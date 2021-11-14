Russian Defense Ministry issues an emergency statement on the situation in the Black Sea

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

NOVEMBER 13, 2021

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation issued an emergency statement on the situation in the Black Sea

The United States is creating a multinational group near the Russian borders in the Black Sea, and is also studying the theater of possible hostilities in the region. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, the correspondent of “PolitNavigator” reports.

The ministry stressed that we are talking about the entry into the Black Sea of the destroyer Porter, the headquarters ship Mount Whitney and the tanker John Lenthall. In addition, five American F-15E Strike Eagle fighters were deployed to airbases in Bulgaria and Romania. The Russian Ministry of Defense believes that this is not only about exercises – in this way, the US military is developing the territory.

“Taking into account the fact that in addition to the US Navy, it is planned to use tactical, patrol and strategic aviation, as well as contingents of the armed forces of Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine, there is a study of the alleged theater of military operations in the event that Kiev prepares a military solution in the south- east, ”the statement said.

According to the military expert of the Institute of CIS Countries, Captain I Rank Sergei Gorbachev, the United States is creating its own mini-flotilla in the Black Sea, capable of delivering missile strikes and threatening not only the south of Russia, but also Moscow:

“The development of the coastal infrastructure of Ukraine is underway – port, logistics components, the use of facilities on land. If we talk about aviation, this is the use of the airspace of Ukraine for their own purposes, the development of the airfield network. NATO aircraft periodically land in Odessa, near Nikolaev, and at other sites in various regions of Ukraine. I think our statement is related to drawing attention to the forces from which the threat to peace comes.

This kind of thing happens periodically – just remember the significant grouping of anti-Russian forces that participated in the Sea Breeze 2021 summer exercises. There, both the number of forces and the number of countries whose representatives were sent to the exercises can even be called a record. That is, this kind of thing happened. But here we see a coincidence both in time and place, and it is worth paying attention to the variety of forces. If we evaluate the three American boats, then this is a command ship, which has equipment of a very different direction, capable of performing functions ranging from monitoring to reconnaissance, providing communications systems, command and control, and so on.

This is a platform that can accommodate a significant number of seconded contingent, the same Marines. On the other hand, there is the possibility of landing helicopters, transferring various weapons systems and personnel. If we are talking about an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, then this ship is a platform for 90 different missiles, including Tomahawks, which can reach Moscow. This includes issues related to the use of the Aegis combat information control systems associated with the same complex in Romania. Plus, a tanker that has the ability to provide not only fuel, but also all sorts of oils, water, supplies, and so on. Such a mini-flotilla, multifunctional, with various possibilities.

A member of the movement “strong Russia”, military expert Mark Bernardini offers Russia in response to the actions of the US to send its warships to American shores:

“Of course, the principle of reciprocity, obviously, the United States is nothing will not be against it, if in the vicinity of Cuba and Florida, and also Alaska, the ships of the Russian Navy will appear: after all, you need to study the theater of possible hostilities in the event of an attack by the States on Liberty Island? Seriously, the Americans are really preparing and will promote the version of the US and its henchmen (Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey) helping Ukraine’s attack on the Donbass people’s republics.

In fact, as you know, the Kiev fascists will never dare to do this without an unspoken order from the overseas Naglo-Saxons. In other words, not the United States and the company will join Ukraine, but exactly the opposite. Alas, the Ukrainian regime has never been very far-sighted: it would be worth reminding them how the Yankees’ assurances to such heads of state as Gorbachev, Hussein, Gaddafi and even Saakashvili have turned out over the past thirty years. ”

Maxim Karpenko

The Ministry of Defense records the unprecedented activity of reconnaissance aircraft in the sky over the Black Sea:

On November 9, over the Black Sea, the US Air Force’s E-8C ground target reconnaissance and strike control aircraft was accompanied by the radio-technical means of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Also on the past day, Russian anti-aircraft missile forces over the Black Sea were accompanied by THREE reconnaissance aircraft of NATO member states:

The strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force, which took off from the airbase on the island of Crete (Greece), was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation at a distance of 30 km.

The base patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon of the US Navy, which took off from the airbase on the island of Sicily (Italy), was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation at a distance of 70 km.

The C-160G “Gabriel” reconnaissance aircraft of the French Aerospace Forces that took off from the airbase on the territory of Romania was approaching the state border of Russia by 30 km.

Another U-2 strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force, which took off from the territory of Great Britain, was detected and accompanied by radar reconnaissance equipment over the territory of Ukraine, approaching the border of the Russian Federation at a distance of about 60 km.

This morning at 8.56 Moscow time, the US Navy guided missile destroyer Porter left the Georgian port of Batumi.

At 09.20 Moscow time, the US Navy headquarters ship Mount Whitney left Batumi.

Tanker “John Lenthall” of the US Navy is located in the southwestern part of the Black Sea.

The actions of the American Navy, together with reconnaissance and strategic aviation in the Black Sea, confirm the true goal of the unscheduled multinational exercise: the development of the alleged theater of military operations and, in particular, the territory of Ukraine in case Kiev prepares a military solution in the southeast.

