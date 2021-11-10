Debunking US & OAS Claims on Nicaragua Election

Posted on by indigoblue76

November 10, 2021

by Chris Faure for the Saker Blog

Daniel Ortega and the Sandinista alliance won the election with over 70% of the votes. This is the 4th time that the Nicaraguans declare themselves satisfied with their government and with Ortega.

Prior to the election, Facebook cancelled most of the younger Sandinista voices, claiming they were bots. They went onto Twitter and posted photos of themselves and made short speeches to show that they were real. Twitter then wiped them out. Nevertheless, they proceeded on, to a spectacular and convincing win.

The OAS, Biden, and most of the EU called the elections a sham and from the US, there are attempts to use the so-called Renacer Act to intensify pressure on Ortega and pursue greater regional power-grabbing. The US is threatening sanctions, for a democratic election that they could not control.

“They wanted to be at the head of the Supreme Electoral Council… counting the votes of the Nicaraguans,” Ortega said, addressing supporters from Revolution Square in Managua. “That won’t happen again in Nicaragua. Never again, never again.”

Cuba, Venezuela, and Russia all offered Ortega their backing. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said U.S. calls for countries not to recognize the outcome were “unacceptable.”

The election observers came together to set the record straight in a long denouement of imperialism, the attempt at a coup, and outside election interference in attempts to regime change. Listening to this video, you will find statements such as “The US declared the election fraudulent before it happened”, and “The biggest problem is the election interference from the US”. Many at the Saker Site will enjoy this as it certainly tells a straight story without a confusing narrative.

The US-controlled OAS:

-orchestrated the 2019 coup in Bolivia

-legitimized the post-coup regime in Honduras

-rubber-stamped two coups in Haiti

-supported the soft coup against Brazil’s Workers’ Party

-recognizes coup puppet Guaidó in Venezuela Now Nicaragua is in its crosshairs https://t.co/K9l4QT5fu3 — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 10, 2021

