint pressed by settlers against the local residents for taking part in protests against settlement expansion on their lands.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians from Qalqilya while leaving al-Aqsa Mosque: Khalil Abu-Samra (23), Saleh Theeb Sasa (19), and Alaa Dweiry (27).

At approximately 14:30, IOF arrested photojournalist Izat Jamjmoum (30) after leaving al-Aqsa Mosque. He was interrogated at the Moscovia Detention Center and released later.

At approximately 21:00, IOF stationed at the Gaza border area in eastern Rafah, arrested Amjad Abu-Jrayda (17) and Basel Abu-Jazar (24) while attempting to cross the border area.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Yabad and Kufeirat in Jenin, Beit Ummar and al-Fawwar refugee camp.

Saturday, 16 January 2021

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Kharas village, western Hebron, and Raided Thaer Aziz Halahla’s house; he was delivered a summonses to appear before the Israeli Intelligence services at “Gush Etzion” settlement.

At approximately 04:10, IOF arrested Mohammed Shehada (27), a ranked officer at the Presidential Security Service, and Majd Abu-Helwan (22).

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Mosab al-Abeed and assaulted him at Bab al-Amoud in occupied East Jerusalem.

Sunday, 17 October 2021

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Ragahd Raed Shamroukh (27) after raiding his home in Dheisheh refugee camp.

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested Raed Zghair (46) near Bab al-Majlis, occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Khaled Elian (42) and Mohammed Elian (23) on a police checkpoint by the entrance of Issaweya village, northeastern occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 19:00, IOF arrested Adam Ashraf Zaytoun (11) and Abdelkarim Dana (11) after raiding their home in Silwan, occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 22:30, IOF arrested Bahaaedin Khatatba (28) at Za’tara checkpoint.

Monday, 18 October 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF arrested Abdulrahim Shuman (20), a student, after stopping him on a checkpoint by Turums Ayya entrance, northeastern Ramallah.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Seif Taqatqah (14) after raiding his home in Beit Fajjar, southern Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:20, IOF arrested Ahmed Suliman Katamesh (70), a political researcher and former prisoner in Israeli jails, after raiding and searching his home in al-Bireh.

At the same time, IOF arrested Ihab Abdulminem Saoud (47), also a former prisoner in Israeli jails (spent 16 years), after raiding his home in al-Tireh neighborhood, southern Ramallah.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians after raiding their homes in Silwan, southern occupied East Jerusalem: Loay al-Rajbi (26), Hussein Issa (21), and Tamer al-Mohtaseb (21).

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Aby-Zayd (18) and Mohammed Abul-Rab, after raiding their homes in Qabatya, southeastern Jenin.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Ramadan (24) while at work in a shop in Silwan.

At approximately 14:00, IOF raided Sultan Sarhan’s (16) house in Silwan and delivered him a summons to appear before the Israeli Intelligence at Mosvocia Investigation Center.

Tuesday, 19 October 2021:

At approximately 00:30, IOF arrested ‘Omer Mustafa ‘Odah (23) and Ahmed Moti’a Sleit (18) after raiding their houses in Tulkarm.

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Hamzah Naser ‘Eid Bassah after raiding and searching his house during their incursion into al-‘Eizariya village, east of occupied east Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Fakher ‘Ahed Ibrahim Khalaf (35) after raiding and searching his house during their incursion into Rantis village, northwest of Ramallah.

At approximately 10:30, IOF arrested Head of a commission devoted to protecting the Islamic cemeteries in occupied Jerusalem, Mustafa Abu Zahrah (69) when he was in al-Musrarah area in the center of occupied East Jerusalem.

Note: in the same day, IOF carried out 3 incursions into al-‘Arroub refugee camp, Karma village and Beit Oula village in Hebron, but no arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 20 October 2021

At approximately 00:30, IOF arrested 5 Palestinians after raiding and searching their houses during their incursion into Iskaka village, east of Salfit. The arrestees were identified as Hussam Anis Harb (61); Zaid Hussam Harb (23); ‘Abdel Ghani Bahjat Harb (39); Ayman ‘Abdel Rahman Harb (27) and Zuheir Hasan al-‘Einabousi (27).

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Belal Hussein al-Hroub (30) after raiding his house in Deir Samit village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron.

Around the same time, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. IOF deployed between the houses in Safa neighborhood, raided, and searched several houses. During their raid into a house belonging to Mousa Ahmed Abu Dayya, IOF confiscated 3000 shekels and JD 2000 after a thorough search. At Adam Salem al-Khalil’s house, IOF held the family in a room and searched the whole house, confiscating 1000 shekels. They also arrested Nael Yousif al-Qadi (28) after searching his house.

At approximately 02:00, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Hebron. They stationed in al-Jame’ah neighborhood and raided a house belonging to ‘Adnan ‘Ali al-Haymouni (40). IOF arrested the latter and confiscated gold and 5000 shekels.

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested Jihad Mohammed Abu al-Rub (26) after raiding and searching his house during their incursion into Jalboun village, northeast of Jenin.

At approximately 13:00, IOF handed 3 Palestinians summonses to be interrogated at ‘Oz police station in Jabal al-Mukaber after raiding their houses in Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Those summoned were identified as Mohammed Kayed al-Rajabi (19), Mohammed Yehia JAber (20) and Samer Mansour Jamjoum (18).

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested 5 Palestinians after raiding and searching their houses during an incursion into Silwad villafe, northeast of Ramallah. The arrestees were identified as ‘Emad ‘Ali Nassar (23); Hamdi Farid Hammad (19); Mohammed Shaher Hammad; Muhannad Samir al-Tawil; and Mohammed Usama Bseiso. They were all released after few

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Land razing, Demolitions, and Notices

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 14 October 2021, IOF accompanied with vehicles and bulldozers moved into Abu Shahid Intersection near Qalendia checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, levelled and carried out demolitions, which included 30 commercial facilities, amid heavy firing of stun grenades.

An eyewitness said that IOF backed by military bulldozers moved into Abu Shahid intersection and closed its surrounding. They fired stun grenades to disperse civilians there and assaulted their vehicles. Afterwards, the bulldozers removed around 27 commercial stalls as well as demolishing a 200-sqm vegetable shop belonging to Jaber family, a carwash and gas station, under the pretext they were illegal constructed. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities declared lately expanding the Qalendia Military checkpoint and opening a tunnel to serve the settlements near the checkpoint that connects settlement Streets 60 and 443. The demolition near the checkpoint coincides with the Israeli authorities’ plan to build 10,000 new settlement units on the airport area, which Israel took over in 1967.

At approximately 07:00, IOF backed by military vehicles and a bulldozer accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle moved into Ras al-Teen area “al-Qaboun” in eastern al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, where a Bedouin community has been established for 20 years. The Israeli authorities brought workers from Israeli private companies to dismantle and confiscate residential and agricultural tents.

The damage was as follows:

Owner of affected facility Family Children Female Livestock Confiscated tents(sqm) Ahmed Mohammed Habshan al-Ka’abnah 4 0 1 89 Residential60-sqm tent Livestock– OthersSteel plates Soliman Ahmed Mohammed al-Ka’abnah 5 3 4 90 45-sqm tent – – ‘Ammar Ahmed Mohammed al-Ka’abnah 3 1 1 60 – – Bathroom built of metal ‘Omer Ahmed Mohammed al-Ka’abnah 10 8 6 96 60-sqm tent – A 12-sqm tent used as a kitchen,A water tank,and a bathroom built of steel Soliman Ibrahim Habshan al-Ka’abnah 8 6 3 80 45-sqm tent – A 12-sqm tent used as a kitchen, a bathroom built of metal, and a water tank ‘Ali Ibrahim Habshan al-Ka’abnah 10 8 6 114 A 60-sqm tent – – Mohammed Yasin Abu Kharbish 13 9 5 140 – A 60-sqm tent 2 livestock troughs

On Saturday morning, 16 October 2021, Hamzah and Mohammed Bazbazat demolished a living room attached to their family house in Wadi al-Joz neighborhood east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of building without a license.

Mohammed Bazbazat said that his family built a 60-sqm room in 1998 next to their grandfather’s house in the neighborhood. He added that back in 2005 the Israeli Municipality imposed fines on his family under the pretext of unlicensed construction that were as follows: 75,000; 25,000; 15,000 and finally 17,000 shekels. Bazbazat added that the family initiated the necessary procedures to obtain a construction license for the room and paid the preliminary fees; however, it was surprised in 2018 that the Israeli Municipality abolished its approval on the license request. The case was referred to the court, which decided to demolish the room ceiling to be sure that the room has become uninhabitable. Bazbazat pointed out that the family did demolish the ceiling, but the municipality returned 2 days ago and ordered them to demolish the walls as well as threatening them if they do not carry out the demolition, the municipality crews will do so and fine them with 60,000 shekels as a fine and 45,000 shekels for the demolition costs.

On the same day, IOF notified 3 under-construction houses in al-Maniya village, southeast of Bethlehem, allegedly for unlicensed construction.

Director of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, Hasan Breijiyeh said that IOF notified 3 under-construction houses belonging to ‘Abed Rabo al-Kawazbah in al-Maniya village. Each house is of 2 floors and 500 sqms. Breijiyeh added that the notices gave the owner only 96 hours to demolish.

In the same afternoon, Salman Abu Sbeitan self-demolished his house in al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Soliman Abu Sbeitan said that he started building the house 9 months ago on an area of 90 sqms to live with his wife and kid. He added that the house was still under construction when the Israeli Municipality issued an administrative decision to demolish it. Abu Sbeitan said that he restored to the Israeli court and hired a lawyer, but the court insisted on the demolition decision and threatened to fine him with 80,000 shekels if he did not carry out the demolition. Abu Sbeitan said that he had to self-demolish the house especially that he cannot afford paying such a high fine and lack of vacancies in Jerusalem, as he was a former prisoner in the Israeli jails.

At approximately 09:30 on Monday, 18 October 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle, a bulldozer and an excavator moved into Sakka village in western Dura, southwest of Hebron. IOF deployed in the area while the vehicles started to demolish an under-construction house built of bricks on an area of 130 sqms belonging to Ahmed ‘Issa Taha al-Jawa’adah (35) under the pretext of unlicensed construction. The house is only 150 meters away from the annexation wall and Ahmed was supposed to move in with his family of 4 children.

It should be noted that Ahmed received a notice to demolish the new building according to Military Order (1797) issued in 2018 while the notices was issued on 22 August 2021 and gave Ahmed only 96 house to appeal.

At approximately 11:00, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle, a bulldozer and 2 excavators moved into Farsh al-Hawa area, west of Hebron. IOF deployed in the area and started demolishing an under-construction 2-storey house built of stone and concrete on 170 sqms as well as a water well of 300 cubic meters belonging to Eyad Naser ‘Ali ‘Amr (37) from Hebron.

It should be noted that the Israeli authorities had notified Eyad ‘Amer on 06 October 2021 in reference to Military Order (1797), which gives the owner of a notified facility only 96 hours to appeal before the competent authorities at the Israeli Civil Administration.

Eyad ‘Amr said that the Israeli Civil Administration lately visited the building, and its officer did not order to stop construction works, which we started in 10 June 2021; I was surprised with the decision fixed to the house 0n 06 October 2021. ‘Amr emphasized that the construction of the house so far has cost 50,000 shekels and is built on part of a 500-sqm land in Area C, which is only 120 meters away from the bypass road.

At approximately 11:00, IOF accompanied with a bulldozer and an Israeli Civil Administration SUV moved into Tayasir village in eastern Tubas. The bulldozer destroyed a paved street between al-Harayeq and Beer Jaber areas, north of the village. The house destroyed is 1.6 kilometers and paved that cost USD 130,000 funded by the Ministry of Local Governance. The street was destroyed without any warning, claiming that the street is located in Area C.

At approximately 12:00 on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, IOF accompanied with a construction SUV and bulldozer moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. The bulldozer destroyed a paved street that connects Ya’bud village with Mariha village, northwest of the village, claiming that the street was established in Area C.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 20 October 2021, Israeli municipality’s bulldozers demolished a carwash and foundations of a retaining fence in Abu Tayeh neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of unlicensed building.

Hatem al-‘Abbasi said that IOF demolished a retaining wall, which his family built in Abu Tayeh neighborhood, and the family lost more than 140,000 shekels to dig and build a retaining fence in favor of the neighborhood. He added that instead of establishing and funding the fence to protect the families living on the mountain in the area, the Israeli municipality has haunted the families and handed them an administrative decision to demolish the fence foundations immediately. As a result, they rented a bulldozer and removed part of the foundations, intending to continue the demolition in the coming days; however, the municipality crews did not give them the time and moved into the neighborhood in the early morning and demolished the rest of the fence foundations. Al-‘Abbasi said that the Israeli municipality handed him a fine of 70,000 shekels for the demolition costs. It should be noted that IOF demolished a carwash before withdrawing from the neighborhood. The carwash was built of tinplate on a land belonging to Abu Hussein family only a week ago, supporting 2 families. IOF also levelled the land.

Around the same time, IOF demolished the foundations of a house and levelled an agricultural land in Khalayel al-Loz area, southeast of Bethlehem, as well as handing demolition notices to several facilities in the nearby Khalayel al-Nahlah area.

Rateb ‘Abyyat, head of Hendazah Village Council, said that IOF razed lands planted with olive seedlings on 10 dunums belonging to Ibrahim ‘Abed ‘Abbyat. He added that IOF notified an under-construction house belonging to Mahmoud Ibrahim ‘Abbyyat in nearby Khalayel al-Nahlah area and caravans belonging to Fadi ‘Adel ‘Abbyat.

Settlers’ attacks on civilians and their property:

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 14 October 2021, a group of settlers from “‘Aadi ‘Aad” settlement, northeast of Ramallah, sneaked into a plot of land planted with olive trees near the fence surrounding the settlement in “Bab al-Kharjah” and “Abu al-Mwas” areas, northwest of al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah. The settlers cut and damaged 135 olive trees planted 20 to 26 years ago. They cut the branches with sharp tool and damaged 105 trees owned by Jamil ‘Abdullah NAser al-Na’asan (52), who supports a family of 6, including 3 girls and a child whule Ratib ‘Abdullah Naser al-Na’asan, who supports a family of 8, including 3 children and 3 girls, owned 30 trees of those damaged.

Jamil al-Na’asan said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“I own a 9-dunum plot of land, where I planted 265 olive seedlings back in 1996, particularly in in Bab al-Kharjah area that is 3 kilometers away from the residential houses in al-Mughayyir village. I used to go everyday there to check on my trees and look after them; however, in 2002 when “‘Aadi ‘Aad” settlement was established on our agricultural lands, we were only allowed to enter the area during the olive harvest season and even plowing the land was banned except for some times and sporadically.” He added, “In the last olive harvest season, the Israeli settlers damaged around 160 olive trees in my land, cut some of them and sprayed toxic chemicals at them, completely damaging them. Thus, I filed a complaint at the Israeli police but in vain. In the current olive harvest season, the settlers continued to cut the rest of the olive trees (around 105), so I lost all the trees I took care of like they were my kids. The trees were a source of income for my family, noting that a tree produces around 40 kilos of olives.” He said, “The Israeli settlers did not suffice with cutting the trees, but when we, the farmers, along with Palestinian Israeli Liaison officers came to the area on Thursday morning to assess the damage, we were surprised with settlers’ attacking us and pepper-spraying our faces. They tried to set the grass surrounding the trees on fire, causing partial damage in the agricultural lands.”

It is noteworthy that the al-Mughayyir village is 30 kilometers away to the northeast of Ramallah, where around 2,900 persons live, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics in 2010. Most of the village lands are in the eastern side of the village, reaching the Jordan River, with a total area of ​​33,055 dunums. The Israeli occupation authorities confiscated more than 37 dunums of the village lands in favor of Bypass Road 458. The areas (31,360 dunums) classified as C according to the Oslo Accords constitute 95% of the village under the full control of the Israeli occupation while only 5% is classified as Area B (1,695 dunums).

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, 16 October 2021, Israeli settlers assaulted Hasan Ref’at Subhi (21) from “Beit Safafa” village, south of occupied East Jerusalem and threw stones at his vehicles when he was on his way back home from work. As a result, he sustained wounds in his face and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ref’at Subhi, Hasan’s father, said that settlers assaulted his son Hasan, who was with his friend, when he stopped at a traffic light near al-Tantour intersection and at the entrance to Safafa village. He added that at the time many settlers were crossing the street and then threw stones at his son’s vehicle after knowing he was Palestinian. They also insulted him and his friend and tried to break the windows and punched them. His son sustained wounds in his face after a stone hit him and an ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment.

At approximately 17:20, a group of settlers from “Kerem Alim” settlement, northern Ramallah, raided Palestinian lands and cut at least 200 olive trees (30 year-old). The destroyed trees belong to Thyab Ladadwa – 140 trees; and brothers Abdulrahm and Abdullah Ladadwa – 60 trees together.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

The Israeli authorities continued to impose collective punishments against the people of the Gaza Strip, including tightened restrictions on imports and exports, causing a serious deterioration in Palestinians’ enjoyment of their economic and cultural rights.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 43 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 2 of them. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Here follows PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem:

On Sunday, 17 October 2021, IOF tightened its restrictions at Jabe’a checkpoint and blocked traffic.

On Monday, 18 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-‘Issawiya village.

On Tuesday, 19 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at ‘Ein al-Lozeh neighborhood in Silwan village.

Ramallah:

On Saturday, 16 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints in Serda village on the Ramallah-Birzeit main road).

On Sunday, 17 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Mazra’ah al-Sharqiyah village.

On Monday, 18 October 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Kafr ‘Ein, al-Nabi Saleh and under the bridge of ‘Ein Yabrud village.

Jericho:

On Monday, 17 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to southern and northern Jericho.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 14 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qadi Foqin village and in ‘Aqbet Hasna area.

On Saturday, 15 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near Balal Ben Rabah Mosque and at the northern entrance to Bethlehem.

On Sunday, 17 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village.

On Monday, 18 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints near al-Nashash area and at the entrance to Wadi Foqin village.

On Tuesday, 19 October 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Nahali and al-Jab’ah villages and near al-Nashash intersection.

On Wednesday, 20 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints in ‘Aqbet Hasnah area and enar al-Nashash intersection.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 14 October 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at entrances to Beit Ummar, Sa’ir and al-Shyoukh villages.

On Friday, 15 October 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to western Hebron, Beit ‘Awwa, Ethna villages and southern Hebron.

On Saturday, 16 October 2021, IOF established 5checkpoints at the entrances to al-‘Arroub refugee camp, Beit ‘Ayoun, al-Jalajel and Bani Na’im villages and northern Hebron.

On Tuesday, 19 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances Beit Ummar and western Hebron.

Jenin:

On Thursday, 14 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint Ya’bud village intersection.

On Friday, 15 October 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at ‘Ya’bud village Intersection.

Qalqilya:

On Friday, 15 October 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Azoun and ‘Izzbit al-Tabib villages in eastern Qalqilya.

On Monday, 18 October 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Jayous, ‘Azoun and ‘Izzbit al-Tabib villages, in eastern Qalqilya.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Apartheid Israel, Freedom of movement, Home demolition, IOF, Israeli Racism and Brutality, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian detainees, Settlers Attacks |