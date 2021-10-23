Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

21 Oct 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By alMayadeen Net

Russian President Vladimir Putin comments on the Beirut port explosion.

the statements were made at the Valdai Discussion Club, held in Sochi, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed that “the Beirut port blast disaster was linked to the desire of some to achieve financial gains, by selling fertilizers at better prices.”

Putin’s words came during the conclusion of the Valdai Discussion Club, held in Sochi. The Russian President stressed that the position on Hezbollah differs from one country to another, and explained in response to a question, “I know very well that different people in different countries take different positions on Hezbollah.” As for the Russian position, he divulged that “Hezbollah is a significant political force in Lebanon.”

Putin indicated that his country is working with all Lebanese political forces to maintain security, stability, and peace in Lebanon. He stressed Russia “practically communicates with all political forces in Lebanon and will continue to do so.”

“In Russia, they are completely concerned with finding common ground for an agreement between the Lebanese parties without a fight,” and he added, “We are working with all the Lebanese to prevent bloodshed.”

About the Beirut Blast investigation

On the issue of the investigation into the Beirut port blast, he announced that “we will study the possibility of assisting in the investigation of the Beirut port explosion, and we will provide satellite images, if available.”

Putin added, “We cannot comment on political processes related to the Lebanese judiciary. We cannot support one party against another, because that will have counterproductive results on our efforts to reconcile between the Lebanese parties.”

2020 Beirut Blast

On August 4, 2020, a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The blast followed a fire in a warehouse inside the port. Investigations showed that this warehouse was storing large quantities of ammonium nitrate.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Putin, Russia | Tagged: Ammonium nitrate, Beirut's Port Explosion, Russian satellite images |