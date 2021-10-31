Hezbollah Denounces US Decision against MP Al-Sayyed: A Politically-Motivated Targeting of His Patriotism

October 31, 2021

Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah denounces the American decision against MP al-Sayyed saying it is a politically motivated targeting of his patriotism and decisive stances in the struggle with the enemy.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The American decision issued against His Excellency MP Major General Jamil al-Sayyed is unjust, dubious and condemned. It is a clear politically-motivated targeting of the persona of MP al-Sayyed, his patriotism and his clear and decisive stances on national issues, particularly in the conflict with the “Israeli” enemy, the defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and dignity, and the project of building a real country.

The coherent and solid presentation that MP al-Sayyed presented at yesterday’s [Friday, October 29, 2021] press conference, the questions he asked, as well as the evidence and documents he demanded constitute a strong argument in the face of all those oppressors who offended him, and who and what he represents.

We, in Hezbollah, condemn and denounce this new American aggression. We see it as badge of honor worn by MP Jamil al-Sayyed, proving his firm presence at the forefront of the free fighters who defend the honor of this nation in the face of hegemony, humiliation and arrogance that the Great Satan exercises every day.