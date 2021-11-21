British regime complicit in the mass exodus of Christians from war torn Syria — The Wall Will Fall

Posted on November 21, 2021 by Zara Ali

It is estimated that less than 700,000 Christians remain in Syria, less than 4% (reduced from 10%) of a 19 million population also itself decimated by forced displacement by the invasion of armed mercenaries and terrorist groups that are being funded, armed and promoted by the US Coalition media as “moderate rebels”. Christian communities have been targeted and persecuted mercilessly – from Aleppo to Damascus and beyond.

British regime complicit in the mass exodus of Christians from war torn Syria — The Wall Will Fall

