Radio Row on his anti-“Great Reset” music and Covid tyranny in Australia

Great conversation with Radio Row the other day. Do check out his music, brilliant lyrics, very poignantly addressing the tyranny we are facing globally.
During lockdown in Sydney, Australia, Matt Austin produced his first album, “I Bloody Told You This Would Happen!”, a collection of 11 songs on the critical issues we are facing under the Covid mandates. His description:
“When people don’t understand how democracy works, democracy doesn’t work.
Hidden corruption of ‘free’ media; the lobby industry; State infiltration of activist groups; mass surveillance by government institutions and Big Tech; centralized power; Digital ID’s and a Central Bank Digital Currency; Coerced acquiescence, propaganda and censorship.
Part satire, part warning, part therapy: I Bloody Told You This Would Happen!”
https://radiorow1.bandcamp.com/album/i-bloody-told-you-this-would-happen
https://twitter.com/RadioRow1/status/1414498020926771204
[A 12th song followed, The State Of You ]
I spoke with Matt about how he came to make this album, as well as the mood in Australia, and he global growing popular dissent to Covid tyranny.
*Matt recommends Australian singer-songwriter, Ben Mitchell’s Free The Nation Music.
