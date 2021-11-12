Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Holding More Military Drills for Fear of Hezbollah Invasion, Saudi Pressure on Lebanon Targets Resistance

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 11, 2021

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Thursday that the Resistance martyrs are an immense moral, spiritual, and emotional fortune in our cities, villages, families and tribes.

Addressing Hezbollah ceremony on Martyr Day held separately in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Southern Lebanon, Mount Lebanon and Bekaa, Sayyed Nasrallah called for reviewing the wills of the martyrs loaded with religious and moral lessons.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the noble stance of the martyrs’ families who repeatedly affirm their readiness to make more sacrifices, hailing their steadfastness in this regard.

Hezbollah leader indicated that the martyrs’ blood has led to several important achievements, including the liberation of the prisoners and the occupied territories, ongoing deterrence of the Israeli aggression, prevention of the civil war in Lebanon, frustration of US schemes to control Lebanon completely, and preservation of the nation’s freedom and independence.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted also how the Resistance managed to defeat the takfiri war on Syria, adding that the visit of the UAE foreign minister to Damascus represents an Arab acknowledgement of defeat in the terrorist campaign which some Arab regimes paid billions of dollars to fund it.

‘Israel’ afraid of Hezbollah Infantry

His eminence maintained that, for the first time since 70 years, ‘Israel’ shows fear on Lebanon’s border, adding that the Zionist army is drilling periodically because it is concerned about Hezbollah military capabilities.

The Zionists have added the term ‘Galilee’ to the confrontation formula, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the Zionists are afraid of Hezbollah invasion of Galilee settlements.

“Regardless of the liberated region’s area, the consequences of Hezbollah invasion will be strategic, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the Israelis take the military preparations of the Islamic Resistance very seriously.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the Israelis are afraid of Hezbollah infantry and its ability to conquer Galilee and the entire northern area in occupied Palestine, adding that the Zionist enemy is also concerned about the Resistance precision-guided missiles.

Neither the normalization deals, nor occupation sites, nor fences, nor fortresses would be able to protect ‘Israel’ from the Resistance fighters in Lebanon, Palestine and the entire region, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Sayyed Nasrallah cited a partial US influence in Lebanon, adding that the statesmen often obey the US orders.

Regarding the demarcation of the marine borders with the Israeli occupation entity, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the Lebanese state must take a sovereign decision to confront the US pressures and insist on all the national rights, regardless of all the wicked US offers (Hof Line).

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that Hezbollah is ready to defend every grain of sand and drop of water in order to protect the national sovereignty.

Sayyed Nasrallah maintained that there are several instances of the US domination over Lebanon in several domains, adding, however, Hezbollah looks for a sovereign state that maintains equality among its citizens.

One of the simplest forms of preserving the national sovereignty is the rejection of the foreign dictates and pressures, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Fabricated Diplomatic Crisis with Saudi

Hezbollah stressed that the Saudi reaction to the remarks made by the information minister, George Kordahi, is extremely exaggerated, adding that the Saudis did not react at all to similar remarks made by US and UN officials.

Sayyed Nasrallah asked, “Why has not Saudi Arabia that claims to be following the Islamic ruling system and its king alleges to be the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, react to figures, communities and governments which abused and insulted the Prophet?

“Were Kordahi’s remarks more abusive than the insults against Prophet Muhammad?”

Minister Koradahi did not use offensive terms while criticizing Saudi Arabia who stirred up the trouble in order to confront Hezbollah, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who recalled the Saudi role in inciting the Israelis against Lebanon during 2006 War.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Saudi does not deal with Lebanon as a friend, citing the two instances of Iran and Syria which take positive attitudes toward Lebanon despite the involvement of some Lebanese parties in insulting them and conspiring against them.

Sayyed Nasralah stressed that Hezbollah rejects the resignation of the information minister, adding that the Saudis will pressure the Lebanese authorities to make more concessions.

Sayyed Nasrallah explained that when the former foreign minister, Charbel Wehbe, resigned under the Saudi pressures, the KSA authorities did not show any positive reaction.

The ongoing Saudi pressure on Lebanon is part of the ongoing battle with the Resistance, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who noted that Riyadh wants its allies in Lebanon to engage in a fight against Hezbollah and ignite a civil war.

Saudi War on Yemen

Hezbollah Secretary General stressed that the Iranians did not ask the Saudis during their recent negotiations to contact Hezbollah in order to end the crisis in Yemen, adding that Riyadh was advised to hold negotiations with Ansarullah Movement.

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that the end of the Yemeni crisis requires that Saudi halts the aggression and lift the blockade on Yemen, adding that the victories in Yemen were created by Yemeni leaders, brains, miracles and divine aids.

Sayyed Nasrallah also underscored that the Yemeni army and popular committees victory in Marib will be resounding, adding that the Saudi aggression will have completely failed after a 7-year costly war.

Hezbollah Reality in Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah is the largest political party in Lebanon, but that its influence in the Lebanese institutions is smaller than that of the other parties.

Sayyed Nasrallah refuted the claims about Hezbollah control of the Lebanese institutions by showing instances of the Party’s inability to change the official decision of the government, including the restoration of ties with Syria in order to sustain the economic cooperation in this regard, the approval of the Chinese, Russian and Iranian investments, and the recuse of the judicial investigator into Beirut Port blast as the Party sees he is politicizing the probe.

Sayyed Nasrallah also wondered how Iran, accused of occupying Lebanon, could not dock a diesel ship at a Lebanese port.

Tayouneh and Khaldeh Massacres

Regarding Tayouneh massacre, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that its file is completely separated from that of the Beirut Port blast, denying any trade off in this context.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that what is required is the disclosure of truth and restoration of justice in both files, adding that Hezbollah wikll continue following up the investigations into the massacre committed deliberately by the “Lebanese Forces” till the criminal get punished.

Moreover, Sayyyed Nasrallah reaffirmed that criminals involved in Khaldeh massacre will be also punished, adding that Hezbollah will be then ready to hold any reconciliation in the town.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related Posts

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah | Tagged: KSA |