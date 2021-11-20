Now that Lebanon Has Gas and Oil, It Is a Must to Protect Them from US Blackmail and “Israeli” Greed

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Nov 20, 2021

By Mohammad Yossef

Beirut – Although our country is suffering from an unprecedented crisis on many levels; Lebanon has a huge potential to rid itself from its multifaceted dilemma.

Gas and petroleum are two precious commodities that not only could treat our dire situation and preserve it from collapse, but rather open new horizons and chances to put it on the track of stability and prosperity.

Studies conducted in Lebanese economic zone suggests the presence of immense quantities of oil and gas. Estimates indicate the presence of at least 100 trillion cubic feet of gas and 900 million barrels of oil. Lebanon has not started any exploration activities so far, because of the American pressure.

However, this Lebanese fortune that is abundantly present in our sea, adjacent to occupied Palestine has its obstacles and hurdles that stem from our enemy, “Israel” and its greedy appetite to steal our natural resources of every kind.

Washington has used every method possible to make Lebanon bow down to its pressure and surrender to its proposals; the US blackmail and dictations want simply to give the larger proportion of gas and oil present in the disputed maritime area to the “Israeli” entity.

Lebanon is locked in a dispute with the apartheid entity over an area in the Mediterranean Sea spanning about 860 square kilometers [some 332 square miles], known as Zone No. 9, which is very rich with oil and gas, as already mentioned.

The American administration wants to ignore all the laws and regulations that govern disputed maritime issues and subjugate Lebanon to its view.

Not only that, Washington is preventing Lebanon from digging or exploring the areas to make accurate estimations about the quantities it has. No international company dares to break American embargo over this because it would be on US sanctions list.

“Israeli” enemy government has signed a contract with US giant company Halliburton to carry explorations and drilling in the disputed maritime area.

For its part, Lebanon’s position so far is firm and consistent, Lebanese President General Michel Aoun demanded the “Israeli” entity to halt exploration in the disputed offshore gas field on its southern border.

“Lebanon is within its rights to evolve its position according to its interest and as suitable under international law,” Aoun said.

He also “demanded international experts… draw the line according to international law,”

Hezbollah also warned the “Israeli” enemy from any attempt to steal Lebanon oil or gas and expressed readiness to deal with any violation properly.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stated in many occasions that the Resistance would not tolerate any “Israeli” drilling from the disputed maritime area before an agreement is concluded with the Lebanese government.

The discovery of gas and oil would change the whole situation in Lebanon and advance it forward to a better position, it would certainly help Lebanon achieve higher energy security and help improving the industrial, transportation and electricity sectors.

If properly exploited, the oil and gas discovery will have a very positive impact on the Lebanese public finances and on the horribly deteriorating economy as a whole. This will benefit not only public sectors like electricity and transportation and increase public revenues but will also help in reducing the cost of all local industrial goods and services and help the country to come out of its worst crisis ever.

