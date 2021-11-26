Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity

Posted on November 26, 2021

Nov 26, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Jordanians rallied in protest against a deal signed with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity that will reportedly see the two sides swap electricity for water.

The march began in front of the Husseini Mosque in the capital Amman and continued to the Al-Nakhil Square about a kilometer away amid heavy security measures.

The demonstrations were organized by political parties and trade unions in Jordan to reject the Hashemite Kingdom’s decision to negotiate with the Tel Aviv occupation regime on the feasibility of a joint energy and water project.

On Monday, Jordan announced the signing of a declaration of intent for exchanging water for energy with the United Arab Emirates [UAE] and the ‘Israeli’ entity.

The three sides will start talks to explore the feasibility of a joint energy and water project, according to Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation.

The ministry said in a statement that the declaration of intent meant “entering the process of feasibility studies during the next year 2022 through which Jordan could obtain 200 million cubic meters of water annually.”

Last month, Jordan signed an agreement with the Zionist occupation regime to buy 50 million cubic meters of water from Tel Aviv, an additional amount to what was stipulated in the agreement signed between the two sides in 1994.

