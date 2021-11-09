Why is Lebanon not accepting China’s offers to develop its failing infrastructure?: TV Report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 05, 2021

A recent news report that asks why the Lebanese government is not accepting various Chinese offers to develop its debilitated infrastructure, this as the small Mediterranean country goes through an unprecedented economic and social crisis.

Source: Al-Manar TV (Website)

Date: November 3, 2021

(Note: Please help us keep producing independent translations by contributing a small monthly amount here )

Transcript:

Reporter:

50 years since the start of modern Lebanese-Chinese relations, however, China has been interested in (building strong relations with) Lebanon for more than 2000 years through the Silk Road. In order to ensure the durability of (Chinese) relations with Lebanon, major Chinese companies send representatives to Beirut to offer assistance amid the (current) difficult economic and living conditions in Lebanon.

Mahmoud Abu Raya, Chinese affairs expert:

For example, the former Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Wang Kejian, who recently left (Lebanon) had (presented) many offers and fully operational files which China can implement through the BOT system, in which Lebanon won’t pay any financial sum for the services provided (by China). However, the (Chinese) ambassador (Wang Kejian) left Lebanon before receiving any positive response (by the Lebanese government) to these offers.

Reporter:

A protocol visit of the Chinese Ambassador to Beirut to the Ministry of Energy and Water was attended by the representative of Chinese Huawei Company to offer a project of building clean power plants through huge wind fans and solar energy, in addition to (expressing) the willingness of the company to help Lebanon rehabilitate its drinking water infrastructure.

Abu Raya:

(The scenarios of those who do not consider Chinese help offers seriously are) devoid of truth, saying that China haven’t proposed anything – any offers to Lebanon, or that these offers are imaginary and unrealistic. (In fact,) the unrealistic (issue) is how close the relation of some Lebanese officials and some other (political) forces and celebrities as well with the western project, which make them unable to see the (importance of) Chinese offers – offers that might actually save Lebanon.

Reporter:

The value of Chinese exports to Lebanon in 2019 reached about $1.8 billion, which is about 11% of total (Lebanese) imports. While (the value of) Lebanese exports to China reached about $470 million, which is about 12% of total (Lebanese) exports. These exports could rise exponentially if the Lebanese government had the genuine will to expand its relations Eastward.

Subscribe to our mailing list!

Related Posts:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: China, Lebanon | Tagged: Lebanon's East Options, Silk Road |