NATO Liquidating their Terrorists in Syria: One Al Qaeda Commander, Two SDF Commanders Droned

ARABI SOURI OCTOBER 24, 2021

NATO, the evil camp that invades countries under the pretext of ‘spreading democracy’ and upholding ‘human rights’ is now resorting to arbitrary killings of their own staff on a third country’s soil, in this case, Syria. The White House junta killed a commander of Al Qaeda, a US-created and sponsored terrorist organization, and Turkey killed two commanders of the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist terrorist armed group, the two killings were carried out by drones in northern Syria within 24 hours.

Abdul Hamid Al Matar, said to be a leading commander of Al Qaeda was killed by a bombing by a US-operated MQ-9 drone in the town of Suluk in Raqqa countryside, northern Syria.

The US Central Command ‘CENTCOM’ admitted to committing the cross-border arbitrary assassination on its website quoting its own spokesperson:

A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft.

They have no indication of civilian casualties as the result of their strike, a similar statement they said when they massacred 7 Afghani civilians including 3 children in a similar drone bombing last month, September. Even the Pentagon’s own propagandists at the New York Times slammed their military war criminals and habitual liars saying:

Almost everything senior defense officials asserted in the hours, and then days, and then weeks after the Aug. 29 drone strike turned out to be false. The explosives the military claimed were loaded in the trunk of a white Toyota sedan struck by the drone’s Hellfire missile were probably water bottles, and a secondary explosion in the courtyard in a densely populated Kabul neighborhood where the attack took place was probably a propane or gas tank, officials said.

In short, the car posed no threat at all, investigators concluded.

~The New York Times.

Killing this alleged Al Qaeda commander in Syria was carried out without Syria’s knowledge and without the approval of the country where this crime was committed. The Syrian authorities do not know what this Al Qaeda commander was doing in Syria, who he was working for, and how he was based, and most likely operating not far from the US troops and their Kurdish SDF terrorists, both illegally occupying parts of northern Syria? Capturing the alleged terrorist alive would have revealed many secrets, someone considered them to be uncomfortable to discuss and decided their usual convenient way.

NATO top leader Erdogan killing NATO-sponsored Kurdish SDF terrorists:

In another direct drone bombing, NATO member state Turkey eliminated two NATO-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist terrorist commanders in the northeastern Aleppo countryside.

The two SDF commanders were killed with one of their bodyguards in their vehicle while moving from the Syrian city of Ain Issa in the northern Raqqa countryside to the Syrian city of Ain Arab in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo near the borders with Turkey.

The video is also on BitChute.

The Turkish regime of Erdogan is using the Kurdish SDF terrorists as a justification for his illegal incursion into Syria in a blatant breach of international law, the UN Charter, the Adana Accord, and all UNSC resolutions in which almost all of them his regime has endorsed, it’s also a breach of the agreements of Sochi and Moscow signed by himself before the Russian and Iranian leaders.

However, the same Turkish regime of Erdogan does not see in Al Qaeda and all its derivatives as the so-called HTS, Nusra Front (Al Qaeda Levant), ISIS, the Turkestan Islamist Party (mainly Chinese Uighur and Chechen terrorists), Faylaq Sham (Muslim Brotherhood head-choppers), and the FSA as terrorists, on the contrary, the Turkish madman Erdogan pushes the Turkish Army, the second-largest army in NATO, in front of these Al Qaeda terrorists to act as human shields for them in the face of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies.

NATO eliminating its proxies is a usual tactic by this alliance which its very existence should have ceased after the collapse of the USSR and the Warsaw Pact, decades ago, instead, its officials continue to create new enemies around the world and invade, bomb, and loot countries under different pretexts: humanitarian interventions, spreading democracies, attacking terrorist groups they only created, toppling governments that don’t allow their corporations to loot their countries while protecting regimes that do, rendering the United Nations Security Council into a complete useless farce, if they can issue a resolution from the UNSC to justify their war crimes they’ll praise the international body and commit their crimes claiming it’s in accordance with international law, and when they fail to obtain such resolution they attack the UNSC and still commit their crimes claiming it’s in accordance with international law!

