Land Destroyer is now “The New Atlas” – New Name, New Website

Posted on November 5, 2021 by fada1

October 24, 2021 (Brian Berletic – LD) –

After many years of running “LandDestroyer” on Blogspot, I have finally created a new independent website: NewAtlas.report

Please visit The New Atlas to find and follow all of my recent work. Below is a playlist featuring daily videos I put out on YouTube and it will update inside this post regularly – otherwise all new articles will be published only on The New Atlas website. 

There are NO ads and NO paywalls on The New Atlas website and there never will be. So please bookmark and share it with others. 

The New Atlas is on YouTube here, Odysee here (a backup if ever YouTube deletes my channel) and can be found on Patreon here

