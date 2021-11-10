467 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Occupation in October

Posted on by indigoblue76

Nov 10, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Several prisoners and human rights organizations published a report detailing the Israeli occupation’s measures and actions against Palestinian prisoners throughout October 2021.

A Palestinian demonstrator is arrested by occupation police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 10, 2021, in Jerusalem

A not-so-shocking figure that reflects Israeli brutality showed that the occupation arrested nearly 470 Palestinians throughout October of 2021 across the occupied Palestinian territories. Those detained include 135 children and 10 women.

The figures came up in a monthly joint report issued by several prisoners and human rights organizations, namely the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Al-Dameer Organization, and the Wadi Hilwe Information Center-Jerusalem.

The number of Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli prisons reached 4650 by the end of October 2021, including 160 minors, 34 women, and nearly 500 administrative detainees.

The report lists all policies and measures taken by the Israeli occupation against prisoners monthly. Administrative detentions made by the IOF in October amounted to 106, and since 2015, the Israeli supreme court issued an order related to the so-called suspension of the administrative detention against prisoners who decide to start a hunger strike on an individual basis. While Palestinian organizations considered the court order at the time as an Israeli tool to solidify administrative detentions, the supreme court has not stopped implementing the decision up till today.

The daily arrest rate in occupied Palestine amounted to 15 arrests

There are six Palestinian prisoners hunger-striking in protest of their administrative detention as of the date of the report’s publication.

The Israeli occupation authorities are arbitrarily arresting Palestinians daily to oppose their struggle, suppress their rights, and hijack their freedom.

The daily arrest rate in occupied Palestine amounted to 15 arrests with the IOF arresting Palestinians over their social media posts, completely suppressing their freedom of speech.

The Israeli occupation went as far as designating several Palestinian NGOs as “terrorist organizations” in a bid to undermine the Palestinian civil society.

The arbitrary Israeli measure was followed by a military order that puts said NGOs at the risk of being closed and having their employees prosecuted.

The measure shocked human rights organizations all over the world, as the blacklisted NGOs played a pivotal role in delivering aid to those violated and oppressed by the IOF, defending their human rights in the face of Israeli abuses.

The arbitrary decision received denunciations from several international bodies

To add, just yesterday, the United Nations said the Israeli measure “deepens the concerns” of its agencies.

In a statement released Tuesday, the agencies said they “regretted the decision made on 7 November by the Military Commander in the West Bank,” saying it represents “a further erosion of civic and humanitarian space.”

Additionally, the arbitrary decision received denunciations from several international bodies, such as several UN Security Council countries and several European countries.

The organizations in question are the al-Haq human rights group, the al-Dameer rights group, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

