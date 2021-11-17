Palestinian Martyred for Allegedly Carrying Out Stabbing Attack

Nov 18 2021
By Al Mayadeen
Palestinian sources report the martyrdom of a 16-year-old Palestinian child after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack, and Palestinian factions bless the heroic operation.
Palestinian media reported Wednesday the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth after being shot by Israeli occupation forces for allegedly carrying out “a stabbing attack” in the occupied al-Quds.
Two occupation soldiers were injured as a result of the stabbing operation in the Old City of al-Quds, Israeli media reported.
According to Al Mayadeen‘s reporter, the information indicates that the martyr is a 16-year-old Palestinian child who carried out a stabbing operation against the Israeli occupation forces.
Local sources reported that the operation was carried out by martyr Omar Ibrahim Abu Asab, from the town of al-Isawiya, in the occupied al-Quds.
The sources added that occupation forces arrested the father, mother, and brother of martyr Abu Asab.
