Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Occupied Palestine (18– 24 November 2021)

November 25, 2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations

18 – 24 November 2021

IOF excessive use of force:

5 Palestinians shot and wounded, including 2 children and a journalist, in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

1 IOF shooting reported against fishing boats in Western Khan Younis, and two incursions into eastern Gaza

In 113 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 73 civilians arrested, including 7 children and 3 women

Demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem: Two residential buildings demolished, and 2 agricultural barracks

A house and cemetery razed in Hebron; paved street razed in Nablus

Settles attack Palestinians’ vehicles and puncture tires in Nablus and Jerusalem

IOF established 36 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 5 Palestinians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse, and attacks on civilians, turning the West Bank into isolated blocks of land. Israeli settlers continued their attacks, including shooting and wounding Palestinian civilians; meanwhile, IOF continued its razing and demolishing of Palestinian properties, mainly in Hebron and Jerusalem.

The Israeli settlement expansion works continued on Palestinian lands and properties. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip enters its 15th year under closure, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

IOF shot and wounded 5 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, in excessive use of force in the West Bank: 3, including a child, were wounded in two separate incidents of IOF attacks on protestors in Qalqilya. Two others were wounded, including a journalist, in Ramallah.

In the Gaza Strip, PCHR documented 1 IOF shooting at fishing boats off Khan Younis coast.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 113 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 73 Palestinians were arrested, including 7 children and 3 women.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted 2 limited incursions into (eastern) central and southern Gaza Strip.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 6 incidents:

Occupied East Jerusalem: 2 agricultural barracks demolished in al- Sawahera; two residential buildings demolished in Sur Baher.

Hebron: a house and cemetery razed in Yatta.

Salfit: construction vehicle confiscated in Deir Ballout.

Nablus: a street razed near Asira ash-Shamaliya, northwestern Nablus.

Settler-attacks:

Occupied Jerusalem: several tires punctured in Sheikh Jarrah.

Nablus: two vehicles assaulted with rocks.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued its collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the 15-year Israeli closure imposed on the territory deepened the population’s humanitarian and living crises, as unemployment has skyrocketed at 45%, i.e. 217,000 able workers are unemployed, 63% of whom are youth.

More than half of the Gaza Strip population suffer in poverty, as the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics data shows that 53% of the Gaza Strip population is poor; meanwhile, more than 62.2% is classified as food insecure, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Additionally, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 17:00 on Thursday, 18 November 2021, a group of Palestinians gathered at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp in northern Hebron, where IOF established a military watchtower. The Palestinians threw stones at the military watchtower. Afterwards, IOF deployed in the area, stationed near residential houses and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at stone-throwers. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Also, IOF chased the stone-throwers on the camp’s streets, closed with a metal detector gate the main entrance the camp and prevented residents from moving through their vehicles. Clashes continued until 22:00.

At approximately 19:30, IOF moved into al-Dahra neighborhood in Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They deployed in the neighborhood’s streets, established several military checkpoints, searched Palestinians passerby, and checked their IDs. During which, dozens of young men gathered near Israeli military vehicles and threw stones and fireworks at them. IOF immediately attacked protestors and fired heavy rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them. They also demanded military backups and a skunk carrying vehicle, which flooded shops and residential houses with wastewater. Clashes between the protestors and IOF continued for several hours and erupted in many areas such as the western entrance to the village, and around al-Arba’in Mosque in the center of the village. As a result, dozens of protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Also, IOF arrested Qusai Abu Irmilah (14) after severely beating him up.

At approximately 22:30, IOF moved into Bir Ayoub neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They closed the main entrance to the neighborhood and established a military checkpoint to search Palestinians’ vehicles, causing a traffic jam. Afterwards, dozens of young men gathered near IOF vehicles and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at them. IOF immediately assaulted the protestors, fired heavy live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them and chased them on the neighborhood’s streets amidst a heavy firing of teargas canisters. As a result, dozens of protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, 19 November 2021, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian young men. IOF chased the protestors, who gathered in the area, clashed with them and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 17-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his hand and a 34-year-old man was hit with a teargas canister, causing burns throughout his body.

Around the same time, IOF stationed at the southern entrance to Jaljulia village in Qalqilya, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian young men. IOF chased the protestors, who gathered in the area, clashed with them and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 17-year-old male, from Qalqilya, was shot with a live bullet in his lower limbs.

At approximately 14:00, a group of Palestinians gathered in Bab al-Zawiya area in Hebron where IOF maintain a military checkpoint on the entrance of the closed Shuhadaa St. The protestors set tires on fire and threw stones on the military checkpoint. IOF soldiers deployed on rooftops in the area and fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the protestors. Two military vehicles came from al-Shalalah Street to the clashes area. IOF chased the protestors towards Bir Humus area and fired rubber bullets at them. As a result, shop owners were forced to close. The clashes continued until 20:00, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:30 on Sunday dawn, 21 November 2021, an Israeli infantry force moved into ‘Ein Monjed neighborhood in central Ramallah and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters between residential houses and buildings. As a result, several civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Afterwards, many young men gathered in the area and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF deployed between houses and set tires on fire. IOF chased the stone-throwers and fired rubber bullets at them. Clashes continued until 04:45. During their withdrawal, IOF fired a rubber bullet at a journalist namely Maher Shaher Haroun (20), wounding him in his knee. Maher received treatment on the spot.

Maher Haroun said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “I am a photojournalist and a reporter at Palestine Times Network, and I am studying media at Birzeit University. At approximately 04:45, while I was covering incidents occurred on the main street of ‘Ein Monjed neighborhood, IOF, during their withdrawal from the neighborhood, directly fired a rubber bullet around my knee, despite wearing the PRESS-marked vest and presenting away from clashes area. When I felt that I was injured, I tried to sit on the ground, because I couldn’t walk. It turned out later that I was hit with a rubber bullet below my knee, and I sustained minor wounds. I received treatment on the spot.”

At approximately 16:00, a group of Palestinians gathered in Bab al-Zawiya area in Hebron where IOF maintain a military checkpoint on the entrance of the closed Shuhadaa St. The protestors set tires on fire and threw stones on the military checkpoint. IOF soldiers deployed at the checkpoint entrance and fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the protestors. As a result, they suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF chased the protestors towards Wad al-Tuffah Street. The clashes continued until 19:00, and no arrests were reported. The shop owners were forced to close due to the clashes.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 22 November 2021, special Israeli force raided several houses belonging to Ghaith family in al-Westa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Among the stormed houses was ‘Adnan Tawfiq Ghaith (46)’s house. IOF searched the houses and damaged its contents. They also fired sound bombs inside houses and severely beat their inhabitants. As a result, 4 of them sustained bruises, and were taken by Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) staff to the hospital for treatment. Before their withdrawal, IOF arrested Waleed ‘Adel Ghith (25), Hamza Nidal Ghaith (31), Rabee’ Nidal Ghaith (29) and ‘Abdullah al-Zaghal (23), taking them to investigation centers. According to a statement issued by Jerusalem governorate, special Israeli forces raided Ghaith family’s houses in al-Westa neighborhood in Silwan and severely beat their residents, including ‘Adnan Ghaith, Jerusalem governor. The statement clarified that IOF raided ‘Adnan Ghaith’s house and assaulted him along with his sons and his cousins. They also damaged the house contents. As a result, ‘Adana sustained wounds in his hand. It should be noted that since taking office as Governor of Jerusalem, Geith has been arrested several times and his movement has been restricted as well.

At approximately 03:05 on Wednesday dawn, 24 November 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They deployed between residential houses and raided and searched them. While storming Mohammed Sami Abu Sabri’s house, IOF detained the family members in one room and then the officer ordered Mohammed’s brother namely Belal (30) to phone him and tell him to surrender himself. They also threatened him to arrest all the family members if he would not surrender. After that, IOF deployed in the house and searched it. Before their withdrawal, they arrested Mohammed’s mother namely Nabila Hamdi Abu Sabri (50), his brother Belal (30), and then leave. Also, IOF arrested Thaier Zuhair Samad’ah (32), a former prisoner, after searching his house. During IOF’s withdrawal from the camp, a group of Palestinians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF, who chased the protestors and fired heavy live and rubber bullets. As a result, three civilians, from Bir Nabala village, west of occupied East Jerusalem, were injured after targeting their vehicle while they were passing through the main Street heading to their workplace. Among thouse wounded: a 23-year-old male, who was shot with a rubber bullet in his shoulder, while the others suffocated due to teargas inhalation. All of them were taken to Palestine Medical Complex for treatment.

At approximately 22:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off Khan Yunis shore, south of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area, opened heavy fire around them and fired flare bombs in the sky, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 18 November 2021:

At approximately 00:30, IOF arrested Eisa Saysin al-’Arouj (22), after raiding and searching his house in Harmala village, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mos’ab Khaled Tafish (30), after raiding and searching his house in Za’tara village, southeast of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Ali Abdul Ghaffar Dofish (37), after raiding and searching his house in Hebron.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Mos’ab Taha al-’Arouj (25), after raiding and searching his house on al-Saf street in Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Wael Subhy al-Izzah (42), the administrative manager of al-Maslamani Hospital in Bayt Sahur, after raiding and searching his house in al-Dawha village, west of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Bayt Kahil village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Nimir Mohammed ‘Asafra’s (40) house, but no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Zaki Taysir Za’loul (17) and Mohammed Ibrahim Sayatin (21), after raiding and searching their houses in Husan village, west of Bethlehem.

At approximately 04:30, IOF arrested Mahmoud Eisa al-A’raj (21), after raiding and searching his house in al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem.

At approximately 06:00, IOF arrested (4) civilians, including 2 siblings, after raiding and searching their houses in Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin governorate. The arrestees are: Mohammed Ghassan Qabha (24), Ahmed (27) and Belal Khaled Abu Baker (24), and Abdul Jabbar Nfei’at (26).

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Adnan Khaliliyah (33), from Jaba’ village, south of Jenin governorate, while passing through a temporary military checkpoint established at Ramallah-Nablus road.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Amjad Ali Deiriyah (25) and Munir Nasim Deiriyah (23), from Bayt Fajar village, south of Bethlehem, after referring to “Gush Etzion” detention center, south of the city.

At approximately 17:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Hosny ‘Asrawi (22), from Anabta village, east of Tulkarm, while passing through ‘Inab military checkpoint, east of the village.

At approximately 19:40, IOF arrested Mo’ath Younis Shawahnah (22), after raiding and searching his house in Kafr Thulth village, in Qalqilyah.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Jaba’, Sanur, Mirka, Nazlat Zayd and Bir al-Basha villages in Jenin governorate; and Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 19 November 2021:

At approximately 00:30, IOF arrested Mousa Mohammed Abu Libda (27), after raiding and searching his house in Qalqilya.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Hosny ‘Asrawi (23), after raiding and searching his house in Ilar village, north of Tulkarm.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Suhaib Mahmoud Abu Lifa (28), after raiding and searching his house in Tulkarm.

At approximately 19:00, IOF arrested Suhaib Hani Shweiky (21), after raiding and searching his house in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in al-Hashmiyah village in Jenin governorate; Hebron and Nuba villages. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 20 November 2021

At approximately 16:45, IOF stationed at the annexation wall established at Dayr Balut village, west of Salfit, arrested Mohammed Saleh Izz al-Dein (23), from Hizma village; and Ibrahim Mohammed Mustafa (22), from Dayr Balut, west of Salfit.

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Jamal Alian (36) and Mohammed Zakaria Alian (20), after raiding and searching their houses in al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

Sunday, 21 November 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested (4) siblings after raiding and accurately searching their house in al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Khader Rabah Abu al-Humus (33), and his brothers, Belal (28), Sultan (26), and Mohammed (19).

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Abdullah Sami Dweik (18) and Dia’ Mousa al-Tamim (20), after raiding and searching their houses in al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

Around the same time, IOF arrested the former prisoner, Mohammed Hussain al-Salameen (24), after raiding and searching his house in al-Shurfa neighborhood in al-Bireh village, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested Sultan al-Halissi (43), after raiding and searching his house in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 09:10, IOF killed a Palestinian citizen after conducting a shooting attack that resulting in killing an Israeli settler and three others, including 2 Israeli police officers, near Chain Gate, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem. After a while, IOF closed all gates of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and the Aqsa Mosque, established checkpoint and imposed movement restrictions for an hour.

Meanwhile, IOF stormed and searched al-Rashidiya School, where Fadi Mahmoud Abu Shukheidem (42), who carried out the attack, was working in as an Islamic Education teacher, then they arrested the school guard, Abdul Kareem Abu Kharoub, who was released after several hours of investigation. Furthermore, IOF surrounded, stormed and searched Abu Shukheidem building in Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF severely assaulted Fadi’s family, damaged the house contents, then they arrested his daughter, Aya (20); his son, Abdullah (8); his brother, Shadi; and his nephew, Basel; and summonsed his mother, Samira al-Sweity (69). Several hours later, clashes occurred between dozens of young men and the Israeli soldiers inside the refugee camp, after the camp’s residents closed the main street and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed inside the military checkpoint.

In the evening, a protest launched from Abu Ubaidah Bin al-Jarrah Mosque and headed to Abu Shukheidem building. IOF heavily fired teargas canisters at houses and shops in the camp. As a result, dozens of residents suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested Majda Ibrahim al-Hanini (47), while present in the Aqsa Mosque yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 13:00, IOF handed Mohammed Wael al-Hawash (21) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services Moscovia Detention Center in West Jerusalem, after raiding and searching his house in Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Ali Mahmoud al-Tawil (17), after raiding and searching his house in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Hussain Ahmed Atiya (17), after raiding and searching his house in al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Nabil Nader Shriteh (19), after raiding and searching his house in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

Monday, 22 November 2021:

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Abdullah Islam Khudair (20), a student at al-Najah National University in Nablus, after raiding and searching his house in al-Dahiya neighborhood, east of Nablus.

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested Murad Ahmed Soboh (37), after raiding and searching his house in Wad Far’a area, south of Tubas.

At approximately 05:00, IOF arrested (5) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Qalandia refugee camp, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Mohammed al-Khateeb, Ibrahim Afana, Yousef Kisba, Kamal Abu Osba’ and Ashraf al-Zitawi.

At approximately 06:30, IOF reinforced with 6 military vehicles (4 bulldozers and 2 military tanks), moved 50-100 meters to the west of the border fence from Kissufim to the south of the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah. They levelled and combed lands adjacent to the border fence. After several hours, the Israeli military vehicles moved to the north, to al-Maghazi area, and deployed again inside of the border fence.

At approximately 08:30, IOF IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved 100-meter to the east of al-Qarara village, east of Khan Yunis. They levelled and combed lands adjacent to the border fence with Israel, before they deployed again inside the border fence.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested Obada Nidal Dandis (25) and Mahmoud Nader Dandis (23), after raiding and searching their houses in Ras al-Amud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Rasha Tareq al-Issawy (36), after raiding and searching her house in al-Isawiya village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested Hasan Mohammed Asal (41), while passing through Shu’afat military camp’s checkpoint, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 19:40, IOF arrested Ra’ed Majed al-Sanam (20), after raiding and searching his house in Qalqilya.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Halhul, Yatta, Imreish and Bayt Amra villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 23 November 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Ibrahim Ahmed Hmeidan (24) and Jehad Abdul Fattah Hmeidan (51), after raiding and searching their houses in Biddu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Ali Mohammed Rashayida (52), after raiding and searching his house in al-Rashayidah village, east of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Osama Ahmed Salatnah (23), after raiding and searching his house in Jaba’ village, south of Jenin governorate.

At approximately 03:05, IOF handed Abdul Rahman al-Tawil (23) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Bet El” settlement, north of al-Bireh, after raiding and searching his house in Balou’ neighborhood, north of Ramallah governorate.

At approximately 11:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Wissam Mohammed Sidr (28), while present near King Faisal Gate, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 15:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Sufian Omar al-’Ajlouni (23) and Mohammed Mahmoud Sa’eed (21), while present near Bab Huta Gate, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s Gates, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 18:30, IOF arrested Adam Mustafa al-Safadi (15) and Mohammed Ibrahim al-Wahsh (15), after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Ssfafa village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Beitunia and Birzeit villages in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 24 November 2021:

At approximately 06:00, IOF arrested Anas Mahmoud al-Qanbar (21), after raiding and searching his house in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested Najeh Dawoud Bakirat (64), deputy director general of Jerusalem endowments, while present near Bab al-Asbat (Lions’ Gate), one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Gates.

At approximately 12:00, IOF handed Khadija Mohammed Khweis (44) and Hanadi Mohammed al-Halawani (41), summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services, while present in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Land razing, Demolitions, and Notices:

On Sunday morning, 21 November 2021, IOF demolished 2 agricultural barracks near as-Sawahira village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

As-Sawahira local council stated that IOF and the Civil Administration crews moved into as-Sawahira and demolished a 44-sqm agricultural barrack belonging to Mohammed Shqeirat and another one of 50 sqms belonging to ‘Abeidat family in the area.

At approximately 06:30 on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, the Israeli occupation authorities’ bulldozers demolished 2 residential buildings belonging to Mohammed and Amjad Rabay’ah in Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood in Sourbaher village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction near the security fence in the neighborhood.

Mohammed Raba’ah said that he and his brother Amjad built two buildings on a plot of land 4 years ago, costing them more than 4 million shekels. He added that his 260-sqm building is of 2 floors and houses 4 apartments, and he was supposed to settle in with wife after getting married in 4 months. Meanwhile, his brother, Amjad’s, building is 150 sqms and of 2 floors with 2 apartments, where he lives with his family of 10, including their mother. Rabay’ah said that around 5 months ago the Israeli police raided his house and handed him a paper to refer to the police station in Beit El as they handed him a decision to demolish the 2 buildings under the pretext of building near the “security wall” in the neighborhood.

Rabay’ah added that he hired a lawyer to follow the case and take the necessary procedures, but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, no decision was taken in this case. He said that he attempted many times to obtain a license or make a settlement to demolish one floor, but the occupation authorities refused. He pointed out that the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem held 2 hearings relevant to the 2 buildings and issued a demolition decision without informing him as he and his family were surprised with the decision. Around a week ago, the Israeli police ordered him and his brother to self-demolish the buildings and gave them until Wednesday, 24 November 2021, to do so.

Rabay’ah said that he and his brother refused, as they cannot accept the idea of losing what he has earned for 18 years in minutes. He added the moment the Israeli bulldozers moved into the area to demolish the family houses was the hardest time he experienced in his entire life, especially that IOF demolished the houses on the furniture and contents as well as levelling a land planted with trees, which separate between the 2 buildings.

It is noteworthy that the Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood extends from Sourbaher village with an area of around 3,000 dunums, and now IOF bans its residents from building on about half of its area, under the pretext of its closeness to the wall that separates the neighborhood from several villages in Bethlehem.

At approximately 09:00, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle and an excavator moved into Ma’in area, east of Yatta. IOF deployed between the houses and banned their movement while the excavator started demolishing a 2-storey house of 200 sqms belonging to ‘Ali Isma’il al-Hamamdah. The family was supposed to move in after finishing it.

Al-Hamamdah received on 04 March 2021 a notice to demolish the house according to Military Order (1797) issued in 2018, which gives 96 hours to demolish a building starting from the day the military order is handed, under the pretext of unlicensed construction. It should be noted that IOF refuses the legal appeals filed by Palestinians on these notices. Meanwhile, around 2 months ago, Hamamdah received a notice of Assault on antiquities.

At approximately 10:00, IOF confiscated a bulldozer while working al-Marj area in Deir Ballout, west of Salfit, under the pretext of its presence in Area C.

Khaled Abu al-Kheir, the bulldozer’s owner, said that IOF arrived at the area and confiscated the bulldozer while plowing a plot of land belonging to Nayef Qar’oush under the pretext that the land is within Area C, where work is banned. IOF took the bulldozer away and ordered them not to be here again.

At approximately 11:00, IOF levelled the paved road to Khelet al-Dalyah in Asira ash-Shamaliya village, northwest of Nablus. The 500-meter road was used to reach the agricultural lands, northeast of the village. It should be noted that the road rehabilitation was funded by the Agricultural Relief in cooperation with the Asira ash-Shamaliya Municipality and Power Company

Meanwhile, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration and an excavator moved into Ad-Deirat village, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. The excavator levelled a cemetery that was established near the village under the pretext of unlicensed construction in Area C, noting that the Israeli authorities notified on 08 June 2021 to demolish the cemetery. Also, IOF seized 2 excavators belonging to one of the village residents and confiscated them while working there.

Setters’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their Property:

On Friday dawn, 19 November 2021, a group of settlers punctured tires of Palestinian vehicles in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

‘Aref Hammad, Head of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, said that the vehicles belonging to the families of al-Ghazzawi, Shreiteh, al-Bashiti and Naser al-Deen in addition to a vehicle belonging to a Palestinian from outside the neighborhood. Hammad said that the Israeli police arrived at the neighborhood and opened an investigation into the incident. They get off the fingerprints from the vehicle, but the police investigations are not serious as the settlers’ attacks on the neighborhood residents happen under the full protection of the Israeli police.

At approximately 18:00 on Sunday, 21November 2021, a group of settlers, from “Esh Kodesh” settlement outpost that was established on the lands of Qaryut and Jalud villages, southeast of Nablus, threw stones at a “Kia” car belonging to Hani Mahmoud Samarah. The car was traveling on Qaryut-Jalud Road when the settlers broke the windshield and severely damaged the car front before the driver could flee towards Qaryut village.

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, 22November 2021, a group of settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement established in eastern Urif village, southeast of Nablus, attacked the eastern outskirts of the village and broke the windows of a vehicle with stones. The car belongs to Samir Mohammad Samir Sawalmah and was parked in front of a house.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued its collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the 15-year Israeli closure imposed on the territory deepened the population’s humanitarian and living crises, as unemployment has skyrocketed at 45%, i.e. 217,000 able workers are unemployed, 63% of whom are youth.

More than half of the Gaza Strip population suffer in poverty, as the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics data shows that 53% of the Gaza Strip population is poor; meanwhile, more than 62.2% is classified as food insecure, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

As for commercial crossings, although the occupation authorities allowed the entry of construction materials outside of the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism (GRM), it continues to maintain restrictions on the import of thousands of goods into the Gaza Strip, including construction materials necessary for the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the latest Israeli offensive, and the equipment and materials needed to repair the massive damage caused to the water and sanitation facilities and electricity networks by the offensive.

Moreover, IOF continued to impose tightened restrictions on the entry of 62 types classified as “dual-use items”[1] that include hundreds of major goods and essential materials, which are essential for the population. The ban on the entry exacerbates the Gaza Strip’s crises across various sectors, including infrastructure, economic, health, and education.

Also, IOF impose restrictions on the sailing area that fishermen are allowed to access, but still continues to chase and open fire on fishing boats sailing within those parameters. As such, fishermen are denied access to areas rich with fish.

At Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, the Israeli occupation authorities decreased the number of persons allowed travel via the crossing of the already-limited groups that were allowed passage after a thorough security check. Even though the Israeli occupation authorities declared they will allow patients’ travel, they refused to respond to dozens of permit requests applied by the Health Ministry’s Coordination and Liaison Department on behalf of patients with serious diseases, whose treatment is not available at the Gaza hospitals, and referred abroad for treatment in the hospitals in Israel, the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and abroad.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 36 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and arrested 5 of them. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Here follows PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 18 November 2021, IOF closed the entrance to Bir Ayoub neighborhood in Silwan village and established several checkpoints in al-Dahra area, around al-Arba’in Mosque and at the western entrance to Isawiya village.

On Sunday, 21 November 2021, IOF closed al-Aqsa Mosque gates and all Jerusalem’s wall gates. They also established military checkpoints. Later, all gates were re-opened.

On Wednesday, 24 November 2021, IOF tightened their measures at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to Shu’fat refugee camp and obstructed vehicles’ movement.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 18 November 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village.

On Friday, 19 November 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Fajjar and Marah Rabah villages, and in ‘Aqabet Hassnah area.

On Saturday, 20 November 2021, IOF established a checkpoint in ‘Aqabet Hassnah area.

On Sunday, 21 November 2021, IOF closed a military checkpoint (300) and al-Container checkpoint in front of vehicles’ movement, causing a traffic jam. The two checkpoints were re-opened again.

On Monday, 22 November 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Nahalin village and in ‘Aqabet Hassnah area.

On Tuesday, 23 November 2021, IOF closed al-Container military checkpoint in front of vehicles’ movement and re-opened it later. Also, they established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ash-Shawawra village.

On Wednesday, 24 November 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Ash-Shawawra village, and at the northern and western entrances to Tuqu village.

Ramallah and Al-Bireh:

On Thursday, 18 November 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Nabi Salih and Beitin villages.

On Friday, 19 November 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Silwad village, northeast of the city.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 18 November 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to the city.

On Friday, 19 November 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to the city.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 18 November 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar, Idhna, Karma and Khasa villages, and at the northern entrance to the city.

On Friday, 19 November 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp, at the eastern entrance to Dura city and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Saturday, 20 November 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints on Wad Abu al-Samen Road in southern Hebron, at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp and at the entrance to ad-Dhahiriya village.

On Sunday, 21 November 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar and as-Samu villages and at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp.

On Monday, 22 November 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Khasa village and at the southern entrance to Halhul city.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 18 November 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Salfit, and at the entrances to Deir Ballut and Kifl Haris villages, west of the city.

[1] Israeli authorities claim that these items, although used for civilian purposes, could be used to develop the combat capabilities of the Palestinian armed groups.

