Al-Fasfous and Al-Qawasmi’s Depleted Health Could Result in Their Martyrdom

28.10.21

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

The Muhjat al-Quds Foundation warns of the deteriorating health conditions of the prisoners on hunger strike and calls for Palestinians’ support.

Miqdad al-Qawasmi

The spokesperson for the Muhjat al-Quds Foundation, Tamer Al-Za’anin, stated that the detrimental health conditions of the hunger-striking prisoners, especially Kayed Al-Fasfous and Miqdad al-Qawasmi, might result in their martyrdom “in the upcoming hours.”

Al-Za’anin added that the striking prisoners are in need of constant support from Palestinians, leadership, and resistance factions to put real pressure on the occupation government.

He stressed that the renewal of the administrative detention of a hunger-striking prisoner, who is in extreme danger, is a kind of “Nazism” practiced by the occupation against these Palestinian heroes.

Prisoner Kayed Al-Fasfous has been on hunger strike for 106 days and Miqdad al-Qawasmi for 99.

The spokesperson pointed out that the foundation has submitted several letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross to protest its silence on the Israeli occupation crimes against the striking prisoners.

He also noted that the silence of international organizations encouraged the occupation government and its Prisons Authority to proceed with its punitive and arbitrary measures against prisoners, especially the ones on hunger strike.

Six Palestinian prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons have entered a critical health situation as they persevere in their hunger strike, protesting their administrative detention.

In addition, several Palestinian parties called on protestors to head to Kaplan Hospital on Thursday in support of the hunger-strikers.

In the same context, the city of al-Nasra witnessed a solidarity event with the prisoners on hunger strike.

Released Palestinian prisoner Mothanna al-Qawasmi, brother of Miqdad al-Qawasmi, said on Wednesday that his brother’s health is in critical condition and he is “on the verge of martyrdom”.

