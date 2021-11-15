Lebanese Interior Minister Justifies Scandal: UAE Dispatches Armed Security Guards to Accompany Football Team in Beirut

Posted on by indigoblue76

November 14, 2021

In an unprecedented move in the history of sports competitions, the United Arab Emirates dispatched armed security personnel to guard the football team in Beirut.

It is worth noting that the local police should secure the foreign delegations in accordance with all the international laws and standards.

The Lebanese interior minister Bassam Al-Mawlawi claimed, in a tweet, that UAE had obtained a permission from the ministry of defense and the Lebanese Army Command to let the security guards enter Lebanon with their guns.

Al-Mawlawi had decided upon the arrival of the Iranian football team at Beirut airport to open a probe into the size and number of bags the players held; however, he serenely comments on the scandalous arrival of security guards to accompany UAE team.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

