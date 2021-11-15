Huge Fire, Explosions Rock Parking Lot in “Tel Aviv”

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

A large fire broke out in a parking lot in southern “Tel Aviv” followed by violent explosions, with no injuries reported.

Huge fire in a parking lot in southern “Tel Aviv”

Israeli media reported that a fire broke out in a parking lot in southern “Tel Aviv”, leading to a large explosion, which may be “the result of burning materials” in the area.

“It seems that there were flammable materials and cars in the place, and the moment they caught on fire, strong explosions followed,” Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, adding that no injuries had been reported so far.

