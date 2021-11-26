Radio Row on his anti-“Great Reset” music and Covid tyranny in Australia

Posted on by indigoblue76

November 25, 2021

Eva Bartlett

Great conversation with Radio Row the other day. Do check out his music, brilliant lyrics, very poignantly addressing the tyranny we are facing globally.

During lockdown in Sydney, Australia, Matt Austin produced his first album, “I Bloody Told You This Would Happen!”, a collection of 11 songs on the critical issues we are facing under the Covid mandates. His description:

“When people don’t understand how democracy works, democracy doesn’t work.

Hidden corruption of ‘free’ media; the lobby industry; State infiltration of activist groups; mass surveillance by government institutions and Big Tech; centralized power; Digital ID’s and a Central Bank Digital Currency; Coerced acquiescence, propaganda and censorship.

Part satire, part warning, part therapy: I Bloody Told You This Would Happen!”

https://radiorow1.bandcamp.com/album/i-bloody-told-you-this-would-happen

https://twitter.com/RadioRow1/status/1414498020926771204

[A 12th song followed, The State Of You ]

I spoke with Matt about how he came to make this album, as well as the mood in Australia, and he global growing popular dissent to Covid tyranny.

*Matt recommends Australian singer-songwriter, Ben Mitchell’s Free The Nation Music.

Free The Nation Music brings together artists proudly standing up for freedom and inclusive live gigs for all regardless of medical history. Discover new music from musicians who really stand for something: freedom.



Because segregation isn't cool.#freethenationmusic #music pic.twitter.com/1VKkUzGtzW — Free The Nation Music (@lovenationmusic) September 20, 2021

Some reports say up to 300 000 people turned out to protest for freedom in Australia today.



One of the largest protests in Australian history.



Why isn't this bigger news? — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 20, 2021

Perth Australia #FreedomRally march against mandatory vaccination x8 speed and it still looks slow because there were so many people that it took forever to take a step forward pic.twitter.com/LPrPBln9y5 — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) November 21, 2021

Ive always been pretty Left Wing, identifying with a Socialist Labour party from 2015-2019.



Now I'm a Right Wing extremist too, though my views and principles have not changed at all.



You could almost suspect propagandaat work.. — Radio Row (@RadioRow1) November 21, 2021

I will just leave this here. The so called "anti Imperialist" commentators spinning genuine protests against global health tyranny as "right wing infiltrated" "QAnon" nut jobs should b seen as Big Pharma helpers. If you snipe & snide at human concern u are the problem. pic.twitter.com/5ICqJfFCRO — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) November 21, 2021

I don't identify as either "right" or "left", and increasingly see such labels as meaningless.



But it is interesting that some who identify as "left" are gleefully pushing medical apartheid, the very thing people–many who face losing their jobs–are protesting. https://t.co/VQ2Eh5fhXK — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) November 20, 2021



