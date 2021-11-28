Very telling admission from EU High Representative Josep Borrell

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 24, 2021

The EU High Representative Josep Borrell has just made a very telling admission, check out this video.

The EU High Representative Josep Borrell and the former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright took part in the ‘UNited for’ conference “An opportunity for global change”, held on 17 November 2021.

Here is the interesting quote (at about timestamp 29:00, stress added): “And we western people, US and EU, we have been ruling the world because we were the standard setters, we were fixing the standards, we are the masters of how technology was working. And from steel-mills to trains, railways to everything warfare, we were the standard setting. If we are no longer the standard setting, we will not rule the 21st century.”

Ahhh, finally!!! You heard it from a top level and very official representative of the West: the current tensions are about maintaining the western hegemony over the world. Back to the (1930s) future… QED.

