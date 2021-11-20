Palestinian Resistance Factions Launch National Campaign in Face of UK Blacklist Decision against Hamas

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Palestinian Resistance factions announced on Saturday launching a national campaign and a popular conference in face of the UK decision to label Hamas Movement as a terrorist group.

After holding a meeting in Gaza Strip, the Palestinian factions considered that the UK decision targets all the Palestinians and represents an extension of Britain’s colonial policy.

The Palestinian factions called on the UK authorities to undo their decision, urging the Arab League to reject it.

Member of Islamic Jihad politburo, Mohammad al-Hindi, described the UK decision as unjust and adding that it reflects grudge against all the Palestinians and their resistance.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement firmly denounced the UK decision decision against Hamas, voicing support to all the Palestinians and their resistance factions.

