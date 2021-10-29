Hezbollah Praises Minister Kurdahi’s Stance in Defense of the Oppressed Yemeni People حزب الله يُشيد بقرداحي: الحملة ضدّه «ظالمة»… و«ابتزاز مرفوض»

Translated by Al-Ahed Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah praises the honorable stance taken by Lebanon’s Minister of Information in defense of the oppressed people of Yemen.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
Hezbollah praises the brave and honorable stance taken by His Excellency the Minister of Information, Mr. George Kurdahi, as a media persona and from an ethical and patriotic position in defense of the oppressed people of Yemen; as well as his depiction of the aggression as it actually is: an aggression that led to bloodshed, the murder of hundreds of thousands and besieged its population at the risk of hunger and disease.
Hezbollah also denounces the unjust campaign led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates [UAE] and the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] against him [Kordahi], and considers it an aggression on Lebanon’s sovereignty and the freedom of its citizens to express their opinions and stances without fear or threat, and an unacceptable blackmail that undermines the dignity of every Lebanese.
While we firmly reject any call to dismiss the minister or compel him to resign, we consider these calls a blatant aggression on Lebanon, its dignity and sovereignty.
Hezbollah denounces the stances of some hack and tractable Lebanese politicians, as well as some of the Lebanese media outlets that participated in this paid campaign. Hezbollah considers this an outright insult to the entire Lebanese media, a great moral downfall and an insult to Lebanon, the Lebanese and their sovereignty and national dignity.
حزب الله يُشيد بقرداحي: الحملة ضدّه «ظالمة»… و«ابتزاز مرفوض»
الخميس 28 تشرين الأول 2021
أشاد حزب الله، اليوم، بـ«الموقف الشجاع والشريف الذي اتّخذه معالي وزير الإعلام الأستاذ جورج قرداحي من موقعه الإعلامي والأخلاقي والوطني دفاعاً عن شعب اليمن المظلوم، وتوصيفه للعدوان على حقيقته، باعتباره عدواناً أدى إلى سفك الدماء وقتل مئات الآلاف وحصار شعب بأكمله تحت مخاطر الجوع والمرض».
وندّد الحزب، في بيان، بـ«الحملة الظّالمة التي تقودها السعودية والإمارات ومجلس التعاون الخليجي ضدّه»، معتبراً أنها «اعتداء على سيادة لبنان وحرية مواطنيه بالتّعبير عن آرائهم ومواقفهم من دون خوفٍ أو تهديد، وابتزاز مرفوض يطعن في كرامة كل لبناني». ورفض الحزب «رفضاً قاطعاً أي دعوة إلى إقالة الوزير أو دفعه إلى الاستقالة»، مشيراً إلى أنه يعتبر «هذه الدعوات اعتداء سافراً على لبنان وكرامته وسيادته».
كذلك، ندّد الحزب «بشكل خاص بمواقف بعض السياسيين اللبنانيين المأجورين وضعاف النفوس، وكذلك ببعض الإعلاميين ووسائل الإعلام اللبنانية التي شاركت في هذه الحملة المدفوعة الثمن»، لافتاً إلى أنه يعتبرها «إهانة صريحة لمسيرة الإعلام اللبناني بمجمله، وسقوطاً أخلاقياً كبيراً وإساءةً خالصة إلى لبنان وشعبه وسيادته وكرامته الوطنية».
فيديوات متعلقة
مقالات متعلقة
- جورج قرداحي هذا ذنبك…
- «قضية جورج قرداحي»والرقيق السياسي والإعلامي
- تعلموا الديموقراطية في السعودية؟
- هل دفع الذعر من المتغيرات القادمة جعجع للخطأ القاتل؟
- الخاسرون في بحر الشام ينحرون خليفتهم في أنقرة
Filed under: GCC, Hezbollah, Lebanon, UAE | Tagged: George Kardahi, KSA, Lebanon’s sovereignty, Saudi-led war on Yemen |
Leave a Reply