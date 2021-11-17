Palestinian Martyred for Allegedly Carrying Out Stabbing Attack

Posted on November 17, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

Nov 18 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Palestinian sources report the martyrdom of a 16-year-old Palestinian child after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack, and Palestinian factions bless the heroic operation.

إصابة جنديين إسرائيليين بعملية طعن داخل البلدة القديمة بالقدس واطلاق النار على المنفذ
Israeli media reported that two occupation soldiers were injured as a result of the stabbing operation in the Old City of al-Quds.

Palestinian media reported Wednesday the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth after being shot by Israeli occupation forces for allegedly carrying out “a stabbing attack” in the occupied al-Quds.

Two occupation soldiers were injured as a result of the stabbing operation in the Old City of al-Quds, Israeli media reported.

According to Al Mayadeen‘s reporter, the information indicates that the martyr is a 16-year-old Palestinian child who carried out a stabbing operation against the Israeli occupation forces.

Local sources reported that the operation was carried out by martyr Omar Ibrahim Abu Asab, from the town of al-Isawiya, in the occupied al-Quds.

The sources added that occupation forces arrested the father, mother, and brother of martyr Abu Asab.

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: