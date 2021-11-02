Law Enforcement Seize Israeli Weapons and Drugs in the Southern Region

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI NOVEMBER 2, 2021

Syrian law enforcement seized a new stash of weapons, explosives, Captagon pills, and drugs in the southern region left behind by the defeated NATO-sponsored terrorist groups.

Law enforcement units with the help of locals in the town of Kanaker in Damascus southwestern countryside seized amounts of highly-explosive C4 substances.

The law enforcement units operating in Damascus southwestern countryside, in particular in the Bariqa town in Quneitar countryside found and seized Western-made weapons, PKC machine guns, RPGs, radio communication devices, anti-personnel landmines, and Israeli-made anti-tank mines.

More drugs and medicines, also some of them are made in Israel with US taxpayers’ money, were found by the law enforcement units in the northern countryside of Quneitra.

Large quantities of weapons, munition, advanced communication short and medium-range and satellite communication devices, medicines, and drugs continue to be found by the locals in the areas cleaned from NATO-sponsored terrorists all over the country who in turn contact the law enforcement in their regions to handle them, unfortunately, many of the landmines, IEDs, and other munition are found by children or farmers working on their farms and are blown up in them leaving hundreds of casualties killed and maimed.

In December 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defense set up a special museum to display samples of some of the weapons left behind by the terrorists in Syria displaying some of the most advanced weapons and gears that astonished the museum’s visitors including President Putin himself:

NATO-sponsored ‘freedom fighters’ and ‘democracy promoters’ in Syria, and in other areas where they operated, are highly dependant on drugs to enable them to commit the most heinous crimes without hesitating and with no remorse.

Weapons, munition, and drugs are not cheap, yet, the western taxpayers prioritize funding Israel and terrorist groups to acquire these killing tools instead of using their hard-earned tax money to build their own countries, house their homeless people, feed their hungry ones, cover their own relatives’ medical treatment, and relief their own children from the student loans.

If you want us to remain online, please consider a small donation, or see how you can help at no cost.

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/syupdates link will open the Telegram app.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: NATO, Russia, Syria, Takfiris, War on Syria | Tagged: Drug trafficking, Quneitra, Zionist entity |