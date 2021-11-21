Hamas Heroic Operation in Al-Quds: One Israeli Killed, 4 Wounded,

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 21, 2021

A Hamas fighter opened fired on Sunday at Israelis near the Chain Gate in occupied Al-Quds this morning, killing one Zionist and wounding four others, two of them seriously.

Hamas Movement hailed the operation and identified the hero as a member of the organization, Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, a Hamas leader in the Shuafat refugee camp in East of Al-Quds, where he lived.

According to Israeli police, Abu Shkhaydam entered the “Old City armed with a Beretta M12 submachine gun and opened fire at three Israeli men.” The Israeli regime has immediately closed all the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine Today reported.

“Zionist forces opened fire on two Palestinians who allegedly organized the attack. One of the Palestinians has been martyred and the other has managed to flee,” Israeli reports said.

“The message of this heroic operation is a warning to the criminal enemy and its regime to stop attacks on our land and our holy sites. Israel will pay a price for the iniquities it commits against al-Aqsa Mosque, Silwan, Sheikh Jarrah and elsewhere,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas spokesperson Hazim Qasim also praised the incident, calling it in line with the “legitimate struggle” of the Palestinian people.

“The holy city [of al-Quds] will continue to fight until it expels the foreign occupier, and it will not succumb to the hateful reality of the occupation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Latif al-Qanu, Hamas’ spokesman said the operation was a natural response to increasing crimes of the regime in the occupied al-Quds, Samaa News reported.

He added that the incident underlines the continuation of the Palestinian nation’s struggle against the occupying regime, and Israeli officials’ inability to snuff out the campaign.

Qanu said the Palestinian resistance against ‘Israel’ will continue unabated until the desired goal of the regime’s annihilation is achieved.For its part, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said on Sunday “the shooting attack is a natural response to the terrorism performed by Israeli settlers and soldiers.” The resistance group praised the hero of the operation in occupied Al-Quds. “We praise the morning heroic attack in Al-Quds”, the group said.

Hezbollah Praises Al-Quds Operation: A Natural Response to Israeli Daily Crimes

November 21, 2021

Hezbollah praised the heroic operation carried out by Hamas member Sheikh Fadi Abu Shkhaydam in occupied Al-Quds this morning.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah offered its congratulations to the “resistance brothers in the Hamas Movement, the resistance factions, and our proud Palestinian people for this courageous operation.”

“This operation is a natural response to the occupation’s continuing crimes against the Palestinian people, including killings, arrests, destruction of homes and razing crops, and it sends a strong message to the aggression entity that all its crimes and terrorist operations will not remain unanswered.”

Hezbollah noted that Al-Quds operation and the heroic operations that preceded it and that will follow it are a practical confirmation of the vitality of the Palestinian people and their firm determination to continue Jihad and resistance until the liberation of the land and the sanctities.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

