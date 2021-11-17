UNHCR rep in Damascus: most refugees want to return home

Posted on November 17, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

Nov 17, 2021

At the joint Syrian-Russian conference on the return of refugees to the Syrian Arab Republic, 16 November 2021

Filed under: Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: