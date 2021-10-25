Al-Mashat: UN in Yemen Covered Political Crimes of the Coalition

Posted on October 25, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

24.10.2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Mahdi Al-Mashat says the UN Security Council’s positions in Yemen absolve the perpetrators of responsibility.

Visual search query image
Head of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen Mahdi Al-Mashat

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Yemen’s Supreme Political Council President, Mahdi Al-Mashat, stated that “the role of the United Nations in Yemen was negative via political cover for crimes of Saudi aggression.”

“We are surprised by the Security Council’s and the Secretary- General’s positions that hold accountable the victim and absolve the perpetrator of responsibility,” he added, noting that “the recent Security Council statement, which was accompanied by coalition raids on civilians, is clear evidence of the council’s bias.”

Al-Mashat emphasized that the UN’s continued adoption of a biased policy renders its role “worthless to the people of the world,” noting that the failure to renew the UN group of experts is evidence that proves the reality of a continued bias against Yemen.

The suffering of Yemen, according to Al-Mashat, comes from the rejection of international laws and covenants that consider the aggression from the coalition as “war crimes and genocide.”

Days ago, the head of the Sanaa negotiation delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, stated that the “blind bias” of the Security Council has contributed to the prolongation of the conflict in Yemen. 

Abdulsalam stressed that Yemen, in a position of self-defense, “continues to repel the aggression with every possible defense.” 

Last Wednesday, the UN Security Council denounced “the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees’ armed strikes on the Saudi-led coalition”, urging an end to the military escalation in the Marib Governorate in Yemen.

The members of the Security Council demanded an “immediate nationwide ceasefire” in Yemen, citing Resolution 2565. 

