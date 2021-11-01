7 Palestinian Prisoners Continue Their Hunger Strike

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 31, 2021

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen

7 prisoners continue their open-ended hunger strike in the Israeli occupation prisons.

7 Palestinian prisoners are in critical health conditions

The Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed that the Israeli occupation intelligence continues to act intransigently, refusing to respond to the demands of the striking prisoners, despite the aggravating risks threatening their lives.

In a previous interview for Al Mayadeen, the Palestinian Prisoners Club Chief of Media, Amani Sarahena, had confirmed that Prisoner Kayed al-Fasfous and the other prisoners are suffering from critical health conditions.

A few days ago, the occupation renewed the administrative detention of a number of these prisoners, in a move described by human rights advocates as provocative.

For his part, Khaled, brother of Prisoner Kayed al-Fasfous, told Al Mayadeen earlier that Kayed’s condition was deteriorating continuously, and he is suffering from amnesia, noting that this is but a clear decision by the Israeli occupation to assassinate him.

The Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike are: Kayed al-Fasfous (109 days), Miqdad al-Qawasmi (102 days), Alaa al-Araj (84 days), Hisham Abu-Hawash (76 days), Shadi Abu-Aker (68 days), Ayad Hraimi (39 days), and Louay al-Ashqar (21 days).

In solidarity with the 7 prisoners, Ratib Hraibat has been on a hunger strike for 23 days in Megiddo Prison.

