Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (04 – 10 November 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 11, 2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine

4 – 10 November 2021

Israeli occupation issues military order classifying 6 Palestinian civil society organizations as “disallowed associations”

Spyware Surveillance targets Palestinian Human Rights Defenders

IOF kill child in Nablus

IOF shoot and wound 5 Palestinians, including 2 children, in excessive use of force in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

4 IOF shootings reported against fishing boats in western Gaza Strip

In 98 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 56 civilians arrested, including 4 children

7 dnumns of land razed during IOF limited incursion into southern Gaza Strip

5 houses, sheep barn, and other properties demolished in the West Bank

IOF established 37 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 4 Palestinians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse, and attacks on civilians, turning the West Bank into isolated blocks of land.

The Israeli settlement expansion works continued on Palestinian lands and properties. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip enters its 15th year under closure, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

Persecution of Palestinian civil society organizations and human rights defenders

Israeli military commander in the oPt issued a military order classifying 6 Palestinian NGOs as “disallowed associations” as per the Defense (Emergency) Regulations of 1945 that was issued under the British Mandate. The new order allows the Israeli occupation to attack the organizations, adopt punitive measures against them, including closure of offices, confiscation and hampering funding resources, and assaulting/prosecuting staff members.

It was also discovered that the Israeli occupation conducted a systemic and confidential surveillance campaign targeting the cellphones of Palestinian human rights defenders and lawyers, gravely breaching their privacy and that of the victims they work with.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

A child was killed, and 5 other Palestinians were wounded in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank. On 5 November, IOF killed Mohammed Dadas (13) after shooting him in the abdomen near Deir Hatab village, eastern Nablus. Another civilian was wounded during clashes in Sobeih Mount in Nablus; 3 others, including 2 children, were wounded in 2 separate incidents in Ramallah; a fifth was wounded in Bethlehem

In the Gaza Strip, PCHR documented 4 IOF shootings at fishing boats in the Gaza Sea.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 98 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 56 Palestinians were arrested, including 4 children.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 9 incidents:

Occupied East Jerusalem: 10 families received evacuation notices targeting their apartment building in al-Tur neighborhood; a Palestinian was forced to self-demolish his apartment building in Beit Hanina, and another had to do the same to his house in Jabel al-Mukaber. IOF also demolished a balcony in Beit Safafa, and internal walls inside a house in Wadi al-Joz.

Nablus: stone chains and country house demolished; more than 60 olive trees uprooted; water well buried, and a razing notice given against a street in Duma village.

Hebron: sheep barn and mobile home demolished in eastern Ethna.

Bethlehem: pesticides used on dozens of olive tree seedlings in Battir; 2 houses demolished in al-Walaja.

Settler-attacks:

Hebron: farmers assaulted in Surif; children’s playground assaulted in Susiya; and civilians assaulted in Khrbet Sadet-a-Thala.

Bethlehem: farmers assaulted in eastern Tuqu.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued to ban the entry of dozens of goods, including construction materials, in collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the Israeli closure imposed on the territory entered its 15th year, causing an increasing humanitarian crisis implicating all aspects of life in the territory.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Persecution of Palestinian civil society organizations and human rights defenders

On Sunday, 7 November 2021, Israeli military commander in the oPt issued a military order classifying 6 Palestinian NGOs as “disallowed associations” as per the Defense (Emergency) Regulations of 1945 that was issued under the British Mandate. The new order, which followed the Israeli Army Minister’s decision on 19 October 2021, to classify 6 Palestinian civil society organizations as terrorist organizations as per the Israeli counter-terrorism law of 2016.

The new order allows the Israeli occupation to attack the organizations, adopt punitive measures against them, including closure of offices, confiscation and hampering funding resources, and assaulting/prosecuting staff members. The organizations include: Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al-Haq Law in the Service of Man, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees.

On Monday, 8 November 2021, Front Line Defenders revealed a systematic and confidential campaign to hack and surveille Palestinian human rights defenders and lawyers with spyware. Al-Haq issued a press statement where it clarified that they reached out to FLD on 16 October 2021 for suspicions that one of its staff’s iPhone is hacked. FLD’s technical investigations discovered that the suspected iPhone is bugged with the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware since July 2021.

Al-Haq disclosed that both Citizen Lab and Amnesty International’s Security Lab each confirmed FLD’s analysis, and that out of at least 75 iPhones owned by human rights defenders and CSO staff, there are 5 other phones hacked, including those belonging to Ghassan Halaika: Field researcher and human rights defender working for Al- Haq; Ubai Al-Aboudi: Executive Director at Bisan Center for Research and Development; and Salah Hammouri: Lawyer and field researcher at Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association based in Jerusalem.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 12:20 on Friday, IOF stationed in Subeih Mount in Bita, southeastern Nablus, assaulted a Palestinian protest against Israeli settlements and confiscation of Palestinian lands. IOF chased the protestors amidst clashes, where soldiers fired rubber-coated bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas canisters. A 20-year-old Palestinian male sustained a rubber-bullet injury in the left eye; his condition was deemed critical by medical sources at al-Najah Hospital, Nablus. Dozens suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and were treated in the field. PCHR fieldworker noted that IOF acted before the protest by shutting and razing the roads, banning ambulances access to the area.

Also on Friday, a Palestinian child died after being shot by IOF in Deir al-Hatab village, east of Nablus, northern West Bank. According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), there was no imminent threat or danger to the soldiers’ lives at the time the child was targeted. This crime again proves IOF unjustifiable lenient shooting standards in disregard for Palestinian civilians’ lives, thus increasing the number of deaths in this year. Since the beginning of the year, the number of deaths amounted to 32, including 8 children, in protests and clashes with IOF across the West Bank.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 16:50 on Friday, 05 November 2021, IOF fired several bullets at a group of children who tried to throw stones at the Bypass Road, where there is the entrance to “Elon Moreh” settlement and IOF’s camp at the entrance to Deir al-Hatab village, east of Nablus. As a result, Mohammed Amjad Da’adas (13) was hit with a bullet in the abdomen and fell on the ground. The children carried him around 400 meters away into the olive trees, and he was then taken by a civilian vehicle to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus. An ambulance met them in the way and took the wounded child to the hospital, where his death was officially declared. The child killed was a school student at Mohammed Amin al-Sa’di High School and lives in ‘Askar al-Jadeed refugee camp, northeast of Nablus.

An eyewitness said to PCHR’s fieldworker that since the olive harvest season started weeks ago, civilians who harvest olives face daily harassment by IOF while children and youngsters gather to throw stones at the Bypass Road that is used by IOF and settlers. An IOF patrol usually comes and fires teargas canisters at the children to disperse them from a distance of tens of meters.

However, on that day, IOF fired severe bullets at 4 children, who approached the road to throw stones, killing one of them after wounding him in the abdomen.

PCHR’s investigations emphasize that the children did not pose any imminent threat or danger to the soldiers’ lives, and the latter unjustifiably opened fire at them in excessive use of force.

At approximately 19:00, a peaceful protest took place in Hebron in solidarity with Palestinians held under administrative detention in Israeli prisons, who have gone on hunger strike for months now. As the protestors marched, IOF were positioned on the northern entrance to Hebron; protestors thew rocks at the armored Israeli military vehicles. Israeli soldiers deployed in the area and fired tear gas and stun grenades at the protestors and stone throwers. As a result, several participants suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and were treated in the field. The clashes continued until 21:00; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 19:20, IOF stationed on Burqa lands, eastern Nablus, arrested two children during clashes in the area that included IOF’s use of rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades. Dozens suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 20:00 on Friday, IOF, backed by several military SUVs, moved into al-Bireh, northern Ramallah. They stationed in Jabel al-Tawil area and deployed between civilian houses as they patrolled the streets, enticing fear and terror among the local community. The soldiers mounted the roofs of three apartment buildings and raided several shops, confiscating their surveillance systems’ recordings as well. Meanwhile, a group pf Palestinians protested and threw rocks and empty bottles at IOF and their SUVs. IOF fired rubber coated bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians, wounding 1 22-year-old male in the left arm; he was taken to hospital for treatment.

At approximately 17:45 on Saturday, 6 November, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 2 nautical miles, pumped water at them and opened heavy fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. IOF also fired light bombs in the sky. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00 on Saturday, dozens of Palestinians gathered by the entrance of al-Fawwar refugee camp, southern Hebron, where IOF maintain a military watchtower. The protestors threw rocks at the watchtower and set tires of fire by the camp’s entrance which connects to Bypass Road (60). The soldiers deployed on the bypass road and fire tear gas canisters arbitrarily, causing several stone throwers to suffocate. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:30 on Sunday, 7 November 2021, IOF, backed by several military SUVs, moved into al-Bireh, northern Ramallah. They stationed in the industrial area, central al-Bireh, and raided civilian houses, searching, and ransacking through them. During the raid, dozens of Palestinians protested and threw rocks and empty bottles at IOF and their SUVs. IOF opened fire at them, wounding two children: two 16-year-olds with rubber bullets in the head. They were taken to Palestine Medical Complex for treatment.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 8 November, IOF moved into Beit ‘Anan, occupied East Jerusalem, and raided Mohammed Hussein Rabie’s (24) house and arrested him. IOF also handed Ahmed Baker Rabie (21) a summons to its intelligence service at Ofer prison, western Ramallah. Dozens of Palestinians gathered in the area during the raid, threw rocks and empty bottles at soldiers and their military vehicles. IOF immediately fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at houses, in a residential area.

At approximately 07:00, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 2 nautical miles, pumped water at them and opened heavy fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00, IOF gunboats in the southern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 6 nautical miles, pumped water at them and opened heavy fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00 on a group of Palestinians gathered in Bab al-Zawiya area in Hebron where IOF maintain a military checkpoint on the entrance of the closed Shuhadaa St. The protestors set tires on fire and threw stones on the military checkpoint. IOF soldiers deployed on rooftops in the area and fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the protestors. Several protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The clashes continued until 20:00, and civilians were forced to close their shops.

At approximately 11:30 on Tuesday, 9 November,, IOF gunboats in the northern Gaza sea chased Palestinian fishing boat sailing at 3 nautical miles, pumped water at them and opened heavy fire at them, stirring fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00, IOF stationed by the eastern entrance to Husan village, western Bethlehem, shot at a group of Palestinians during clashes in the area, wounding 1 with a live bullet in the thigh, and arresting another one – he was taken to an unknown destination.

According to Mohammed Sbaitan, Chairman of Husan Village Council, the clashes erupted by the village’s eastern entrance where IOF fired live and rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at protesters. As a result, 18-year-old Moataz Mohammed Hamamra was shot with a bullet in the thigh and he was taken to hospital for treatment. Sbaitan added that IOF arrested 16-year-old Mohammed Jamal Hamamra after ambushing a group of youngsters from the village who were heading towards the clashes area. The clashes happened as IOF assaulted a protest against settlement expansion in the area. Sbaitan also said that IOF attempted to arrest Hamamra, but he was rescued by other Palestinians who pulled him from the Israeli soldiers and managed to transport him to hospital.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 04 November 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Huthaifa Mohammed Ghuneimat (33) and Mohammed Ali Ehzayin (39), after raiding and searching their houses in Idhna village, west of Hebron.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Mohammed As’ad Obaidat (42), after raiding and searching his house in Abu Dis village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Jawdat Mohammed al-Fakhouri (44), after raiding and searching his house in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 06:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Owda Humeid (23), after raiding and searching his house in Beit ‘Anan village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 13:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Wajeeh Thawabtah (20), from Bayt Fajar village, south of Bethlehem, while passing through al-Container military checkpoint, northeast of the city.

At approximately 17:30, IOF arrested Fadi Hani Abu Hammoud (34), after raiding and searching his house in al-Jib village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 18:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Fawwaz Mashayikh (24), after raiding and searching his house in al-Jadawil area in Bayt Jala village, west of Bethlehem governorate.

At approximately 22:25, IOF arrested Huthaifa Anwar Shehada (21), after raiding and searching his house in Urif village, east of Nablus.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Saffarin, southeast of Tulkarm; Sarra and Duma villages in Nablus; Kufeirat and Faqqua villages in Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 05 November 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Methlon village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched Mohammed Jamal Rabay’a’s house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services, and then they physically attacked his brother, Mahmoud Jamal Rabay’a, who sustained severe bruises all of his body. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 18:30, IOF arrested (4) civilians from Bayt Furik village in Nablus, while present in the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Osaid Hamouda Hanani, Mo’taz Hamouda Hanani, Najeh Rahbi Mallitat and Dawoud Zuhair Mallitat.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Khaled Ali Redwan, from al-Nabi Elias village in Qalqilya, while present in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Dayr al-Ghusun, north of Tulkarm; and Beita, east of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 06 November 2021:

At approximately 18:50, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint, northeast of Jenin, arrested three civilians from Deir Abu Da’if village, east of Jenin, and took them to unknown destinations. The arrestees are Mohammed Mo’ayad Yasin (29), Helal Haydar Yasin (23), and Salem Eyad Yasin (24).

At approximately 19:00, IOF arrested Yousef Mohammed Shamasnah (28), from Qatanna village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem, while passing through a temporary military checkpoint established at the entrance of Bidu village.

Sunday, 07 November 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Emad Mohammed Shahine (30), one of the members of the Palestinian Police, after raiding and searching his house in Sa’ir village, north of Hebron.

At approximately 02:50, IOF arrested (5) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Hable village, south of Qalqilya. The arrestees are: Ahmed Omar Owda (48), Mujahed Hamdallah Merwadi (27), Hamza Mustafa Merwadi (36), Ali Ahmed al-Jada’ (42), and Anas Hussain Suliman (30).

At approximately 05:00, IOF arrested Yousef Bassam Abu Nab (16), after raiding and searching his house in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 11:00, IOF handed Ahmed Mohammed al-Joulani (17) and Mousa Mohammed Owda (58), a member of Silwan Lands Defence Committee, summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in al-Maskobiya investigation center, after raiding and searching their houses in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Naseem Mohammed Hijazi (11), while present in front of his house in Ein al-Lawza neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out an incursion in Bayt Kahil village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 08 November 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Suliman Faisal al-’Arouj (26), after raiding and searching his house in Jannata village, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Qassam Basem Younis al-Masalmah (27), after raiding and searching his house in Bayt Awa, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Hussain Helmi Abu Shanab (27) after raiding and searching his house in Tulkarm.

At approximately 03:50, IOF arrested Abdul Rahman Othman Safi (26) and Eisa Ahmed Safi (34), after raiding and searching their houses in al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of al-Bireh.

Around the same time, IOF arrested the former prisoner, Mo’taz Sameeh Wahdan (39), after raiding and searching his house in Rantis village, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 04:30, IOF arrested Jebril Saher al-Atrash (24), after raiding and searching his house in Hebron.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Shamekh Mohammed Hashash (28), after raiding and searching his house in Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

At approximately 07:00, IOF arrested Yousef Samed Hammad (25), after raiding and searching his house in Silwad, northeast of Ramallah.

IOF caried out (6) incursions in Ni’lin, west of Ramallah; Ein Munjid neighborhood in Ramallah; Sa’ir, al-Karmel, Halhul and al-Hadab villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 09 November 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Abed Basem Hamamera (21) and Mahmoud Tayseer Hamamera (23), after raiding and searching their houses in Husan village, west of Bethlehem.

At approximately 08:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved 100 meters to the east of Abasan al-Jadida village, east of Khan Yunis. They leveled and combed an area that contains a sewage pond, causing the wastewater to flew to the neighbour agricultural lands. They continued levelling and combing lands adjacent to the border fence heading to the north. Furthermore, IOF levelled 7 planted dunums belonging to Mohammed Khaled al-Astal and Shehada Ahmed al-Emawi, located in the east of al-Qarara, before they deployed again at approximately 14:00.

At approximately 08:15, IOF arrested Hamza Mohammed Abu Bakr (20), from Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin, while passing through a temporary military checkpoint established near Izz al-Din al-Qassam School in Jenin, heading to al-Khadoorie University in Tulkarm.

Wednesday, 10 November 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Abed al-Khadour (24), after raiding and searching his house in Bidu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Ghassan Jehad Amro (38) and Ayoub Hussain al-’Awaweda (40), after raiding and searching their houses in Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Jamal Jaber Hamamera (55), after raiding and searching his house in Husan village, west of Bethlehem. It should be noted that on Tuesday, IOF arrested his son, Mohammed (16), along with his friends, while present at the entrance of the village.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Mahmoud Hasan Abu Warda (44), after raiding and searching his house in al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron.

At approximately 07:00, IOF arrested Mahdi Nabil al-’As’as (23), after raiding and searching his house in al-Fawaghera neighborhood in Bethlehem.

At approximately 07:10, IOF arrested (4) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in al-Bireh, north of Ramallah governorate. The arrestees are: Salama Fathi Matariya (19), Kamal Sameer Matariya (23), Ibrahim Jamil Matariya (24), and Ra’ed Mohammed Matariya (20).

At approximately 07:50, IOF arrested Ahmed Mohammed Khamis (23) and Mohammed Khamis Suliman (24), after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Ur al-Tahta village, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Haitham Ragheb al-Jo’ba (39), from the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, while working in the city.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Land razing, Demolitions, and Notices:

At approximately 03:00, IOF backed by many military vehicles moved into eastern Doma village, particularly into al-Shakarah neighborhood, and started demolishing a praying hall for the residents of the neighborhood, which is a Bedouin community of 60 persons. IOF also moved to the southern area and demolished an agricultural house of 2 rooms built of bricks and roofed with tinplate belonging to Tariq Sedawi. IOF then moved to the western area and demolished stone chains and uprooted more than 60 olive trees as well as backfilling the water well. Moreover, IOF notified of backfilling a street that was recently established and named al-Nahdah. Afterwards, IOF headed to an under-construction house of 3 floors to demolish it, but the residents there made a human shield to prevent its demolition. IOF pepper-sprayed them and later withdrew.

Soliman Dawabashah, Head of Doma village Council, said:

“At approximately 03:00, I received a call from some telling me that a large IOF force moved into the village. I rushed to the area and found a force of 5 construction vehicles, 2 Civil Administration cars and 15 military SUVs surrounding the village from the 3 sides. They headed to al-Shakarah neighborhood’s praying hall and demolished it. Then, they headed to an agricultural house belonging to a Jerusalemite investor and demolished it and to a plot of land belonging to another investor from Jerusalem and completely razed it. They also handed a notice to demolish a street that was ready to be asphalted. Afterwards, they headed to a 3-storey house belonging to ‘Abdel Majeed ‘Abdel Hafeez Dawabsheh, so I immediately gathered a group of young men and headed to the house to make a human shield and protect it from demolition. The soldiers did not like that and pepper-sprayed us. I stayed there unconscious for 15 minutes due to the pepper spray and they then notified us again for more 7 days and withdrew. Now, we prepared all the necessary schemes to take the legal proceedings to prevent further demolition of property in the village, which is 18,000 dunums; 17,500 are located in Area C.”

On Thursday afternoon, 04 November 2021, the Israeli municipality handed 10 families living in a residential building in al-Hardoub area in al-Tour neighborhood, east of East Jerusalem’s Old City, final notices to evacuate their houses, to demolish the house within days under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Senan al-Khalafawi, one of the houses’ owners in the building under threat of confiscation, said that each floor houses 2 residential apartments; each of it is 135 sqms and includes 4 bedrooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Al-Khalafawi said that around 70 persons live in the building from 10 families: his family of 6, including 4 children, his brother’s family, Sa’id al-Khalafawi, of 10, including 6 children, Wael Bader family of 6, including 2 children, Ibrahim Joudah family of 5, including 3 children, Mousa Abu al-Halawah family of 5, including 3 children, al-Ghoj family of 11, including 2 children, and Mustafa ‘AShour family of 7, including 5 children, as well as the families of Ziyad Abu Sbeitan, Akram ‘Ashour and Mahmoud Abu Sbeitan. Al-Kalafawi added that the owners of the apartments have suffered for 9 years from the fines and demolition orders as the Israeli municipality imposed a fine of 75,000 shekels on each owner for unlicensed construction in addition to 83,000 shekels as a property tax, which all the apartments’ owners still pay.

Moreover, they pay tens of thousands of shekels for engineers and lawyers’ fees in their attempt to license the construction and postpone the demolition decisions at the Israeli courts. Al-Khalafawi said that the Israeli court issued on Thursday a final decision to evacuate the residents from their houses to demolish the building, giving them the choice to self-demolish it immediately or the municipality crews will do so and fine the apartments’ owners with 2 million shekels. Al-Khalafi added that self-demolition of the building is very hard and expensive and requires special demolition vehicles. If it was done with the normal tools, it would take a lot of time and cost each owner more than 50,000 shekels. Al-Ghazawi said that the lawyer of Hussein Ghanayem’s families appealed on Monday, 08 November, before the District Court against the demolition decision. However, the Israeli authorities issued 2 decisions: one forces the residents to pay 200,000 shekels in the court box within 2 days in order to give the apartments’ owners until the end of the month to carry out the demolition while the second says if the families did not pay the money within 2 days, the municipality’s vehicles will carry out the demolition as soon as possible, forcing the families to pay the fine, which is around 2 million shekels.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 08 November 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration vehicle and a bulldozer moved into Fer’ah area, east of Ethna village, west of Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the area and the bulldozer demolished a 120-sqm sheep barn and a tinplate caravan of 20 sqms as well as a 1.5-sqm bathroom belonging to Khalil Isma’il Tneinah. The demolition was under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 09 November 2021, Hani Soliman self-demolished his building in Beit Hanina neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed constriction.

‘Ahed al-Nashashibi, who rents from the building owner, said that the 3-storey building was established 10 years ago on an area of 250 sqms, sheltering 10 members. Al-Nashashibi added that he rented the second floor 4 years ago to live with his family and then rented the first floor and paid 100,000 shekels to finish its construction and preparing it from inside so that his elder brother live in it. Al-Nashashibi said that the building’s owner, Hani Soliman, tried to license the building many times but the Israeli municipality refused under the pretext that it is adjacent to another building, which met the necessary area. He pointed out that the court rejected all the appeals Soliman filed against the demolition decision while the municipality imposed a construction fine and threatened him if he did not self-demolish the building, he will be fined with 150,000 shekels for the municipal crews’ demolition costs.

In the same morning, ‘Ali ‘Aziz ‘Aweisat self-demolished his house in Jabal al-Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

‘Aweisat said that he built a house in the third floor of his father’s 2-storey house. ‘Aweisat said that his father’s house is legal and licensed and he tried to get a construction license but it is almost impossible to get one and requires a lot of time and money that exceeds 1,400,000 shekels. ‘Aweisat added that he lives in the 85-sqm house with his wife and 2 daughters. ‘Aweisat added that the Israeli municipality has haunted him for a year and imposed on him a fine of 32,000 shekels for unlicensed construction. He said that the court issued a decision at the time to demolish the house and on 24 October, the court ascertained the decision and gave him 21 days to self-demolish it or the municipality crews will do so and fine him with 100,000 shekels for the demolition costs, forcing him to self-demolish.

At approximately 13:00, IOF sprayed chemicals at tens of olive seedlings in agricultural lands in Battir village, west of Bethlehem, and damaged it.

Batir Mayor, Taysir Qatoush, said that IOF sprayed chemicals at the crops in lands planted with olive seedlings on an area of 3 dunums in Marah Madour in the village. As a result, 70 olive seedlings were damaged belonging to Ghassan ‘Aweinah, under the pretext of planting them in Israeli lands.

At approximately 18:00, IOF demolished 2 houses in ‘Ein al-Jweizah in al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Mohammed Hussein Abu al-Teen said that he was surprised in the morning with more than 7 military jeeps accompanied with demolition vehicles moving into the vicinity of family houses in ‘Ein Jweizah area. They started demolishing his house and his nephew’s, Tariq Naser Abu al-Teen in addition to a big tent belonging to his nephew, Ahmed Abu al-Teen. Mohammed Abu al-Teen said that IOF demolished his nephew’s house 2 months ago, and he rebuilt it with the help of the villagers. However, IOF did not allow him to stay in it for a long time. Abu al-Teen said that each house is 70 sqms and his nephew’s house shelters 8 individuals while he lives with his wife, 2 daughters, his son and wife. Abu al-Teen said that the demolition was carried out suddenly as he appealed before the Israeli court against the demolition decision but did not receive any decision or notice in this regard. Abu al-Teen said that his family suffered a lot from IOF’s oppression as they demolished more than 4 houses for the family in ‘Ein al-Jweizah more than 3 times in the last years. Abu al-Teen said that the family only owns this land in the area, where IOF ban construction in it.

At approximately 18:00 on Wednesday, 10 November 2021, Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished a balcony in a house belonging to Mohammed Hussein Salman in Beit Safafa village, south of occupied East Jerusalem.

Mohammed Salman said that IOF moved into al-Safeh area in Beit Safafa and closed the roads leading to his house. They demolished the house’s 40-sqm balcony. He said that IOF demolished on 17 August the outside part of the kindergarten that he owns and is adjacent to his house under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli municipality’s crews destroyed the inside walls of a house belonging to Mahmoud Jaber on Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

‘Aydah Jaber said that IOF raided the house in the morning without a prior warning and expelled the house’s tenant, As’ad Dweik and his family of 8 members. They demolished the inside walls and destroyed the contents. Jaber said that the house belongs to his son, Mahmoud Jaber, who is a prisoner in Beersheba Prison and sentenced for 32 months. She added that the family built the house 20 years ago on an area of 90 sqms and her son intended to live in it after being released. Jaber added that IOF did not hand her a demolition decision or notice to evacuate the house and she asked the municipality officers to give her time to self-demolish the house instead of paying the municipal demolition costs of 100,000 shekels.

As’ad Dweik, the tenant, said that IOF raided the house while he was having breakfast. He was surprised with them knocking on the door and telling him of th demolition decision. The municipality officers cut off the electricity and water from the house and took out the furniture within 10 minutes. They demolished the inside walls and destroyed the kitchen and bathrooms with hand tools as the vehicles could not reach the house. Dweik added that he lived in the house with his family of 8 for a year, and due to the sudden demolition decision, he lost a lot of furniture. He said that IOF gave Jaber family until 17 November to self-demolish the house completely or they would send their crews again to carry out the demolition.

Setters’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their Property:

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 04 November 2021, a group of settlers from “Beit ‘Ein” settlement established on the Palestinian lands confiscated from northern Sorif village, west of Hebron, threw stones at farmers, who were in their lands near the settlement to harvest olives, and insulted him, forcing them to leave their lands for fear of being injured. The lands near “Beit ‘Ein” settlement witnesses almost daily settlers’ attacks in an attempt to seize the lands in order to annex them to the settlement.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 06 November 2021, a group of settlers from “Susya” settlement established on the Palestinian lands confiscated from Kherbet Susya, under IOF’s intensive protection, assaulted a park for children established by the Action against Hunger organization for children’s entertainment. The settlers damaged the main door of the park and tried to break children’s games while the villagers intervened and prevented the settlers from doing so. As a result, IOF forced the villagers to leave and declared the area as a closed military zone. It is noteworthy that settlers attacked the park for the second time in two weeks.

At approximately 13:00, a group of settlers under IOF’s protection moved into agricultural lands in eastern Teqoa village, east of Bethlehem, and assaulted the Palestinians, who were harvesting olives inside it, trying to expel them from the land.

Director of Teqoa village, Taysir Abu Mefreh, said that settlers under IOF’s protection attacked Palestinians who were harvesting olives from their lands in eastern Teqoa and tried to expel them with force. Abu Mefreh said that the area is located within Area “A” and away from the surrounding settlements. He said that the civilians confronted IOF and settlers and managed to expel them. Abu Mefreh mentioned that this attack was not the first of its kind for settlers and IOF against the farmers during the olive harvest season. Three days ago with the presence of the Ambassador of South Africa to the PA, IOF attacked tens of volunteers and farmers while harvesting olives in the village lands near Tekwa’a settlement. IOF arrested Monther ‘Amirah, Head of the Coordination Committee to Confront Settlement and Occupation in the West Bank and coordinator of Faz’ah Campaign to Support farmers in Olive Harvest. They also detained photojournalist Akram al-‘Amour and activist Mousa Abu Mefreh for some time.

At approximately 08:30 on Sunday, 07 November 2021, a group of settlers from “Havat Man” settlement post established on the Palestinian lands of western Sada al-Tha’lab area attacked with stones and sticks the reisdents of Kherbet Sada while defending their land and confronting settlers from taking their sheep to the water well used by the residents for daily needs. As a result, Yousif Hammad Makhamrah (40) sustained a left hand fracture while his wife Na’imah (34) sustained a hairline fracture in the nose.

Yousif Makhamrah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“Three settlers along with their sheep and led by settler Yitzhak Sahaz Man, who owns “Havat Man” Farm near the “Havat Ma’on” settlement outpost, stormed the area near Khirbet Sada al-Tha’lab, where 11 Palestinian families live, to go to a water well used by the residents for their daily needs. As soon as I arrived with a group of residents and activists, we were attacked by settlers with stones and sticks. They hit me on my hand, and my wife and other activist were wounded as well. IOF arrived at area and declared the area as a closed military zone, and allowed the settlers to water their sheep from the well. My wife and I were taken to Yatta Governmental Hospital by a Palestinian ambulance that arrived at the area

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

The Israeli authorities continued to impose collective punishments against the people of the Gaza Strip, including tightened restrictions on imports and exports, causing a serious deterioration in Palestinians’ enjoyment of their economic and cultural rights.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 37 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and arrested 4 of them. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Here follows PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 4 November, IOF reinforced restriction on Jaba military checkpoint.

On Sunday, 7 November 2021, IOF established a military checkpoint near the entrance to Bidu village, northwestern East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 4 November 2021, IOF established two military checkpoints near the entrance to Tuqu and Marah Rabah.

On Friday, 5 November, IOF established 4 military checkpoint near the entrances to Wadi Fukin, Janata, Jorat al-Sham’a and Aqbat Hassna.

On Saturday, 6 November, IOF established a military checkpoint at Tuqu entrance.

On Sunday, 7 November, IOF established 3 military checkpoints at Tuqu, Wadi Fukin, and Fureidis entrances.

On Monday, 8 November, IOF reinforced restrictions on al-Container military checkpoint. Two other checkpoints were established by the entrances to Aqbat Hassna and Husan.

On Tuesday, 9 November, IOF established 2 military checkpoints at Husan and al-Khas entrances.

On Wednesday, 10 November, IOF established 3 military checkpoints by the entrances of Beit Jala, Aqbat Haasna, and Al-Khader village.

Nablus:

On Sunday, 7 November, IOF established 2 military checkpoints near Beita and al-Badhan.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 4 November, IOF established 4 checkpoints near the entances to Beit Ummar, Saair, Bayt Awa, and al-Mwareq.

On Friday, 5 November 2021, IOF established 3 military checkpoints by the entrances to al-Shyoukh, Hebron’s southern entrance, and Yatta.

On Tuesday, 9 November, IOF established 4 military checkpoints by Hebron’s northern entrance, Dura, al-Kharsa Mothalath, and Tarrama.

Qalqilya:

On Thursday, 4 November, IOF established 2 military checkpoints one between Azzoun and Jayous, and another between Qalqilya and Hable.

Salfit:

On Saturday, 6 November, IOF established two military checkpoints near the entrances to Kafel Haris and Deir Ballout.

On Sunday, 7 November, IOF established 2 checkpoints by the entrances of Rafat and Deir Ballout.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Alquds, Freedom of movement, Gaza, Home demolition, IOF, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian detainees, Palestinian human-rights groups, PCHR, Settlers Attacks, Siege on Gaza |