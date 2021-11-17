Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Raises Alert in Anticipation of Imminent Israeli Aggression

Posted on November 17, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

November 17, 2021

manar-05653230016371497188

The Palestinian resistance factions have raised the military alert and watchfulness in anticipation  of an imminent Israeli aggression on the Strip, according to media reports.

The reports added that all the military and intelligence units of the Palestinian resistance have been put on alert after receiving several nuances about a possible Zionist aggression, noting that the Israeli drones and Mossad agents have intensified their activities around the blockaded Strip.

The same sources indicated that the taken measures are also aimed at facing any assassination bid against the members and commanders of the Palestinian resistance which carried out several maneuvers to frustrate the Zionist surprise plot.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: