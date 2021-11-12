Prisoner Al-Qawasmi Seizes Freedom and Ends Hunger Strike

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Nov 12, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Palestinian Prisoner Miqdad al-Qawasmi ends his hunger strike after a reached agreement to release him next February according to the Prisoners Information Office.

Al-Qawasmi won a decisive victory and ended his hunger strike that lasted 113 days

The Palestinian Prisoners Information Office announced that prisoner Miqdad al-Qawasmi won a decisive victory on Thursday and ended his hunger strike that lasted 113 days.

After long and difficult rounds of negotiations waged by the supreme leadership body of Hamas prisoners, an agreement was reached to release al-Qawasmi next February, the Office stated.

For his part, Nahed al-Fakhoury, director of the Prisoners’ Information Office stated that the head of the higher leadership committee for Hamas prisoners and the body’s foreign affairs official met al-Qawasmi and followed up on his health condition.

This comes at a time where 5 prisoners are continuing their open hunger strike in the Israeli occupation prisons, in protest of their administrative detention.

Palestinian factions celebrate the victory

On Twitter, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem expressed that al-Qawasmi “scored a victory against the zionist jailer in the battle of determination and defiance.”

He added that, once again, the prisoner proves the ability of the Palestinian to confront the occupier by all means, and reveals the inability of the occupation to stop the Palestinians’ struggle to gain their freedom.

يسجل الأسير مقداد القواسمي نصرا على السجان الصهيوني في معركة الإرادة والتحدي بعد الوصول لاتفاق بتحديد اطلاق سراحه في فبراير المقبل.



يثبت الأسير مقداد القواسمي من جديد قدرة الفلسطيني على مصارعة المحتل بكل الأدوات ، ويكشف مجددًا عجز الاحتلال عن إيقاف مسيرة نضال شعبنا لانتزاع حريته— حازم قاسم (@hazemaq) November 11, 2021

For its part, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement blessed al-Qawasmi’s victory in the 113-day battle, which he fought with his empty stomach against the occupation.

The movement affirmed that al-Qawasmi’s victory proves the Palestinian prisoner’s will and determination against the occupier’s weakness.

It also stressed that the resistance will work hard to fulfill its promise of liberating other brave prisoners who are still on hunger strike.

