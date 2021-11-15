Hezbollah Now 20 Times Stronger than It Used to Be on Eve of 2006 War: Israeli Analyst

 November 15, 2021

Military correspondent of Israel’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, Yaakov Lappin, indicated that Hezbollah is now twenty times stronger than it used to be on the eve of 2006 war.

It is important to recall that the Zionist army has intensified the military drills held in simulation of a war against Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force Commander, Amikam Nurkin, ended his first visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he was a guest at the Air Force Commanders Conference, and also visited the Dubai Airshow.

The Zionist media said the visit to the UAE was part of the deepening of the connection and cooperation between ‘Israel’ and the United Arab Emirates – as part of the normalization deal signed about a year ago.

The visit is a continuation of the visit of the UAE Commander of the United Arab Emirates, General Ibrahim Nasser Muhammad al-Alwi, in a “Blue Flag” exercise held about two weeks ago, the Israeli media added.

It is worth noting that the Zionist media indicated that ‘Israel’ is exploiting such visits to the Gulf states to send warning messages to Iran.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

