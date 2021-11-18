Israeli Security Minister’s House Employee Arrested for Spying for Iran

Posted on by fada1

Nov 18 2021

Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen

Israeli security services announced the arrest of an employee in the house of Israeli Security Minister Benny Gantz on charges of communicating with an Iranian entity to spy on Gantz.

Israeli was charged with espionage after the Israeli security services discovered his relationship with an Iranian source

Today, Thursday, the Israeli security services arrested an Israeli employee who works in the house of Security Minister Benny Gantz on charges of contacting a source linked to Iran.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that as part of a joint operation between the Shin Bet and the police, an Israeli named Omri Goren, who was serving in housework and cleaning at the house of Security Minister Benny Gantz, was arrested for questioning on charges of espionage.

The investigation revealed that “Goren contacted an organization with links to Iran and offered it assistance in espionage, such as planting spyware on the Security Minister’s computer, and to prove his seriousness, he photographed several places in Gantz’s home.”

The Shin Bet said that after the device was operated, the worker was unable to access sensitive materials, and therefore no such materials were transferred from him to the authorities he contacted.

An investigation was conducted with Goren with the knowledge of Security Minister Gantz, and eventually, an indictment was filed by the Central Prosecutor’s Office in the Lod Court on charges of espionage.

Gantz’s phone was previously hacked in March 2019, and “Israel” claimed that Iranian hackers were behind it.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran | Tagged: Benny Gantz, Zionist entity, Zionist Shin Bet |