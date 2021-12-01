Dec 1 , 2021

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah [Hezbollah Brigades] issued a statement refuting the remarks made by the Iraqi National Security Adviser regarding the incident in which the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was targeted.

The statement released by the resistance group read the following:

Security personnel, politicians and ambassadors of major countries know that the attack against al-Kadhimi’s residence was fabricated.

Al-Kadhimi was not in his residence when the fabricated explosion occurred.

We demand proof via camera footage of Al-Kadhimi’s presence in his residence when the fabricated explosion occurred.

We demand that footage from six cameras inside the residence be played showing the moment the missile fell inside it

National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji confirmed the use of C4, but the technicians know that it is not used in this type of missile.

Where are the testimonies of the residents next door, “and are they trustworthy”?

The encrypted messages from the victim’s surrounding and the perpetrators will not intimidate even the children of the Resistance fighters.

Where are the radar images of the American planes that were present and surveilling Al-Khadra at the moment of the explosion?