$1.25 Billion, ISIS Annual Revenue from Stolen Syrian and Iraqi Oil

ARABI SOURI NOVEMBER 15, 2021

“ISIL (ISIS – DAESH) was getting stronger, Daesh was threatening the possibility of going to Damascus, we know that this was growing, we were watching, we saw that Daesh was growing in strength, and we thought that Assad was threatened, we thought, however, that we can probably manage that Assad might then negotiate, instead of negotiating we’ve got Putin supporting Assad.” Former US Secretary of State John Kerry said in a leaked audio recording.

“We created Al Qaeda then we left the mess for the Pakistanis to deal with them” Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a congressional hearing.

“The problem is in our allies, they were arming and funding everyone who wanted to fight Assad.” Former Vice President of the USA, currently President of the same USA Joe Biden said during a foreign policy address at Harvard University in September 2014.

“We will keep the oil, I like oil, let the others fight terrorism, I like oil.” Former US President Donald Trump.

‘When I was appointed as the financial controller of ISIS and moved to Raqqa from Iraq, there were 250 million dollars in cash and 3000 kilograms of gold stored in houses and tunnels in the city. We were selling the oil from the wells under our control in Iraq and most of them in Syria to petrol stations, factories, and merchants, and the rest we were exporting them, we were selling the oil for 180 dollars/tonne, which brought us 1.25 billion US dollars a year.’ Deputy Commander of ISIS Sami Jassim Al-Jabouri.

The above is part of the confessions of the ISIS Deputy Commander and its former financial controller Sami Jassim Al-Jabouri, aka among his ‘colleagues as ‘Hajji Hamed,’ which were published by the Iraqi news agency INA.

Sami Al-Jabouri was detained by the Iraqi Security Forces in a ‘complex external operation’ a little over a month ago, his arrest was announced by Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on October 11, 2021.

The war on Syria for the past 10.5 years was about everything else but saving the Syrian people, spreading democracy, or promoting freedoms; you name it, it was in their agenda: Protecting Israel to build the anti-Christ kingdom as per the Zionist and Evangelical Church beliefs, extending a gas pipeline from Qatar to Europe to bypass Iran and Russia and strangle their economies, deprive China of any access to the Mediterranean through West Asia, stealing the oil, stealing the water, stealing the food, mainly wheat, stealing Syria’s factories, then moving to the next countries on the list.

“If we didn’t go to fight the terrorists in Syria, we would have had to fight the terrorists in Russia.” President of Russia Vladimir Putin repeated several times since Oct 30, 2015.

John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden and their allies are not in prison, the first one is preaching the world on ‘climate change’ and the ‘need to reduce carbon emissions’ while traveling in his private jet and attending with his president a summit using a motorcade of 85 vehicles, the second, despite being part of or at least knowing about ‘one of the greatest hoaxes in journalism’ to smear the 3rd one in what was called the ‘Russian collusion’, she’s tweeting her congratulations to senator Patrick Leahy on his ‘long service’ because in the USA and all its cronies the politicians serve for decades but they want to see change in the countries they target, she’s also tweeting about some more acts deliberated, the 3rd one is busy launching his new platform and campaigning to strip two of the most credible [sic] US mainstream media outlets the New York Times and the Washington Post of their Pulitzer prizes because of their essential part in the 2nd’s conspiracy role against him, and the last one, we’re not sure he himself knows where he is.

Those politicians, the war criminals with their allies and their proxy terrorist groups agree on destroying the world one country at a time, Syria was too difficult for them to crack open, now they’re working hard on extending its suffering to strip its people the joy of celebrating their win on the world’s most vicious and super-rich terrorists ISIS, and its ilk, these same politicians do differ on everything else of no real value, just to entertain their sheeple who think they’re free and live in a real democracy.

The 1.25 billion US dollars that the US-created and sponsored ISIS terrorist group was earning are only from the proceeds of selling the stolen oil, this does not include the lootings, ransoms, racketeering, drug trafficking, human organs trafficking, white slavery, and all of that is not comparable to the billions in direct funding by the Gulfies and their NATO sponsors, mainly the US taxpayers, most of which were funneled by dropping weapons and other parcels ‘by mistake’ by the Pentagon to areas under ISIS control, programs to train ‘moderate terrorists’ who would join ISIS or fight on its side, and humanitarian aid sent by the different countries to areas under the control of ISIS and its brethren.

