Saudi Arabia Summons its Ambassador from Lebanon

Saudi Arabia summons its ambassador in Lebanon for consultations, asks the ambassador of Lebanon to leave the kingdom within 48 hours, and decides to halt all Lebanese imports to the kingdom.

The diplomatic situation escalates between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon

Saudi Arabia summoned its ambassador in Lebanon for consultations today, while it requested the ambassador of Lebanon to leave the kingdom within 48 hours and decided to stop all Lebanese imports to the kingdom.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that “the Kingdom’s government regrets the outcome of the relations with the Lebanese Republic due to the Lebanese authorities’ ignoring of the facts and their continued failure to take corrective measures that ensure observance of the relations.”

“The Kingdom has long been keen on maintaining relations based on what it holds for the dear Lebanese people,” the statement continued.

The statement added that “in the interest of the safety of [Saudi] citizens in light of the increasing instability of the security situation in Lebanon, the Kingdom’s government confirms what was previously issued regarding banning citizens from traveling to Lebanon.”

حكومة المملكة تستدعي السفير في لبنان للتشاور، ومغادرة سفير لبنان لدى المملكة خلال الـ (48) ساعة القادمة، وتقرر وقف كافة الواردات اللبنانية إلى المملكة.https://t.co/UHdiGG5Cm4#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) October 29, 2021

Mikati: Saudi Arabia’s decision regretful

On his part, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that he regrets Saudi Arabia’s action against Lebanon, wishing that it would “reconsider its decision,” and stressing that work will be ongoing to do what needs to be done.

Mikati also asked Lebanon’s Information Minister, George Kordahi, to make the appropriate decision to fix Lebanon’s Arab relations, also calling on Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to stay in Beirut and establish a crisis management cell to deal with the current unfolding events.

Abdul Salam to Lebanese people: Do not be afraid of the Saudi regime’s actions

The chief of Sanaa’s negotiating delegation, Mohammad Abdul Salam, commented on Saudi Arabia’s decision, stressing that Saudi Arabia’s continued policy of haughtiness will not cover the aggression’s humiliating failure in Yemen.

الإمعان السعودي في سياسة الاستعلاء والغطرسة لا يغطي على ما آل إليه العدوان على اليمن من فشل ذريع.

ونقول لشعب لبنان الشقيق لا يروعنك ما يفعله النظام السعودي فهو يكشر بلا أنياب بعد أن تكسرت على نصال اليمن بفضل الله وتوفيقه . — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) October 29, 2021

Abdul Salam told the Lebanese people to not be afraid by the “Saudi regime’s actions,” for it attempts to bare its teeth, though it has none, as they were broken by the blades of Yemen.

This comes after statements published by the Lebanese Minister of Information, George Kordahi, in which he described the Yemen war as “Futile,” adding that the “Yemeni Ansar Allah movement has been defending itself in the face of external aggression against Yemen for years.” The statement provoked international and local reactions.

Commenting on this, in a press conference on Wednesday, Kordahi affirmed that he will not apologize since he has not offended or attacked anyone. He reassured that he is against the futile war on Yemen.

