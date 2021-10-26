MP Raad: US Ambassador to Lebanon Preventing Removal of Judicial Investigator into Beirut Blast Tarek Bitar

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 25, 2021

Head of “Loyalty to the Resistance” bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, on Monday indicated that the US ambassador to Lebanon has been preventing the removal of the judicial investigator into Beirut blast, Tarek Bitar.

Al-Bitar had issued arrest warrants against officials as well as military figures on an illogical basis, pushing the defendants and observers to cast doubts on his probe.

“There are honest judges in Lebanon, and those who politicize matters. The judiciary and its structure need to be reconsidered,” MP Raad added.

MP Raad expressed during a political meeting in the southern town of Rayhan a will to engage in the forthcoming electoral and constitutional entitlements to enhance the country’s stability.

“We want to participate in them, but this conspiracy, authoritarianism, abolition, and racist thinking have come to an end,” he said.

“We want our people to know that we are open to solutions under national dignity, sovereignty, and security, but we want double standards to come to end now,” MP Raad added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, USA | Tagged: Beirut's Port Explosion, Forensic investigator Tarek Al-Bitar, Lebanon's US Ambassador |