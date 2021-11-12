Yemeni Army Spox: “Large Number of Saudi Forces” Killed, Injured During Yemen Retaliation

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces carry out an “exceptional” counterstrike against the southwestern Saudi region of Asir, killing and injuring “a large number of Saudi Arabian officers and forces.”

The Yemeni defense forces fired as many as three ballistic missiles during the Wednesday operation against the Dhahran al-Jonoub Province in Asir, the Yemeni Armed Force’s Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on his Twitter account.

He specified the exact target of the operation as a camp belonging to the Saudi army’s First Regiment.

The Yemeni forces also fired two ballistic missiles against the training camp belonging to the Saudi-led mercenaries in the western part of the southwestern Yemeni province of Taizz.

Two more such projectiles were, meanwhile, used in another counterstrike targeting the militants in the west-central province of Marib.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a war against the Arab world’s most impoverished nation in March 2015. The war has been seeking to restore power in Yemen to Riyadh’s favorite officials.

The military campaign has stopped short of the goal, while killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Yemeni defense forces have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms until liberation of the entire country.

They have made significant advances towards ridding Marib of the foreign military presence.

Given Marib’s strategic location, the province’s recapture is expected to pave the way for further military victories for Yemen’s defenders.

