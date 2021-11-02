Israeli Forces to Demolish Home Sheltering 11 Family Members near Jenin

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 2, 2021

Over 1,900 Palestinian homes have been completely demolished in Jerusalem by Israeli forces since 1967. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces notified on Monday evening of the demolition of a Palestinian home in the town of Yabad, near Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mayor of Yabad, Samer Abu Baker, told WAFA that Israeli forces handed local resident Nawaf Hamdoni a notice ordering the demolition of his family house, sheltering 11 family members, under the pretext the house was built without an Israeli-issued permit.

The notice gave the family until November 11 to appeal the decision.

According to Israeli rights group B’Tselem, Israeli demolitions deny residents the right to housing, which is derived from the right to an adequate standard of living as it is defined in the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.

“In addition, the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the occupying state to destroy the property of residents of occupied territory, who benefit from the status of protected persons,” B’tselem added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

