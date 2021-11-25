Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Nov 25, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian Islamic Jihad waned the Zionist entity that Tel Aviv will be bombarded if the occupying regime assassinates members of the resistance movement.

The movement’s leader Ziyad al-Nakhala vowed on Wednesday to continue the path pursued by Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander of the Gaza-based group’s military wing – the al-Quds Brigades – who was assassinated in an ‘Israeli’ airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip two years ago.

“We do not rule out the possibility of assassination or targeting of commanders and members of the Islamic Jihad movement, and our reaction is the immediate bombardment of Tel Aviv,” Beirut-based al-Mayadeen TV quoted him as saying.

Abu al-Ata and his wife were martyred in an Israeli airstrike targeting their home in the Gaza Strip on November 12, 2019. The raid also wounded four of their children and a neighbor, triggering confrontations between ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and Gaza-based resistance fighters.

According to the Islamic Jihad, Abu al-Ata played a major role in carrying out operations against the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nakhala said the recent retaliatory operation, carried out by Sheikh Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, in the Old City of al-Quds, was a “lesson” for the occupying entity and its mercenaries.

On Sunday, ‘Israeli’ troops fatally shot Abu Shkhaydam, a leader of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, near one of the entrances to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Zionist media reported that Abu Shkhaydam had opened fire at ‘Israelis’ by a Beretta M12 submachine gun before being shot dead at the scene.

Hamas said the retaliatory attack was the “price” for the ‘Israeli’ actions in occupied al-Quds, adding, “The message of the heroic operation is a warning for the criminal enemy and its government to stop the attacks on our land and our holy sites. [‘Israel’] will pay a price for the iniquities it commits against al-Aqsa Mosque, Silwan, Sheikh Jarrah and elsewhere.”

Nakhala predicted that the Zionist regime was unlikely to wage an attack on the besieged Gaza Strip because of its consequences.

“The resistance is ready to respond to any ‘Israeli’ act of aggression. We can target all Zionist settlements simultaneously,” he said.

The Islamic Jihad leader further stressed that the resistance in Gaza had strengthened its weapons and military capabilities following the 11-day ‘Israeli’ war in May.

The resistance, Nakhala also noted, manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] inside the Gaza Strip.

