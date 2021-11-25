The Russian Foreign Intelligence office (SVR) issues an unprecedented warning about US operations in eastern Ukraine

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 23, 2021

The Saker

This is a machine translated text whose source is here: http://svr.gov.ru/smi/2021/11/ssha-provotsiruyut-obostrenie-na-vostoke-ukrainy.htm

(Emphasis and color added by me, Andrei)

——-

THE UNITED STATES PROVOKES AN ESCALATION IN THE EAST OF UKRAINE

The press Bureau of the SVR of Russia reports that recently Washington officials have been actively intimidating the world community by allegedly preparing Russia for “aggression” against Ukraine. According to incoming data, the US State Department through diplomatic channels brings to its allies and partners absolutely false information about the concentration of forces on the territory of our country for a military invasion of Ukraine. The Americans paint a terrible picture of how hordes of Russian tanks will begin to crush Ukrainian cities, convince them that they have some “reliable information” about such intentions of Russia.

It is surprising with what speed a previously quite respectable foreign ministry turns into a mouthpiece of false propaganda.

These fabrications, however, are not as harmless as it may seem. The quote attributed to the Minister of Propaganda of Hitler’s Germany, Joseph Goebbels, reads: “The more monstrous the lie, the more willing the crowd is to believe in it.” Of course, this line fits into the anti-Russian course of the West. We are much more concerned about the fact that such aggressive propaganda encourages the Kiev regime to build up its military grouping in the Donbas and resume shelling of civilian objects. There is data on the creeping advance of Ukrainian positions deep into the so-called gray zone along the demarcation line, as well as the concentration of forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border areas with Russia and Belarus. The United States and its allies continue to pump Ukraine with weapons, encourage the use of delivered means of destruction, including strike unmanned aerial systems, in order to carry out military provocations.

The provocative policy of the United States and the European Union, which deliberately strengthens Kiev’s sense of permissiveness and impunity, causes extreme concern. We observed a similar situation in Georgia on the eve of the events of 2008. Then M. Saakashvili “broke loose” and tried to destroy Russian peacekeepers and the civilian population of South Ossetia. It cost him dearly.

Head of the Press Bureau

SVR of Russia S.N. Ivanov

22.11.2021

