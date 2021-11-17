Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Raises Alert in Anticipation of Imminent Israeli Aggression

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Palestinian resistance factions have raised the military alert and watchfulness in anticipation of an imminent Israeli aggression on the Strip, according to media reports.

The reports added that all the military and intelligence units of the Palestinian resistance have been put on alert after receiving several nuances about a possible Zionist aggression, noting that the Israeli drones and Mossad agents have intensified their activities around the blockaded Strip.

The same sources indicated that the taken measures are also aimed at facing any assassination bid against the members and commanders of the Palestinian resistance which carried out several maneuvers to frustrate the Zionist surprise plot.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

