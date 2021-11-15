Ford: Al-Assad Won and Washington Failed in Uniting Opposition السفير الأميركي السابق في سورية: الأسد انتصر

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

12 Nov 2021

By Al Mayadeen Source: France 24

In an interview with France 24, the US former ambassador to Syria Robert Ford admits Bashar al-Assad’s victory, among other things.

Former US ambassador to Syria, Robert Ford

In an exclusive interview with France 24, former US ambassador to Syria Robert Ford said that the “US policy has failed to establish a Syrian government through negotiations,” in addition to failing to unite the Syrian “opposition” groups.

Ford also mentioned that there are many divisions between the “opposition” groups, which were present since the beginning, contributing to the US’ failure in achieving its interests.

He noted that “As the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is present, and controls 70% of the Syrian territory, including major cities, the armed opposition is unable to remove him,” stressing that “despite the destruction of the Syrian economy, in the end, Assad won the war.”

Ford also acknowledged that “the United States bears responsibility for what happened in Syria,” admitting “we armed [“opposition”] groups open to finding solutions through negotiations.”

On Arab coexistence

Ford said that Arab countries such as the UAE, Egypt and Jordan have recognized the authority of the Syrian government, acknowledging that it is ‘here to stay’ and that Arab countries will have to find a way to coexist with it.

While he revealed that no US politician encourages restoring diplomatic relations with Damascus, he considered that the US’ circumstances are different when it comes to Syria’s Arab neighbors.

However, this does not mean that Washington is happy with the Arab efforts to coexist with Damascus,” also saying that the US is unable to offer an alternative to these offers.

The reconciliation efforts, according to Ford, could be seen in examples like UAE Foreign Minister Abdallah bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s recent visit to Damascus. The UAE foreign minister, last March, said that “Syria’s return to its Arab surroundings is inevitable, and it is in the interest of Syria and the region.”



When it came to whether Arab countries would be sanctioned for restoring relations with Damascus, Ford ruled out the possibility, saying that Biden’s efforts are currently focused on Asia.

نوفمبر 13 2021

البناء

قال السفير الأميركي السابق في سورية روبرت فورد إنّ «السياسة الأميركية فشلت في إنشاء حكومة سورية عن طريق المفاوضات».

وأضاف فورد في حديث خاص لوكالة «فرانس 24» أنّ «هناك انقسامات عديدة داخل صفوف المعارضة السورية، منذ البداية، والسياسة الأميركية فشلت في توحيد الصف بين مجموعات المعارضة».

وإذ أشار إلى أنّ «حكومة الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد موجودة، وتسيطر على 70% من الأراضي السورية، وبينها المدن الكبرى المعارضة المسلحة غير قادرة عل تنحية الأسد»، أكّد أنه «على الرغم من تدمير الاقتصاد السوري، ولكنه في نهاية المطاف الأسد فاز في الحرب».

وتابع: «أعتقد أن الدول العربية، وليس الإمارات فقط، بل مصر والأردن، اعترفت بأنّ الحكومة السورية باقية وتستمر بالسلطة».

وأقرّ السفير الأميركي السابق لدى سورية بأنّ «الحكومة السورية باقية، وعلى الدول العربية إيجاد طريقة التعايش معها».

وفي حين كشف أنه «لا يوجد أي سياسي أميركي يؤيد فكرة إعادة العلاقات الدبلوماسية مع دمشق»، اعتبر فورد أنّ «الولايات المتحدة لها ظروف تختلف مع البلدان العربية جيران سورية».

كما اعترف أنّ «واشنطن فهمت أن من الصعب عليها أن تمانع جهوداً عربية لإيجاد طريقة تعايش مع الحكومة السورية المستمرة في السلطة في دمشق، وهذا لا يعني أنّ واشنطن فرحة بالجهود العربية للتعايش مع دمشق»، مؤكداً أنّ «واشنطن غير قادرة على عرض بديل للاستراتيجية العربية التي رأيناها مع وزير الخارجية الإماراتي عبد الله بن زايد آل نهيان».

واستبعد فورد فرض عقوبات على الأنظمة العربية التي تعيد علاقاتها مع دمشق، مشيراً إلى أنّ «إدارة الرئيس بايدن تركز على ملف آسيا حالياً».

وفي الختام، أقرّ السفير الأميركي السابق لدى سوريا أيضاً أنّ «الولايات المتحدة تتحمل مسؤولية في ما جرى في سورية»، وقال: «أرسلنا السلاح إلى المجموعات المنفتحة حول فكرة إيجاد حل تفاوضي»، في إشارة إلى المعارضة، التي كان قد أكّد لها في العام 2019 أن «لا تنتظر شيئاً من واشنطن».

