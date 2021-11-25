“Australia Decision to Blacklist Hezbollah Humiliating Submission to US-Zionist Dictations”

November 25, 2021

Hezbollah denounced on Wednesday a decision by Australia to blacklist the entire organization, considering the move a “humiliating submission to the US-Zionist dictations.”

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office firmly condemned Australian authorities’ decision.

The decision “is a humiliating submission to the US-Zionist dictations and a blind involvement that serves the Israeli interests and policy based on terror, murder and massacres.”

“This decision is like many others taken by biased Western states which stand against the people of this region and their just causes, as well as their right of liberty and independence,” the statement added.

The Resistance group, meanwhile, stressed that the move “will neither affect the morale of our loyal people in Lebanon nor that of the free people across the world.”

Hezbollah also underlined its “legitimate right” in defending Lebanon and supporting Resistance groups against Zionist aggression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

