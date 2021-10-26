MP Raad: US Ambassador to Lebanon Preventing Removal of Judicial Investigator into Beirut Blast Tarek Bitar

Posted on October 26, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

 October 25, 2021

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad

Head of “Loyalty to the Resistance” bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, on Monday indicated that the US ambassador to Lebanon has been preventing the removal of the judicial investigator into Beirut blast, Tarek Bitar.

Al-Bitar had issued arrest warrants against officials as well as military figures on an illogical basis, pushing the defendants and observers to cast doubts on his probe.

“There are honest judges in Lebanon, and those who politicize matters. The judiciary and its structure need to be reconsidered,” MP Raad added.

MP Raad expressed during a political meeting in the southern town of Rayhan a will to engage in the forthcoming electoral and constitutional entitlements to enhance the country’s stability.

“We want to participate in them, but this conspiracy, authoritarianism, abolition, and racist thinking have come to an end,” he said.

“We want our people to know that we are open to solutions under national dignity, sovereignty, and security, but we want double standards to come to end now,” MP Raad added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA

Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, USA | Tagged: , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: