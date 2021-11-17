Palestinian Martyred for Allegedly Carrying Out Stabbing Attack

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Nov 18 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Palestinian sources report the martyrdom of a 16-year-old Palestinian child after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack, and Palestinian factions bless the heroic operation.

Israeli media reported that two occupation soldiers were injured as a result of the stabbing operation in the Old City of al-Quds.

Palestinian media reported Wednesday the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth after being shot by Israeli occupation forces for allegedly carrying out “a stabbing attack” in the occupied al-Quds.

Two occupation soldiers were injured as a result of the stabbing operation in the Old City of al-Quds, Israeli media reported.

According to Al Mayadeen‘s reporter, the information indicates that the martyr is a 16-year-old Palestinian child who carried out a stabbing operation against the Israeli occupation forces.

Local sources reported that the operation was carried out by martyr Omar Ibrahim Abu Asab, from the town of al-Isawiya, in the occupied al-Quds.

The sources added that occupation forces arrested the father, mother, and brother of martyr Abu Asab.

صورة | مصادر محلية: منفذ عـملية الطـ.ـعن بالبلدة القديمة هو الفتى عمر إبراهيم أبو عصب (16 عامًا) من بلدة العيساوية بـ #القدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/qlld6X7m91 — المقدسي للإعلام (@AlmakdesyMedia) November 17, 2021

After shooting him dead, the IOF broke into the house of the 16-year-old child martyr, Omar Abu Asab, in #Jerusalem's neighborhood of Issawiya and arrested his father, mother, and brother! pic.twitter.com/gMUdlYEqfo — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 17, 2021

