Iran Has Upper Hand on Battlefield to Confront Enemy – Navy Chief

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Nov 8, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Army Navy commander said that today, Iran has the upper hand on the battlefield in case of confrontation with an enemy, in reference to the aims of holding the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ drill in the southeast of the country.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that coordinating among armed forces of the country and transferring technical know-how and knowledge to young individuals is the main aim of the military exercise.

Irani made his remarks on the sidelines of holding the army’s military exercise dubbed “Zolfaghar 1400.”

Showing capabilities of the Armed Forces and in particular, the army’s strategic forces in ensuring the security of the country’s interests as well as familiarizing young personnel with the real scenes of battle are among the other objectives of holding this large-scale military exercise, he added.

Referring to the mission of various naval fleets of Iran’s Army Navy in the fight against terrorism, piracy and escorting merchant ships and oil tankers, the commander said, “Iran’s Army Navy forces have secured the country’s economic lifeline by escorting vessels and tankers as well as merchant ships.”

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the upper hand to face an enemy on the battlefield, he reiterated.

The joint military exercise kicked off on Sunday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaghar base.

Monitoring of the country’s airspace and general training area in the southern part of the country by the Air Defense Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as combating hostile targets are among the targets of the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ joint exercise, the commander noted.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, USA | Tagged: AngloZionist Empire, Iran’s Army Navy |