WATCH: Israeli Authorities Demolish Palestinian Home in Lod

October 31, 2021

Israel demolished a Palestinian house in Lod. (Photo: via WAFA news agency)

Israeli authorities on Sunday demolished a Palestinian house in the Palestinian city of Lod inside Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces, accompanied by bulldozers, raided the al-Mahatta neighborhood in Lod and demolished the house, according to eyewitness reports. The house belonged to Ibrahim Touri, a Palestinian man who has Israeli citizenship, WAFA noted.

“The house demolition came under the Israeli pretext it was built without getting a permit from the Israeli government,” Touri told local media, according to WAFA.

In the 1948 war, about 957,000 Palestinians, or 66 percent of the Palestinians who lived in historical Palestine, were expelled and displaced.

The remaining Palestinians continued to live in their cities, which were inside Israel’s 1948 border. They were subsequently given Israeli citizenship.

The Palestinian community today makes up 21 percent of Israel’s total population of more than 9.3 million.

Palestinians in Israel have suffered discrimination from authorities, according to rights groups reports, and have seen many of their homes demolished under the pretext of not having the required permits – which is often not granted or takes a long time to be approved.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

