Oh the beauty of Ukie nationalism!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 29, 2021

This is the translated text: (red emphasis added)

Good morning. This drawing in the hands of a girl is the dream of all Ukrainians. A new generation is growing up, which was not “brainwashed” by the Soviet mindset. This is our future, which we are fighting for!

source: https://t.me/The3rdForceUA/559

By the way, to those who might be tempted to dismiss this has “just a drawing” on “just a Telegram channel”, I want to remind you all of what, for example, the official symbol of the Ukie military intelligence stupidity service looks like:

Filed under: Russia, Ukraine |