Confrontations between IOF and Palestinians in Silwan

November 25, 2021
By Al Mayadeen Net
Yet again, the IOF carry on their terrorizing activities and Palestinians stand their ground and respond.
Confrontations, yet again, broke out between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian youth in Silwan, occupied al-Quds.
The IOF stormed the Bir Ayoub neighborhood in Silwan and closed the roads, during which confrontations broke out in the area. The Israeli occupation forces fired sound bombs and rubber bullets, and the Palestinians responded by throwing stones and fireworks.
On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces arrested Mansour Mahmoud, at the entrance to the town of al-Isawiya in occupied al-Quds.
A few days ago, the Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of raids on civilian houses in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds.
Local sources reported that the IOF arrested a number of civilian Palestinians during the campaign and took them in for questioning.
On Wednesday, dozens of settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles and opened fire in the air near Burqa village, northwest of Nablus.
Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said more than 40 settlers attacked dozens of Palestinian vehicles near the settlement of “Homesh” and opened fire on citizens’ homes in Burqa village, northwest of Nablus.
